Geneticsroses

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Geneticsroses

About this event

GeneticsRose Sneaker Ball

17715 Cali Dr

Houston, TX 77090, USA

Adult Ticket (15-99)
$20

This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers, the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.

Children (6-15)
$10

This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers; the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.

Children 0-5
Free

This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers; the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.

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