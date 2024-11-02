GEOCACHING MERIT BADGE

We will practice finding caches on the grounds. No equipment needed, although you may bring a handheld GPS unit if you have one.
Please complete prerequisites prior to class: #3 (5 additional terms), #8d (bring container), #9.
Scouts should wear their uniform and bring a signed blue card to class.
To review requirements, go to: http://usscouts.org/mb/worksheets/geocaching.pdf
We will practice finding caches on the grounds. No equipment needed, although you may bring a handheld GPS unit if you have one.
Please complete prerequisites prior to class: #3 (5 additional terms), #8d (bring container), #9.
Scouts should wear their uniform and bring a signed blue card to class.
To review requirements, go to: http://usscouts.org/mb/worksheets/geocaching.pdf