Generations Grow Network Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Executive suite for up to 16 people (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in June, July, August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $5000.
Starting bid
Executive suite for up to 16 people (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in June, July, August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $5000.
Starting bid
4 tickets in the Club Section (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $1000.
Starting bid
4 tickets in the Club Section (including food and non-alcoholic beverages). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $1000.
Starting bid
4 tickets in Section 301 (Moon Deck). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
4 tickets in Section 129 (In-field box). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
4 tickets in Section 129 (In-field box). Good for a mutually agreed upon home game at Great American Ball Park in August or September of the 2026 Season. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
$150 in cleaning services provided by Mella. Services included are window or carpet cleaning. Services must be performed by March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
$150 in cleaning services provided by Mella. Services included are window or carpet cleaning. Services must be performed by March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
$20,000 Scholarship for use at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Main Campus.
Terms and Conditions: The scholarship cannot be applied with any other institutional scholarship offered by MVNU; May be applied toward tuition only; May not be used toward room and board or other fees.
Starting bid
A tuition scholarship eligible for online study at the adjusted rate of $315 per credit hour - up to a total of $9000.
Terms and Conditions:
Valid only for programs offered through MVNU Online; Student must remain continuously enrolled in an eligible program; Cannot be combined with other institutional tuition discount programs unless approved; applies to tuition only and does not include fees, books or other costs.
Starting bid
A tuition scholarship eligible for online study at the adjusted rate of $225 per credit hour - up to a total of $9000.
Terms and Conditions:
Valid only for programs offered through MVNU Online; Student must remain continuously enrolled in an eligible program; Cannot be combined with other institutional tuition discount programs unless approved; applies to tuition only and does not include fees, books or other costs.
Starting bid
Valid for 2 tickets to a UK SEC home game during the 2026 season. Valued at $120. Contact Dennis Smith 859-802-5033.
Starting bid
Two-night stay in Mt Vernon Grand Hotel (Mt. Vernon, OH) and Amish themed gift basket. Valued at $440.
Starting bid
Tea themed basket containing:
Tea pot, sugar & creamer, 2-placemates, 2-napkin rings, 2 coasters, 2 cups/plates, 2 teaspoons and tea infuser, tea bag squeezer, 2 small candles, biscuits and scones, tea towel, ornament, A history of tea book and tea magazine, 2 tiered tray, electric tea kettle and small authentic Queen of England tea plate. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
Kim Amlung Photography - photography session and images. Total value $690 (Expires 12/1/2026)
Starting bid
$100 gift card
Starting bid
4 tickets to FC Cincinnati vs New York FC - August 19, 2026 (Section 219, row 14, seats 5 to 8). Framed signed FC poster (Alec Kann #1) and Franklin soccer ball. Valued at $550.
Starting bid
4 tickets to any 2026 Florence Y'alls regular season game (based on availability) and $50 gift card for Crewitt's Creek restaurant (Independence, KY). Valued at $110
Starting bid
Three Bedroom home on Kiawah Island located about 35 minutes from Charleston, South Carolina. The auction is for 1 week stay between September 15, 2026 and May 15, 2027 (excluding holidays). Please note an agreeable date will need to be made with owners as they do rent this property out. Valued at $3000.
Starting bid
Certificate valid for 18 hole green fee & cart for 2. Valid at Boone Links or Lassing Pointe. $134 value.
Starting bid
Voucher for a foursome riding 18-holes when carts are purchased (Valid until 12/31/2026) and a pair of golf gloves. $150 value.
Starting bid
2 general one-day admission tickets to the Creation Museum. Valid thru 02/05/2027. Valued at $114.
Starting bid
4 Single Admission Passes. Valid thru 12/31/2026. Valued at $96
Starting bid
$100 gift card redeemable toward any Drip Theory IV Infusion & Wellness spa service.
Starting bid
2 adult tickets for the 2026 regular scheduled trains, May through October.
Reservations are not required. This is not valid for special events or the Train To Dinner.
Starting bid
2 vouchers for one 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Valid until 3/31/2027. Valued at $158.
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets for National Park Scenic excursion. Valid through September 30, 2026.
Starting bid
2 - Alex & Ani Bracelets valued at $100.
Starting bid
Pandora Bracelet with 2 charms valued at $200.
Starting bid
One free oil change (up to 5 quarts) with free tire rotation to be redeemed at AAA Florence location (US 42). Emergency Roadside Kit and wash and detailing supplies. 4 - AAA 1-year memberships. Valued at $420
Starting bid
Assorted Christmas items including snowman jar, snowman candle, snowman flag, snowman puzzle, peppermint spoons, LED tree, liquid and bar soap, Christmas charger, peppermint tree and advent calendar. Valued at $150
Starting bid
Decorative pot to be planted with seasonal annuals for the Summer. Main flower color of your choice. Pot will be planted early May for delivery end of May. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to be used toward a quality leather product.
Starting bid
Enjoy one (1) night at the Radisson Hotel with a premium view along with a $100 dining gift card for the Eighteen at the Radisson. Total value $300
Starting bid
Sperry rain boots (size 7.5) and fur-lined Crocs (size 5). Total value $140.
Starting bid
Electric warmer, various wax melts and samples. Valued at $200
Starting bid
Ceramic Pasta bowl filled with pasta, sauce, grated cheese, tongs, pot handle holders, strainer, Ice tray and oven mitts. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to BomDia massage & wellness, epsom bath salt, weighted eye mask with lavendar, eucalyptus shower spray, lemon honey drop tea, pear hand cream and candle. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Jar candle and 2 True Blue spa lotions. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Various B&BW's lotions, body washs, hand soaps, wall flowers and plug-ins, etc. Valued at $225.
Starting bid
Limited edition mini hand cream, mini masks, travel size oil free eye remover & micellar water, Sunflower brooch and Bee plate. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Cincinnati favorites snacks and treats including gift cards to Montgomery Inn, Skyline and Graeters. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
NFL small Vera Bradley tote bag, NFL Wilson Football with pump and tee, Bengals sports cap (3), Bengals parking sign, Bengals Tumbler, Bengals Tablecloth (3), Bengals sweatshirt (S) and Bengals DryFit T-shirt (2XL). Valued at $275.
Starting bid
Various L'Oreal cosmetics and skin care products. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Ring size 6.25. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
$50 Gas gift card, Soft sided cooler w/ strap, Hydra peak water bottle, neck pillow and snacks. Valued at $135.
Starting bid
Suitcase, neck pillow, packing cubes, laundry bag, travel bottles, waterproof blanket, luggage lock and activity book. Valued at $160.
Starting bid
Various Easter decor and treats. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
UK Sweatshirt (2XL), $50 Rally House gift card and Wilson football. Valued at $150.
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