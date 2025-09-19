Genesis Smith Foundation Silent Auction - Christmas Cats

Hosted by
Starting bid
Showcase your support for one of the game’s rising stars with this signed and framed Genesis Smith jersey. Expertly displayed and personally autographed by Genesis, this standout piece represents his dedication, leadership, and passion both on and off the field — a timeless addition to any sports collection.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Exclusive Tour of Football Facility & Picture on Field
Experience an insider’s look at the football facilities with a private tour led by the Chief of Staff. You’ll explore the locker room, training spaces, and team areas, and finish your visit with a photo opportunity on the field.
The tour can be scheduled at the winner’s discretion; however, if you’d like to take a picture with Genesis Smith on the field at the end of your tour, it will need to be scheduled around his availability. The winner will receive a text message with next steps to coordinate this exclusive experience.
Starting bid
Own a piece of the game with this authentic football, personally signed by Genesis Smith and his teammates. Featuring the signatures of standout players, this collector’s item captures the unity, dedication, and spirit of the team — a perfect keepsake for any true fan.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of Arizona football history with this exclusive Genesis Smith Jersey Poster — custom-made specifically for this silent auction and not available to the public. Designed to showcase Genesis’s impact on and off the field, this limited-edition collectible is truly one of a kind — a must-have for any Wildcat fan or supporter of the Beyond Football movement.
Starting bid
Commemorate Genesis Smith’s incredible achievement with this exclusive Jason Witten Man of the Year Watchlist Poster — custom-made specifically for this silent auction and not available to the public. Highlighting Genesis’s leadership, character, and community impact, this limited-edition piece celebrates his recognition among the nation’s top student-athletes who exemplify excellence beyond the game.
Starting bid
Own this exclusive poster featuring Genesis Smith — created specifically for this silent auction and not available to the public. This limited-edition print captures Genesis in action and embodies the spirit of Arizona football, making it a standout collectible for fans and supporters alike.
Starting bid
Stand out with this one-of-a-kind iridescent red steel license plate crafted by Ideal Metals Co. Only five of these plates exist in the world, making it a true collector’s item. Its vibrant finish and premium craftsmanship make it the perfect statement piece for any vehicle or display.
Starting bid
Elevate your look with these Block A Basketball Earrings featuring crowned basketballs — a bold and stylish nod to team pride. Handcrafted by Ideal Metals Co., only two pairs of these earrings exist, making them an exclusive accessory for true fans.
Starting bid
Elevate your game day look with these Block A Football Earrings featuring crowned footballs — a bold and stylish nod to team pride. Handcrafted by Ideal Metals Co., only two pairs of these earrings exist, making them an exclusive accessory for true fans.
Starting bid
Adorn your wrist with this Wildcat Paw Charmed Bracelet from Ideal Metals Co., featuring proprietary charmed pawsfound exclusively in their designs. Elegant and symbolic, this piece blends craftsmanship and creativity for a truly distinctive look available nowhere else.
Starting bid
Celebrate artistry and culture with the El Gato Necklace by Ideal Metals Co. This glow-in-the-dark, double-sided piece is intricately designed and available only during the Halloween season, making it a rare and meaningful keepsake for collectors and jewelry lovers alike.
Starting bid
Forged in the heart of Tucson, this piece is more than metal and glass—it’s a tribute to the Wildcat spirit that shaped me. Growing up in a family of die-hard University of Arizona fans, I always dreamed of creating something worthy of the red and blue. When I began my metal art journey in 2010, the “A” became a symbol I kept coming back to. A decade later, after earning my official U of A crafter’s license, I poured nearly 100 hours into crafting this masterpiece—layer by layer, cut by cut, embedding stained glass and epoxy into precision-welded steel. It’s one of only two ever made, and it’s been waiting for the right home—a place that shares the same pride, grit, and love for the Wildcats that inspired its creation. - Andy Luna, GM of Ideal Metals Co.
Starting bid
This was the very first Wildcat sculpture I ever created—a bold fusion of metal and glass that marked the start of something special. Born from pure Tucson pride, it combines the strength of steel with the brilliance of stained glass, symbolizing the toughness and spirit of the University of Arizona. Every cut, every weld, every shard of glass was placed with intention, capturing both the power and artistry that define the Wildcats. Its sculptural base, filled with layered “A” emblems and intricate metalwork, gives it a one-of-a-kind presence—more than a piece of art, it’s a statement of legacy. This creation became the foundation for everything that followed in my journey as a licensed U of A craftsman, and it will always represent where the passion began. - Andy Luna, GM of Ideal Metals Co.
