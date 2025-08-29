GeoGulf 2026 Registration

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About this event
$450. Includes Icebreaker, Exhibition, Technical Program, Coffee Breaks, Tuesday Night Social, and Digital Access to Transactions Volume. Lunches are not included. For exhibitors, sponsors, and some others, you can enter the code provided upon checkup.
$275. Includes One-Day Pass for Exhibition, Technical Program, Coffee Breaks, and Digital Access to Transactions Volume only. Lunches, Icebreaker, and Tuesday Social Event are not included. For exhibitors, sponsors, and some others, you can enter the discount code provided upon checkup.
$100. Includes Icebreaker, Exhibition, Technical Program, Coffee Breaks, Tuesday Night Social, and Digital Access to Transactions Volume. Lunches are not included. For exhibitors, sponsors, and some others, you can enter the discount code provided upon checkup.
Each $100 donation offsets registration fees for a student. Friend level sponsorship includes your name on Convention Signage, Scrolling Screen Slides, Transactions, Convention Program Booklet, and Website. Multiple student donations may qualify for higher-level convention sponsorships receiving additional benefits.
$125. This pass is designed for extra booth workers beyond the complimentary allowance. Includes Icebreaker, Exhibition, Coffee Breaks, and Tuesday Night Social. Technical Program and Lunches are not included. Exhibitors are entitled to 1 complimentary full registration and 2 booth worker passes. You will be provided a discount code from the exhibitor chair to be entered at checkout.
$100. This pass is designed for a guest or spouse.partner of a full registrant (professional or student). If the spouse or guest is a working geoscience professional, they must register as a professional, not as spouse/guest. The spouse/guest pass is a full access pass and includes Icebreaker, Exhibition, Technical Program, Coffee Breaks, Tuesday Night Social, and Digital Access to Transactions Volume. Lunches are not included.
$10 Professional
Start your conference out right with a delicious brunch and networking. Sponsored by the Lone Star Chapter of the Association of Women Geoscientists.
$10 Student
Start your conference out right with a delicious brunch and networking. Sponsored by the Lone Star Chapter of the Association of Women Geoscientists.
$60. The Icebreaker is included in Full Professional, Full Student, and Exhibitor-Only Passes. Includes access to the Opening Session & Awards Ceremony and the Icebreaker.
$60. This event is included in Full Professional, Full Student, and Exhibitor-Only Passes. Includes access to the Tuesday Evening Social Event.
Convention registration is required to purchase this ticket. GeoGulf 2026 represents the 75th Diamond Anniversary GCAGS/GCSSEPM convention and we welcome you to join us to celebrate this history. In addition to honoring the spirit of volunteerism, with special highlight to those in attendance that have contributed to this shared legacy, short presentations will follow. Jeff Spencer will comment on the history of GCAGS, James Willis on the GCAGS/GCSSEPM Transactions, and Charles Sternbach on the synergy of local, regional, and national/international organizations. Targeted sponsorship is currently available.
Convention registration (full or one-day) is required to purchase this ticket. Join us for the All-Convention Luncheon, hosted by GCAGS and GCSSEPM. Kevin McMichael (Claymore Oil & Gas) will present "Highlander—Confirmation of a Giant Gas Field in South Louisiana."
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Dr. Sam Bentley, LSU
Participants will depart by bus from Baton Rouge and travel to the Wax Lake Outlet of the Atchafalaya River on US Hwy. 90 near Patterson, LA. From there we will travel in a
group of small boats operated by the LSU Coastal Studies Institute to one of the larger islands in the delta that emerged from a deltaic distributary-mouth sandbar following the 1973 flood on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers. Along the way we will pause in mid-stream to observe and discuss the crossing of the Intracoastal Waterway and Head of Passes for the delta. We will then get out on (possibly) dry land to collect, split, and study a vibracore 5–6 m long, which should penetrate the entire Anthropocene deltaic sediment package, and illustrate the history of deltaic growth. We will then return to the boat ramp, load into buses, and return to Baton Rouge by dinner time. Total travel hours approximately 7:00 am–5:30 pm door to door. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
PLEASE NOTE: This Field Trip has a capacity of 20 attendees. If we have reached our limit we can work to increase. Please email us at [email protected] if you would like to be placed on a wait list.
