GENERAL PHILEMON THOMAS CHAPTER, LOUISIANA SOCIETY, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, INC.
About this event
Sales closed
General Philemon Thomas Chapter, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION Silent Auction 2024
Nautical Bundle - USS Constitution & Sextant
$230
Starting bid
1- Fine craftsmanship and attention to detail highlight this scale tall model ship replica of “Old Ironsides”, the US Navy’s oldest and most famous fighting tall ship. Whether seated upon a shelf, desk or table, these USS Constitution tall ship models proudly displays their exquisitely-crafted features and indomitable historic and patriotic spirit.
24" Long x 4" Wide x 17" High
2- US Artist Linda Richards, The Noble Collection Maritime Sextant 10"H, 8"W.
Excellent condition. No issues detected.
*Donated by Jeff Nolen*
Leroy Willie Complete Volume Set
$60
Starting bid
Full 10 book set of Compatriot Leroy Willie. ~$149 Value~
These include:
1- Bayou Manchac and Its People
2- Galvez and Other Louisiana Patriots
3- German Ancestors and Patriots of Louisiana
4- General Lafayette Citizen of Louisiana
5- Oliver Pollock – Unsung Hero of the American Revolution
6- West Florida and Its People
7- A Look at Louisiana’s First Century (1804 – 1903)
8- Spanish West Florida & Rebellion of 1810 & Philemon Thomas
9- The West Florida Revolution Controversy – 1810
Spanish and natives of Louisiana who served under General 10- Don Bernardo de Galvez in his campaigns against the British
*Donated by General Philemon Thomas Chapter*
Framed Patriotic Wall Art - Thomas Jefferson Quote
$65
Starting bid
Carry that proud American spirit into your home with this 12 x 16-inch Thomas Jefferson wall decor! An aged page rested on a rustic classic red, white and blue American flag has the quote, ' When the people fear the government, there is Tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is Liberty. - Thomas Jefferson' is written in a straight forward. A deep-set light-wood frame draws your eye to the striking black words against the distressed white, navy and red. Great for a bedroom, living room or entryway, this piece hangs by a single sawtooth hanger placed securely in the middle of the back.
*Donated by Steve Kubicek*
1982 George Washington Commemorative Silver Coin
$35
Starting bid
-Struck in 1982 to honor the 250th anniversary of George Washington's birth
-Handsome 90% silver half dollar Proof
-Issued after a break of nearly 30 years, making it the first coin released in 90% silver since 1964!
-Strictly limited mintage of less than 5 million – fewer than 7% of all U.S. collectors can ever own it!
*Donated by Chuck Morgan*
1973 American Revolution Bicentennial Medal (Adams & Henry)
$20
Starting bid
This is a 1973 Bicentennial First Day Cover (FDC).
It is postmarked in Boston on July 4, 1973.
There are four 8 cent Boston Tea Party stamps used in the upper right hand corner.
This item was sponsored by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration.
Inside are important details on the historical value of this set.
The medal of Adams and Henry is of unknown material. The obverse has the busts of both patriots. The reverse displays The Committees of Correspondence.
There is also a token that is the visual identification for the American Revolution Bicentennial. This symbol is also found on the obverse, beneath and to the right of the busts.
*Donated by Paul Bledsoe*
1972 American Revolution Bicentennial Medal - G. Washington
$20
Starting bid
This 1972 George Washington American Revolution Bicentennial Coin is a must-have for any coin collector or history enthusiast. This uncirculated bronze medal is a beautiful representation of the American Revolution and the birth of the United States of America. Made in the United States, this medal is a true piece of American history.
*Donated by Paul Bledsoe*
Carved Powder Horn - Large
$55
Starting bid
It is a fine reproduction of a generic powder horn that is suitable as a functional or decorative accessory for any period from the 1600's up until almost the modern day. It was generally created from Cow, Ox or Buffalo Horn and has carved on decorations and comes with a basic leather strap.
*Donated by Jimmy Dodds*
UP and IN: Seven Keys to Unlocking Your Potential
$10
Starting bid
"UP and IN: Seven Keys to Unlocking Your Potential" by Steve Kubicek
The award-winning Up and In is an inspiring, self-mentoring resource based on the encouraging stories of a successful corporate executive, ordained deacon, and speaker. With gentle humor, uplifting anecdotes, and inspiring quotes woven throughout.
*Donated by Steve Kubicek*
"Visibly Struck" - Award Winning Novel
$10
Starting bid
"Visibly Struck: A Novel Based on the True Experiences of George Washington and His Faith in the Invisible Hand of God"
by Steve Kubicek
Visibly Struck, an award-winning novel based on the true experiences of George Washington and his faith in the invisible hand of God, is an impactful and poignant story of faith, healing, and the unmistakable power of God.
*Donated by Steve Kubicek*
"We the People" Journal
$10
Starting bid
Hardbound writing journal
Image of the U.S. Constitution preamble on the cover
192 lined pages edged in gold
Acid free 120 gsm archival paper
Ribbon bookmark
Binding lies flat for ease of use
Measures 7 1/4"W x 9"H
*Donated by Steve Kubicek*
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo Poster
$15
Starting bid
50th Anniversary Poster
*Donated by Steve Kubicek*
