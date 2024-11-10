Genesis Transitional Housing Min Inc Memberships 2025

Offered by
$25 helps cover daily essentials—a warm meal, hygiene items, and access to group counseling. This small act of generosity meets immediate needs and reminds our residents that they are seen, valued, and worthy of a fresh start.
Your kindness becomes the spark of hope someone desperately needs.
Your support helps create a safe and healing environment where transformation begins.
$75 contributes to housing support, conflict-resolution sessions, and spiritual wellness activities like Bible Study and fellowship. You help residents feel grounded, uplifted, and supported as they move from crisis into a place of growth and clarity.
Your generosity empowers someone on their journey to long-term independence and confidence.
$150 helps fund wellness programs, Zumba Gold classes with LoGo, life coaching, and essential case management. Your gift directly fuels the programs that restore dignity, strengthen faith, and guide residents toward permanent housing, employment, and renewed purpose.
You are not just donating—you’re transforming futures.
Your generosity becomes a lifeline that strengthens the foundation of Genesis—literally and spiritually. As an Angel Donor, you help us create safe, dignified spaces where healing, transformation, and faith can flourish.
Impact:
Your $500 gift supports building renovations, facility improvements, and program expansion, allowing us to welcome more residents in need of stability and hope. This level of support helps us upgrade living spaces, enhance our group rooms, and prepare for future growth—ensuring Genesis Transitional Housing can serve more individuals with excellence and compassion.
Your gift doesn’t just touch lives—it builds the spaces where lives are renewed.