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Dr. Sam Bentley, LSU
Participants will depart by bus from Baton Rouge and travel to the Wax Lake Outlet of the Atchafalaya River on US Hwy. 90 near Patterson, LA. From there we will travel in a
group of small boats operated by the LSU Coastal Studies Institute to one of the larger islands in the delta that emerged from a deltaic distributary-mouth sandbar following the 1973 flood on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers. Along the way we will pause in mid-stream to observe and discuss the crossing of the Intracoastal Waterway and Head of Passes for the delta. We will then get out on (possibly) dry land to collect, split, and study a vibracore 5–6 m long, which should penetrate the entire Anthropocene deltaic sediment package, and illustrate the history of deltaic growth. We will then return to the boat ramp, load into buses, and return to Baton Rouge by dinner time. Total travel hours approximately 7:00 am–5:30 pm door to door. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
PLEASE NOTE: This Field Trip has a capacity of 20 attendees. If we have reached our limit we can work to increase. Please email us at [email protected] if you would like to be placed on a wait list.
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Dr. Nancye Dawers, Tulane University
This field trip will visit key sites along the Baton Rouge Fault Zone that exhibit prominent late Quaternary scarps. Stops will focus on the highly segmented nature of the fault zone, slip rate variability, influence of faulting on alluvial channels, and impacts to infrastructure. We anticipate departing from the Crowne Plaza at 8:00 am and returning by 2:00 pm. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Dr. Nancye Dawers, Tulane University
This field trip will visit key sites along the Baton Rouge Fault Zone that exhibit prominent late Quaternary scarps. Stops will focus on the highly segmented nature of the fault zone, slip rate variability, influence of faulting on alluvial channels, and impacts to infrastructure. We anticipate departing from the Crowne Plaza at 8:00 am and returning by 2:00 pm. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
This all-day trip, priced at $200 PRO/$150 Student, is sold out. This sign-up is for waitlist in case of cancellation.
Chris McLindon, LSU
This field trip will travel by bus from the convention site to visit the Avery Island and Jefferson Island salt domes. The field trip is intended for anyone interested in exploring the surface geomorphology of salt domes in a marsh environment and discussing the history of salt mining operations and the role of salt domes in oil and gas exploration and production. A possible visit to the Napoleonville Dome, site of the Bayou Corne cavern collapse is also being considered. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Field Trip 3 Pro, $200
Chris McLindon, LSU
This field trip will travel by bus from the convention site to visit the Avery Island and Jefferson Island salt domes. The field trip is intended for anyone interested in exploring the surface geomorphology of salt domes in a marsh environment and discussing the history of salt mining operations and the role of salt domes in oil and gas exploration and production. A possible visit to the Napoleonville Dome, site of the Bayou Corne cavern collapse is also being considered. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Field Trip 3 Student, $150
Chris McLindon, LSU
This field trip will travel by bus from the convention site to visit the Avery Island and Jefferson Island salt domes. The field trip is intended for anyone interested in exploring the surface geomorphology of salt domes in a marsh environment and discussing the history of salt mining operations and the role of salt domes in oil and gas exploration and production. A possible visit to the Napoleonville Dome, site of the Bayou Corne cavern collapse is also being considered. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – Recent Developments in Gulf of Mexico Salt Tectonics
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Mark G. Rowan, Rowan Consulting, Inc.
This one-day short course is intended for those who want an update on aspects of salt tectonics relevant to the GoM. A familiarity with the basic concepts of salt movement, diapirism, and canopy development is assumed. Topics covered include: (i) the crustal architecture and evolution of the GoM; (ii) the age, distribution, and stratigraphy of the Louann salt; (iii) the triggers and drivers for salt movement in the Mesozoic; (iv) Cenozoic gravitational failure and associated extensional, contractional, and strike-slip deformation; (v) styles and distributions of feeder diapirs, canopies, and associated minibasins; and (vi) small-scale deformation adjacent to diapirs and beneath salt sheets. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – Recent Developments in Gulf of Mexico Salt Tectonics
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
Mark G. Rowan, Rowan Consulting, Inc.
