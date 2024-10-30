General Philemon Thomas Chapter, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION Silent Auction 2024

This is a 1973 Bicentennial First Day Cover (FDC). It is postmarked in Boston on July 4, 1973. There are four 8 cent Boston Tea Party stamps used in the upper right hand corner. This item was sponsored by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration. Inside are important details on the historical value of this set. The medal of Adams and Henry is of unknown material. The obverse has the busts of both patriots. The reverse displays The Committees of Correspondence. There is also a token that is the visual identification for the American Revolution Bicentennial. This symbol is also found on the obverse, beneath and to the right of the busts. *Donated by Paul Bledsoe*

This is a 1973 Bicentennial First Day Cover (FDC). It is postmarked in Boston on July 4, 1973. There are four 8 cent Boston Tea Party stamps used in the upper right hand corner. This item was sponsored by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration. Inside are important details on the historical value of this set. The medal of Adams and Henry is of unknown material. The obverse has the busts of both patriots. The reverse displays The Committees of Correspondence. There is also a token that is the visual identification for the American Revolution Bicentennial. This symbol is also found on the obverse, beneath and to the right of the busts. *Donated by Paul Bledsoe*

