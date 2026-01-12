Generations Grow Network Inc
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Generations Grow Network Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Generations Grow Network Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1717 Airport Exchange Blvd, Erlanger, KY 41018, USA

Executive Suite (seats 16 people) item
Executive Suite (seats 16 people)
$1,000

Starting bid

Executive suite for up to 16 people (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in June, July, August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $5000.

Executive Suite (seats 16 people) item
Executive Suite (seats 16 people)
$1,000

Starting bid

Executive suite for up to 16 people (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in June, July, August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $5000.

Club Section (4 tickets) item
Club Section (4 tickets)
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets in the Club Section (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $1000.

Club Section (4 tickets) item
Club Section (4 tickets)
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets in the Club Section (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $1000.

Moon Deck (4 tickets) item
Moon Deck (4 tickets)
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets in Section 301 (Moon Deck). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.

In-field box (4 tickets) item
In-field box (4 tickets)
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets in Section 129 (In-field box). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.

In-field box (4 tickets) item
In-field box (4 tickets)
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets in Section 129 (In-field box). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.

Mella Window & Carpet Cleaning Certificate item
Mella Window & Carpet Cleaning Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$150 in cleaning services provided by Mella. Services included are window or carpet cleaning. Services must be performed by March 31, 2027.

Mella Window & Carpet Cleaning Certificate item
Mella Window & Carpet Cleaning Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$150 in cleaning services provided by Mella. Services included are window or carpet cleaning. Services must be performed by March 31, 2027.

MVNU Scholarship Award item
MVNU Scholarship Award
$4,000

Starting bid

$20,000 Scholarship for use at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Main Campus.

Terms and Conditions: The scholarship cannot be applied with any other institutional scholarship offered by MVNU; May be applied toward tuition only; May not be used toward room and board or other fees.

MVNU Graduate Online Tuition Scholarship item
MVNU Graduate Online Tuition Scholarship
$1,800

Starting bid

A tuition scholarship eligible for online study at the adjusted rate of $315 per credit hour - up to a total of $9000.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only for programs offered through MVNU Online; Student must remain continuously enrolled in an eligible program; Cannot be combined with other institutional tuition discount programs unless approved; applies to tuition only and does not include fees, books or other costs.

MVNU Undergraduate Online Tuition Scholarship item
MVNU Undergraduate Online Tuition Scholarship
$1,800

Starting bid

A tuition scholarship eligible for online study at the adjusted rate of $225 per credit hour - up to a total of $9000.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only for programs offered through MVNU Online; Student must remain continuously enrolled in an eligible program; Cannot be combined with other institutional tuition discount programs unless approved; applies to tuition only and does not include fees, books or other costs.

UK Men's Basketball item
UK Men's Basketball
$25

Starting bid

Valid for 2 tickets to a UK SEC home game during the 2026 season. Valued at $120. Contact Dennis Smith 859-802-5033.

Amish Country Getaway Basket item
Amish Country Getaway Basket
$88

Starting bid

Two-night stay in Mt Vernon Grand Hotel (Mt. Vernon, OH) and Amish themed gift basket. Valued at $440.

Tea For Two item
Tea For Two
$50

Starting bid

Tea themed basket containing:

Tea pot, sugar & creamer, 2-placemates, 2-napkin rings, 2 coasters, 2 cups/plates, 2 teaspoons and tea infuser, tea bag squeezer, 2 small candles, biscuits and scones, tea towel, ornament, A history of tea book and tea magazine, 2 tiered tray, electric tea kettle and small authentic Queen of England tea plate. Valued at $250.

Kim Amlung - Photography Session
$140

Starting bid

Kim Amlung Photography - photography session and images. Total value $690 (Expires 12/1/2026)

Strip Quality Meats Gift Card item
Strip Quality Meats Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card

FC Cincinnati Tickets, Signed Poster & Soccer Ball item
FC Cincinnati Tickets, Signed Poster & Soccer Ball
$110

Starting bid

4 tickets to FC Cincinnati vs New York FC - August 19, 2026 (Section 219, row 14, seats 5 to 8). Framed signed FC poster (Alec Kann #1) and Franklin soccer ball. Valued at $550.

Florence Y'alls and Dinner item
Florence Y'alls and Dinner item
Florence Y'alls and Dinner
$22

Starting bid

4 tickets to any 2026 Florence Y'alls regular season game (based on availability) and $50 gift card for Crewitt's Creek restaurant (Independence, KY). Valued at $110

Kiawah Island Getaway item
Kiawah Island Getaway
$600

Starting bid

Three Bedroom home on Kiawah Island located about 35 minutes from Charleston, South Carolina. The auction is for 1 week stay between September 15, 2026 and May 15, 2027 (excluding holidays). Please note an agreeable date will need to be made with owners as they do rent this property out. Valued at $3000.

Boone County Golf item
Boone County Golf
$30

Starting bid

Certificate valid for 18 hole green fee & cart for 2. Valid at Boone Links or Lassing Pointe. $134 value.

World of Golf item
World of Golf
$30

Starting bid

Voucher for a foursome riding 18-holes when carts are purchased (Valid until 12/31/2026) and a pair of golf gloves. $150 value.

