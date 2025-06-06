GENESIS Fund Raiser Auction

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is a stylish and capable Sportster model known for its performance, handling, and minimalist design. Key Features: Engine: 883cc air-cooled Evolution engine. Transmission: 5-speed transmission. Brakes: Dual-piston front and rear brakes. Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31 front and rear tires. Wheelbase: 59.6 inches. Fuel Capacity: 3.3 gallons. Weight: 545 lbs (dry weight). Seat Height: 29.9 inches (unladen). Gauges: Digital instrumentation with speedometer, tripmeter, and other indicators. Performance: The Iron 883 is known for its responsive handling and low-end torque. It offers a combined city/highway fuel economy of 51 mpg.

