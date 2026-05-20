Generation Love POP UP ~ Raffle

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About this event
$
ONE raffle entry to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice
(winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)
THREE raffle entries to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice (winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)
EIGHT raffle entries to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice
(winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!