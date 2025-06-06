GENESIS Fund Raiser Auction

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is a stylish and capable Sportster model known for its performance, handling, and minimalist design. Key Features:
Engine: 883cc air-cooled Evolution engine.
Transmission: 5-speed transmission.
Brakes: Dual-piston front and rear brakes.
Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31 front and rear tires.
Wheelbase: 59.6 inches.
Fuel Capacity: 3.3 gallons.
Weight: 545 lbs (dry weight).
Seat Height: 29.9 inches (unladen).
Gauges: Digital instrumentation with speedometer, tripmeter, and other indicators.
Performance:
The Iron 883 is known for its responsive handling and low-end torque.
It offers a combined city/highway fuel economy of 51 mpg.
