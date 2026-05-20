Spring Community Partners

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Spring Community Partners

About this event

Sales closed

Generation Love POP UP ~ Raffle

145 Palisade St

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522, USA

Add a donation for Spring Community Partners

$

Generation Love Clothing Item: 1 x Raffle Ticket
$15

ONE raffle entry to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice

(winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)


Generation Love Clothing Item: 3 x Raffle Ticket
$30

THREE raffle entries to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice (winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)


Generation Love Clothing Item: 8 x Raffle Ticket
$75

EIGHT raffle entries to win a piece of Generation Love clothing of your choice

(winner can select a blazer; runner up can select a top - items subject to availability)


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!