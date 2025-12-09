Genesee Chapter, NSDAR Online Payments & Donations

Offered by
Regular annual membership dues includes National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($17.50) and President General’s Project ($2.50)
Total is $17.50 (Chapter Dues) because the Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter but have a connection or want to support the Genesee Chapter in addition.
You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($18), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($17.50) and President General's Project ($2.50)
*INACTIVE*Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the Registrar or Treasurer who have asked you to submit this
Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100
