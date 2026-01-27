GeneticsRose Sneaker Ball

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This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers, the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.
This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers; the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.
This ticket includes entry to the Third Annual Sneaker Ball benefiting GeneticsRose and celebrating Kamiyah’s 5th birthday 🎉 Enjoy food, games, music, and dancing. Come dressed in formal attire with your best sneakers; the best sneaker of the night wins a prize.
$
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