Creation Museum item
Creation Museum
$28

Starting bid

2 general one-day admission tickets to the Creation Museum. Valid thru 02/05/2027. Valued at $114.



Louisville Sluggers Museum & Factory item
Louisville Sluggers Museum & Factory
$20

Starting bid

4 Single Admission Passes. Valid thru 12/31/2026. Valued at $96

Drip Theory IV Infusion & Wellness Spa item
Drip Theory IV Infusion & Wellness Spa
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card redeemable toward any Drip Theory IV Infusion & Wellness spa service.

Whitewater Valley Railroad item
Whitewater Valley Railroad
$10

Starting bid

2 adult tickets for the 2026 regular scheduled trains, May through October.

Reservations are not required. This is not valid for special events or the Train To Dinner.

Perfect North Slopes item
Perfect North Slopes
$32

Starting bid

2 vouchers for one 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Valid until 3/31/2027. Valued at $158.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad item
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
$20

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets for National Park Scenic excursion. Valid through September 30, 2026.

Alex & Ani Bracelets item
Alex & Ani Bracelets
$20

Starting bid

2 - Alex & Ani Bracelets valued at $100.

Pandora Bracelet item
Pandora Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Pandora Bracelet with 2 charms valued at $200.

AAA Car Care Basket item
AAA Car Care Basket
$84

Starting bid

One free oil change (up to 5 quarts) with free tire rotation to be redeemed at AAA Florence location (US 42). Emergency Roadside Kit and wash and detailing supplies. 4 - AAA 1-year memberships. Valued at $420

Hallmark Basket item
Hallmark Basket
$30

Starting bid

Assorted Christmas items including snowman jar, snowman candle, snowman flag, snowman puzzle, peppermint spoons, LED tree, liquid and bar soap, Christmas charger, peppermint tree and advent calendar. Valued at $150

Custom Porch Plant by Marea West item
Custom Porch Plant by Marea West
$20

Starting bid

Decorative pot to be planted with seasonal annuals for the Summer. Main flower color of your choice. Pot will be planted early May for delivery end of May. Valued at $75.

MorrisonMade Leather Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card to be used toward a quality leather product.

Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront & Eighteen item
Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront & Eighteen
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy one (1) night at the Radisson Hotel with a premium view along with a $100 dining gift card for the Eighteen at the Radisson. Total value $300

Footwear Basket item
Footwear Basket
$30

Starting bid

Sperry rain boots (size 7.5) and fur-lined Crocs (size 5). Total value $140.

Mack's Wax Melt Box item
Mack's Wax Melt Box
$40

Starting bid

Electric warmer, various wax melts and samples. Valued at $200

Pasta Basket item
Pasta Basket
$10

Starting bid

Ceramic Pasta bowl filled with pasta, sauce, grated cheese, tongs, pot handle holders, strainer, Ice tray and oven mitts. Valued at $50.

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card to BomDia massage & wellness, epsom bath salt, weighted eye mask with lavendar, eucalyptus shower spray, lemon honey drop tea, pear hand cream and candle. Valued at $200.

Bath & Body Works Bag item
Bath & Body Works Bag
$10

Starting bid

Jar candle and 2 True Blue spa lotions. Valued at $50.

Bath & Body Works Basket item
Bath & Body Works Basket
$45

Starting bid

Various B&BW's lotions, body washs, hand soaps, wall flowers and plug-ins, etc. Valued at $225.

Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$10

Starting bid

Limited edition mini hand cream, mini masks, travel size oil free eye remover & micellar water, Sunflower brooch and Bee plate. Valued at $50.

Taste of Cincinnati Basket item
Taste of Cincinnati Basket
$35

Starting bid

Cincinnati favorites snacks and treats including gift cards to Montgomery Inn, Skyline and Graeters. Valued at $175.

Who-Dey Basket item
Who-Dey Basket
$55

Starting bid

NFL small Vera Bradley tote bag, NFL Wilson Football with pump and tee, Bengals sports cap (3), Bengals parking sign, Bengals Tumbler, Bengals Tablecloth (3), Bengals sweatshirt (S) and Bengals DryFit T-shirt (2XL). Valued at $275.

L'Oreal Skin Care Basket item
L'Oreal Skin Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

Various L'Oreal cosmetics and skin care products. Valued at $200.

Moissanite Ring item
Moissanite Ring
$40

Starting bid

Ring size 6.25. Valued at $200.

"On the Road" Basket item
"On the Road" Basket
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gas gift card, Soft sided cooler w/ strap, Hydra peak water bottle, neck pillow and snacks. Valued at $135.

Traveling Basket item
Traveling Basket
$32

Starting bid

Suitcase, neck pillow, packing cubes, laundry bag, travel bottles, waterproof blanket, luggage lock and activity book. Valued at $160.

Easter Basket item
Easter Basket
$15

Starting bid

Various Easter decor and treats. Valued at $75.

Sports Basket item
Sports Basket
$30

Starting bid

UK Sweatshirt (2XL), $50 Rally House gift card and Wilson football. Valued at $150.

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