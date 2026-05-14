Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa Inc's Silent Auction

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🏀 Own a Piece of Basketball History! 🏀
This authentic, autographed LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey is professionally framed and ready to display. As LeBron approaches the final chapter of his legendary career, signed memorabilia like this continues to grow in demand among collectors.
A perfect addition to any sports collection, office, or man cave, this premium piece is more than memorabilia it's a chance to own a piece of the King's legacy.
👑 Bid now for this timeless collectible and investment-worthy keepsake! 🏀🔥
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🏈 Patrick Mahomes Autographed Jersey Display 🏈
Own a piece of football history with this authentic, autographed Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Professionally framed and paired with dynamic action photography, this eye-catching display is the ultimate centerpiece for any sports fan, office, or man cave.
As one of the NFL's most dominant quarterbacks and a future Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes memorabilia continues to be highly sought after by collectors. This exclusive piece offers both bragging rights and long-term collectible appeal.
🔥 Don't miss your chance to own a piece of a champion's legacy. Bid now and bring home one of football's most coveted collectibles!
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🏈 San Francisco 49ers Legends Autographed Helmet 🏈
Own a piece of NFL history with this rare San Francisco 49ers helmet featuring multiple legendary player signatures. Displayed on a premium stand, this collector's item celebrates one of football's most iconic franchises.
Perfect for any sports fan, office, or memorabilia collection, this exclusive piece is a must-have for serious collectors.
🔥 Bid now for your chance to own a piece of 49ers greatness!
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Experience the excitement, energy, and unforgettable atmosphere of the NCAA Final Four Championship with this incredible travel package for two. Enjoy a 3-night hotel stay while witnessing one of the biggest events in college basketball live.
✨ NCAA Final Four Championship Experience
✨ 3-Night Hotel Stay for Two
✨ Bucket-List Sports Travel Experience
✨ Perfect for the Ultimate Basketball Fan
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Escape to paradise with a luxurious 4-night private residence stay for four. Choose among the breathtaking destinations of St. Maarten, Costa Rica, or Barbados for the ultimate tropical getaway.
✨ 4-Night Luxury Residence Stay
✨ Choice of 3 Stunning Destinations
✨ Accommodations for Four Guests
✨ Relaxation, Luxury & Island Vibes
Destination Options:
☀️ St. Maarten
🌴 Costa Rica
🏝 Barbados
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Enjoy the glamour and excitement of Miami’s iconic South Beach with a 2-night stay at the Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami for two, plus an unforgettable dinner experience at the world-famous Prime 112.
✨ 2-Night Hotel Stay for Two
✨ Dinner at Prime 112
✨ South Beach Miami Experience
✨ Perfect Couples or Weekend Getaway
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Calling all sports fans! Choose your dream experience with tickets to an MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL regular-season game, or a PGA Tournament, plus a 2-night hotel stay for two.
✨ Your Choice of Major Sporting Event
✨ 2-Night Hotel Stay Included
✨ Flexible Sports Experience
✨ Perfect Gift for Any Sports Lover
Choose From:
🏀 NBA
🏈 NFL
⚾ MLB
🏒 NHL
⛳ PGA Tournament
Starting bid
Experience the soul of New Orleans with this unforgettable getaway for two featuring a 2-night stay, an incredible dinner experience, and VIP access to a live jazz show in the heart of the city.
✨ 2-Night Stay for Two
✨ Exclusive Dinner Experience
✨ VIP Live Jazz Show
✨ The Ultimate New Orleans Cultural Escape
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