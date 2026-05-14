Generation Badass: An Evening with Tomorrow's Climate Leaders

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Contribute at the level that feels right for you, with a suggested donation of $100.
Every contribution supports youth climate leadership across California, and gifts above the suggested amount help expand opportunities for future Ambassadors.
Take the first step in investing in the next generation of California climate leaders and gain visibility among a passionate, mission-aligned audience.
Build your presence within California’s climate movement by powering emerging youth leaders and aligning your brand with these important mission.
Position your organization as a dedicated supporter of youth-powered climate action with high-impact visibility before, during, and after the event.
Showcase your commitment to climate champions and building up young community leaders and unlock expanded event inclusion and recognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!