GeoGulf 2026 Registration

Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.





Dr. Sam Bentley, LSU





Participants will depart by bus from Baton Rouge and travel to the Wax Lake Outlet of the Atchafalaya River on US Hwy. 90 near Patterson, LA. From there we will travel in a

group of small boats operated by the LSU Coastal Studies Institute to one of the larger islands in the delta that emerged from a deltaic distributary-mouth sandbar following the 1973 flood on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers. Along the way we will pause in mid-stream to observe and discuss the crossing of the Intracoastal Waterway and Head of Passes for the delta. We will then get out on (possibly) dry land to collect, split, and study a vibracore 5–6 m long, which should penetrate the entire Anthropocene deltaic sediment package, and illustrate the history of deltaic growth. We will then return to the boat ramp, load into buses, and return to Baton Rouge by dinner time. Total travel hours approximately 7:00 am–5:30 pm door to door. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.





PLEASE NOTE: This Field Trip has a capacity of 20 attendees. If we have reached our limit we can work to increase. Please email us at [email protected] if you would like to be placed on a wait list.