The Daughters Of The American Revolution, Genesee Chapter

Offered by

The Daughters Of The American Revolution, Genesee Chapter

About this shop

Genesee Chapter, NSDAR Online Payments & Donations

Regular Membership item
Regular Membership
$82

Regular annual membership dues includes National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($17.50) and President General’s Project ($2.50)

Life Member Chapter Dues item
Life Member Chapter Dues
$17.50

Total is $17.50 (Chapter Dues) because the Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues

Associate Membership Dues item
Associate Membership Dues
$10

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter but have a connection or want to support the Genesee Chapter in addition.

Prospective Member Application Fees item
Prospective Member Application Fees
$175

You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($18), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($17.50) and President General's Project ($2.50)

*INACTIVE* Reinstatement Fee item
*INACTIVE* Reinstatement Fee
$10

*INACTIVE*Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the Registrar or Treasurer who have asked you to submit this

General Fund item
General Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Historic Preservation Fund item
Historic Preservation Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Community Classroom Fund item
Community Classroom Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Service for Veterans Fund item
Service for Veterans Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Project Patriot Fund item
Project Patriot Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

America 250! Fund item
America 250! Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Chapter Regent's Project Fund item
Chapter Regent's Project Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Conservation Fund item
Conservation Fund
$1

Each "item" is $1 and you can select up to 100 for a donation up to $100

Add a donation for The Daughters Of The American Revolution, Genesee Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!