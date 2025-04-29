Gents of 57 Father's Day Cigar Raffle

1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
3 for the price of 2
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
5 for the price 3
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below
Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto
Man O' War Abomination Toro
Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto
Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto)
Montecristo Platinum Toro
Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus
La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo
2nd Place gift set
Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains
5 - CI Legends Toro
1 - Cigar Rest
1 - Plastic Cutter
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!