California Environmental Voters Education Fund

Hosted by

California Environmental Voters Education Fund

About this event

Generation Badass: An Evening with Tomorrow's Climate Leaders

Brentwood

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Pay-What-You-Can Ticket
Pay what you can

Contribute at the level that feels right for you, with a suggested donation of $100.

Every contribution supports youth climate leadership across California, and gifts above the suggested amount help expand opportunities for future Ambassadors.

Ambassador Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Take the first step in investing in the next generation of California climate leaders and gain visibility among a passionate, mission-aligned audience.

  • 2 tickets to Generation Badass PLUS
  • Name inclusion in select digital marketing materials + post-event social media
  • Name inclusion in on-screen signage + printed event sponsor board at event
  • Early bird invite to attend and/or sponsor Badass in Green Awards in December
Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Build your presence within California’s climate movement by powering emerging youth leaders and aligning your brand with these important mission.

  • 3 tickets to Generation Badass PLUS
  • Logo inclusion in select digital marketing materials + post-event social media
  • Logo inclusion in on-screen + printed event sponsor board at event
  • Early bird invite to attend and/or sponsor Badass in Green Awards in December
Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Position your organization as a dedicated supporter of youth-powered climate action with high-impact visibility before, during, and after the event.

  • 4 tickets to Generation Badass PLUS
  • Logo inclusion in all digital marketing materials + post-event social media
  • Logo inclusion in on-screen + printed event sponsor board at event
  • Option to provide a half-page ad for on-screen signage at event
  • Early bird invite to attend and/or sponsor Badass in Green Awards in December
Badass Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Showcase your commitment to climate champions and building up young community leaders and unlock expanded event inclusion and recognition.

  • 6 tickets to Generation Badass PLUS
  • Logo inclusion in all digital marketing materials + post-event social media
  • Logo inclusion in all physical & digital event materials & assets
  • Option to provide a full-page ad or video content for on-screen signage
  • Verbal recognition during program
  • Early bird invite to attend and/or sponsor Badass in Green Awards in December

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!