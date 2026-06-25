Generations Fashion Show & Fundraiser by MomsHouse

Hosted by
About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and a special gift.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and a special gift.
Designed for:
• Nonprofit organizations
• Government agencies
• Educational institutions
• Community organizations
Includes
✓ One 6-foot vendor space
✓ Recognition in Event Program
✓ Community Resource Directory listing
✓ Opportunity to distribute information
✓ Direct engagement with attendees
Community Resource Partners provide their own table and chairs. Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested
Ideal for businesses wishing to promote products or services.
Includes
✓ One 6-foot vendor space
✓ Recognition in Event Program
✓ Vendor Directory listing
✓ Direct engagement with attendees
✓ Opportunity to sell products
Business Vendors provide their own table and chairs. Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested
Everything included in the Business Vendor package plus:
⭐ Preferred Vendor Placement
⭐ Logo on Vendor Directory Page
⭐ Featured Social Media Spotlight
⭐ Recognition During Event
⭐ Swag Bag Participation
⭐ One 6-foot table provided
⭐ Two chairs provided
Opportunity gift valued at no less than $30.00 strongly suggested
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!