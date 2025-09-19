Genesis Smith Foundation Silent Auction - Christmas Cats

Exclusive Tour of Football Facility & Picture on Field

Experience an insider’s look at the football facilities with a private tour led by the Chief of Staff. You’ll explore the locker room, training spaces, and team areas, and finish your visit with a photo opportunity on the field.

The tour can be scheduled at the winner’s discretion; however, if you’d like to take a picture with Genesis Smith on the field at the end of your tour, it will need to be scheduled around his availability. The winner will receive a text message with next steps to coordinate this exclusive experience.