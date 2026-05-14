Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa Inc's Silent Auction

🏀 Own a Piece of Basketball History! 🏀

This authentic, autographed LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey is professionally framed and ready to display. As LeBron approaches the final chapter of his legendary career, signed memorabilia like this continues to grow in demand among collectors.

A perfect addition to any sports collection, office, or man cave, this premium piece is more than memorabilia it's a chance to own a piece of the King's legacy.

👑 Bid now for this timeless collectible and investment-worthy keepsake! 🏀🔥