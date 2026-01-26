GeoGulf 2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes 1 Team Entry and Bronze Sponsorship of GeoGulf 2026 and benefits thereof, including 1 complimentary registration to the convention.
Includes 2 Individual Entries and Copper Sponsorship of GeoGulf 2026 and benefits thereof.
Includes 1 Individual Entry and Patron Sponsorship of GeoGulf 2026 and benefits thereof.
Includes Friend Sponsorship of GeoGulf 2026 and benefits thereof.
Convention registration is NOT required to participate in the golf tournament. This tournament, to be held at the Greystone Country Club in nearby Denham Springs, offers a fun and competitive way to end the conference, bringing together geoscience professionals, students, and industry leaders for a day of networking and friendly competition. Set in a serene setting near the greater Baton Rouge area, Greystone provides a challenging yet enjoyable course for golfers of all skill levels. If you are interested in sponsoring the tournament (e.g., grand sponsor, door prize sponsor, hole sponsor, and prize sponsor), please see separate portal on the Golf page at https://geogulf.org.
Convention registration is NOT required to participate in the golf tournament. This tournament offers a fun and competitive way to end the conference, bringing together geoscience professionals, students, and industry leaders for a day of networking and friendly competition. Set in a serene setting near the greater Baton Rouge area, Greystone provides a challenging yet enjoyable course for golfers of all skill levels.
Enjoy the benefits of a mulligan or two after a wayward drive, fairway shot, or putt.
Enjoy the benefits of a mulligan or two after a wayward drive, fairway shot, or putt.
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