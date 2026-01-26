GeoGulf 2026 Golf Tournament

Convention registration is NOT required to participate in the golf tournament. This tournament, to be held at the Greystone Country Club in nearby Denham Springs, offers a fun and competitive way to end the conference, bringing together geoscience professionals, students, and industry leaders for a day of networking and friendly competition. Set in a serene setting near the greater Baton Rouge area, Greystone provides a challenging yet enjoyable course for golfers of all skill levels. If you are interested in sponsoring the tournament (e.g., grand sponsor, door prize sponsor, hole sponsor, and prize sponsor), please see separate portal on the Golf page at https://geogulf.org.