This one-day short course is intended for those who want an update on aspects of salt tectonics relevant to the GoM. A familiarity with the basic concepts of salt movement, diapirism, and canopy development is assumed. Topics covered include: (i) the crustal architecture and evolution of the GoM; (ii) the age, distribution, and stratigraphy of the Louann salt; (iii) the triggers and drivers for salt movement in the Mesozoic; (iv) Cenozoic gravitational failure and associated extensional, contractional, and strike-slip deformation; (v) styles and distributions of feeder diapirs, canopies, and associated minibasins; and (vi) small-scale deformation adjacent to diapirs and beneath salt sheets. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – Quantitative Interpretation of Seismic Data for Rock/Fluid Properties
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
John Castagna, University of Houston
This course discusses methods for determination of rock and fluid properties from post-stack and pre- stack seismic data. Topics include (1) Fundamentals, (2) Seismic Attributes, (3) Spectral and Phase Decomposition, (4) AVO, (5) Seismic Inversion, and (6) AI and Machine Learning in Reservoir Characterization. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – Quantitative Interpretation of Seismic Data for Rock/Fluid Properties
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
John Castagna, University of Houston
This course discusses methods for determination of rock and fluid properties from post-stack and pre- stack seismic data. Topics include (1) Fundamentals, (2) Seismic Attributes, (3) Spectral and Phase Decomposition, (4) AVO, (5) Seismic Inversion, and (6) AI and Machine Learning in Reservoir Characterization. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – PG Exam Prep and Ethics for Geoscientists
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
William Schramm, Louisiana Board of Professional Geoscientists
Multiple states, including Louisiana and Texas, require that everyone practicing geoscience, as defined by respective statutes, must be licensed. One of the requirements to obtain your license is passing both exams offered by the National Association of State Boards of Geology (ASBOG). This course will provide instructions on registering for the exams, a discussion of exam construction and validation, and scoring. As preparation for the exam, we will discuss how to study, options for additional subject matter instructions from ASBOG, and practice using actual exam questions provided by ASBOG. In addition to discussion of the exams, I will also provide one Professional Development Hour of training on Professional Ethics for Geoscientists. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Full Day (Monday, Mar. 23) – PG Exam Prep and Ethics for Geoscientists
Convention registration is NOT required to attend short courses and field trips.
William Schramm, Louisiana Board of Professional Geoscientists
Multiple states, including Louisiana and Texas, require that everyone practicing geoscience, as defined by respective statutes, must be licensed. One of the requirements to obtain your license is passing both exams offered by the National Association of State Boards of Geology (ASBOG). This course will provide instructions on registering for the exams, a discussion of exam construction and validation, and scoring. As preparation for the exam, we will discuss how to study, options for additional subject matter instructions from ASBOG, and practice using actual exam questions provided by ASBOG. In addition to discussion of the exams, I will also provide one Professional Development Hour of training on Professional Ethics for Geoscientists. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Convention registration is NOT required to participate in the golf tournament.
This tournament, to be held at the Greystone Country Club in nearby Denham Springs, offers a fun and competitive way to end the conference, bringing together geoscience professionals, students, and industry leaders for a day of networking and friendly competition. Set in a serene setting near the greater Baton Rouge area, Greystone provides a challenging yet enjoyable course for golfers of all skill levels. If you are interested in sponsoring the tournament (e.g., grand sponsor, door prize sponsor, hole sponsor, and prize sponsor), please see separate portal on the Golf page at https://geogulf.org.
Convention registration is NOT required to participate in the golf tournament.
This tournament offers a fun and competitive way to end the conference, bringing together geoscience professionals, students, and industry leaders for a day of networking and friendly competition. Set in a serene setting near the greater Baton Rouge area, Greystone provides a challenging yet enjoyable course for golfers of all skill levels. If you are interested in sponsoring the tournament (e.g., grand sponsor, door prize sponsor, hole sponsor, and prize sponsor), please see separate portal on the Golf page at https://geogulf.org.
Golf Tournament – Mulligan
$20 for 1
Enjoy the benefits of a mulligan or two after a wayward drive, fairway shot, or putt.
Golf Tournament – Mulligan
$30 for 2
Enjoy the benefits of a mulligan or two after a wayward drive, fairway shot, or putt.
Printed copy of 2026 GeoGulf Transactions conference proceedings. This year is the 75th volume.
Printed copy of the 2025 GCAGS Journal (vol. 14), our peer-reviewed journal. Full color images.
$
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