Wisdom Lodge No 57 Free And Accepted Masons Of Detroit Mi

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Wisdom Lodge No 57 Free And Accepted Masons Of Detroit Mi

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Gents of 57 Father's Day Cigar Raffle

1502 Randolph Street #100

Detroit, MI 48226, USA

One chance of winning
$10
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto Man O' War Abomination Toro Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto) Montecristo Platinum Toro Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo 2nd Place gift set Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains 5 - CI Legends Toro 1 - Cigar Rest 1 - Plastic Cutter
3 for the price of 2
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto Man O' War Abomination Toro Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto) Montecristo Platinum Toro Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo 2nd Place gift set Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains 5 - CI Legends Toro 1 - Cigar Rest 1 - Plastic Cutter
5 for the price 3
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
1st Place 35 cigars – 5 each below Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Robusto Man O' War Abomination Toro Rocky Patel Vintage 1990 Robusto Romeo y Julieta Viejo 'R' (Robusto) Montecristo Platinum Toro Punch Diablo by AJ Fernandez Diabolus La Aroma de Cuba Reserva Maximo 2nd Place gift set Drew Estate CI Legends Gift Set Contains 5 - CI Legends Toro 1 - Cigar Rest 1 - Plastic Cutter

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