A fashion show is underway with models walking down a runway in front of an audience, while a DJ plays music in the background.
Momshouseav

Hosted by

Momshouseav

About this event

Generations Fashion Show & Fundraiser by MomsHouse

44857 Cedar Ave

Lancaster, CA 93534, USA

VIP Admission
$75

Priority entry, reserved seating, and a special gift.

VIP Admission - Early Bird
$65
Available until Jul 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and a special gift.

General Admission
$45
General Admission - Early Bird
$40
Available until Jul 17
Community Resource Partner Vendor
$50

Only 3 Spaces Available

Designed for:

• Nonprofit organizations

• Government agencies

• Educational institutions

• Community organizations

Includes

✓ One 6-foot vendor space

✓ Recognition in Event Program

✓ Community Resource Directory listing

✓ Opportunity to distribute information

✓ Direct engagement with attendees

Community Resource Partners provide their own table and chairs. Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested

Business Vendor
$100

Only 2 Spaces Available

Ideal for businesses wishing to promote products or services.

Includes

✓ One 6-foot vendor space

✓ Recognition in Event Program

✓ Vendor Directory listing

✓ Direct engagement with attendees

✓ Opportunity to sell products

Business Vendors provide their own table and chairs. Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested

Premium Business Vendor
$200

Only 2 Spaces Available

Everything included in the Business Vendor package plus:

⭐ Preferred Vendor Placement

⭐ Logo on Vendor Directory Page

⭐ Featured Social Media Spotlight

⭐ Recognition During Event

⭐ Swag Bag Participation

⭐ One 6-foot table provided

⭐ Two chairs provided

Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested

Add a donation for Momshouseav

$

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