Gentlemen's Quest Of Tampa Inc

Hosted by

Gentlemen's Quest Of Tampa Inc

About this event

Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2631 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610, USA

LeBron James Signed Los Angeles Lakers Framed Jersey item
LeBron James Signed Los Angeles Lakers Framed Jersey
$1,750

Starting bid

🏀 Own a Piece of Basketball History! 🏀

This authentic, autographed LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey is professionally framed and ready to display. As LeBron approaches the final chapter of his legendary career, signed memorabilia like this continues to grow in demand among collectors.

A perfect addition to any sports collection, office, or man cave, this premium piece is more than memorabilia it's a chance to own a piece of the King's legacy.

👑 Bid now for this timeless collectible and investment-worthy keepsake! 🏀🔥

Patrick Mahomes Signed Kansas City Chiefs Framed Jersey item
Patrick Mahomes Signed Kansas City Chiefs Framed Jersey
$1,750

Starting bid

🏈 Patrick Mahomes Autographed Jersey Display 🏈

Own a piece of football history with this authentic, autographed Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Professionally framed and paired with dynamic action photography, this eye-catching display is the ultimate centerpiece for any sports fan, office, or man cave.

As one of the NFL's most dominant quarterbacks and a future Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes memorabilia continues to be highly sought after by collectors. This exclusive piece offers both bragging rights and long-term collectible appeal.

🔥 Don't miss your chance to own a piece of a champion's legacy. Bid now and bring home one of football's most coveted collectibles!

San Francisco 49ers Legends Multi-Signed Collectible Helmet item
San Francisco 49ers Legends Multi-Signed Collectible Helmet item
San Francisco 49ers Legends Multi-Signed Collectible Helmet
$1,900

Starting bid

🏈 San Francisco 49ers Legends Autographed Helmet 🏈

Own a piece of NFL history with this rare San Francisco 49ers helmet featuring multiple legendary player signatures. Displayed on a premium stand, this collector's item celebrates one of football's most iconic franchises.

Perfect for any sports fan, office, or memorabilia collection, this exclusive piece is a must-have for serious collectors.

🔥 Bid now for your chance to own a piece of 49ers greatness!

NCAA Final Four Championship VIP Experience item
NCAA Final Four Championship VIP Experience
$3,995

Starting bid

Experience the excitement, energy, and unforgettable atmosphere of the NCAA Final Four Championship with this incredible travel package for two. Enjoy a 3-night hotel stay while witnessing one of the biggest events in college basketball live.

✨ NCAA Final Four Championship Experience
✨ 3-Night Hotel Stay for Two
✨ Bucket-List Sports Travel Experience
✨ Perfect for the Ultimate Basketball Fan

Private Residence Beach – Choose Your Paradise item
Private Residence Beach – Choose Your Paradise
$2,995

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with a luxurious 4-night private residence stay for four. Choose among the breathtaking destinations of St. Maarten, Costa Rica, or Barbados for the ultimate tropical getaway.

✨ 4-Night Luxury Residence Stay
✨ Choice of 3 Stunning Destinations
✨ Accommodations for Four Guests
✨ Relaxation, Luxury & Island Vibes

Destination Options:
☀️ St. Maarten
🌴 Costa Rica
🏝 Barbados

South Beach Miami Luxury Experience item
South Beach Miami Luxury Experience
$1,750

Starting bid


Enjoy the glamour and excitement of Miami’s iconic South Beach with a 2-night stay at the Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami for two, plus an unforgettable dinner experience at the world-famous Prime 112.

✨ 2-Night Hotel Stay for Two
✨ Dinner at Prime 112
✨ South Beach Miami Experience
✨ Perfect Couples or Weekend Getaway

Ultimate Sports Fan Travel Experience item
Ultimate Sports Fan Travel Experience
$2,595

Starting bid

Calling all sports fans! Choose your dream experience with tickets to an MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL regular-season game, or a PGA Tournament, plus a 2-night hotel stay for two.

✨ Your Choice of Major Sporting Event
✨ 2-Night Hotel Stay Included
✨ Flexible Sports Experience
✨ Perfect Gift for Any Sports Lover

Choose From:
🏀 NBA
🏈 NFL
⚾ MLB
🏒 NHL
⛳ PGA Tournament

New Orleans VIP Jazz & Dining Experience item
New Orleans VIP Jazz & Dining Experience
$1,695

Starting bid

Experience the soul of New Orleans with this unforgettable getaway for two featuring a 2-night stay, an incredible dinner experience, and VIP access to a live jazz show in the heart of the city.

✨ 2-Night Stay for Two
✨ Exclusive Dinner Experience
✨ VIP Live Jazz Show
✨ The Ultimate New Orleans Cultural Escape

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!