Hosted by

George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club

About this event

Sales closed

George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club's 2026 Silent Auction

# 101 Cubs VIP Game Experience item
# 101 Cubs VIP Game Experience
$250

Starting bid

Catch the Chicago Cubs in action this season with (2) premium tickets to Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2nd Cubs vs Arizona DiamondBacks @ 1:20PM.

Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or new to the excitement of baseball, this is your chance to make lasting memories at one of the most iconic ballparks in the country. Tickets have W Club at Wrigley Field access; food, beer & soft drinks included. Section 4 Row 12 Seats 3-4


Cubs KANGA cooler & 12 pack of Miller Lite included

Donated by: The Adler Family
Estimated Retail Value: $800

#102: Ultimate Home Bar Collection item
#102: Ultimate Home Bar Collection
$400

Starting bid

Create your own home bar with premium bottles of bourbon, vodka, tequila, and whiskey, along with cocktail mixers, a cocktail recipe book, and a stylish bar cart.

Donated by: Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Board & Carrie & Joe Buck
Estimated Retail Value: $1,350

#103: Holiday Home Lighting Package item
#103: Holiday Home Lighting Package
$300

Starting bid

Still putting up and taking down your holiday lights?! It's time to hire a professional to help!! Comfort & Joy Holiday lighting company has donated their services - up to a $1,000 credit to decorate the outside of your home for the 2026 holiday season! Must be in the SW suburbs.


Wreath and storage included!

Donated by: Comfort & Joy Holiday Lighting
Estimated Retail Value: $1,150

#104: Creative Art Party! item
#104: Creative Art Party!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a private art session at Dottie’s Art Studio where you’ll create your own masterpieces together. Up to 8 adults OR 10 children

Donated by: Dottie's Art Studio
Estimated Retail Value: $300

#105: Your choice - White Sox item
#105: Your choice - White Sox
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the White Sox from 100 level seats with (4) tickets to a 2025 regular season game of your choice (excluding Opening Day and Cubs matchups)


Donated by: Chicago White Sox
Estimated Retail Value: $200

#106: Movie Night & Cemeno's Pizza for a Year! item
#106: Movie Night & Cemeno's Pizza for a Year!
$150

Starting bid

Everything needed for a cozy family movie night including $50 gift cards to Netflix, Fandango, and AMC, plus gourmet popcorn, seasonings, and classic movie candy.


Also... Pizza for a year at Cemenos!!!


Donated by: The Dempster Family | Cemeno's Pizza
Estimated Retail Value: $520

#107: An Unforgettable Evening at La Dolce Vita item
#107: An Unforgettable Evening at La Dolce Vita
$650

Starting bid

Indulge in the Ultimate Italian Dining Experience at La Dolce Vita! Treat yourself and your guests (up to 25 people) to an unforgettable 5-course Italian feast, paired with exquisite wines. La Dolce Vita offers a truly exceptional dining experience that will transport your guests straight to Italy. Bid to win a night of indulgence, laughter, and unforgettable flavors. Must be redeemed in a single visit. Expires 3/1/2027

Donated by: The Prisoner & Wagner Family
Estimate Retail Value: $2,500

#108: Your Inner Diva item
#108: Your Inner Diva
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious experience at Divas Salon & Spa, a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Shorewood area since 1997. Treat yourself or someone special to an indulgent day of pampering with this ($200) gift certificate and gift basket. Whether you're looking to unwind with a soothing massage, refresh your look with a new hairstyle, or experience one of our signature spa treatments, Divas has something for everyone.

Donated by: Divas Salon & Spa
Estimated Retail Value: $200

#109: Historic Flight of a Lifetime item
#109: Historic Flight of a Lifetime
$200

Starting bid

If you're from Joliet, you have probably heard him in the sky!!!

Get your ear plugs ready - you are in for a loud ride!! We are thrilled to offer this PRICELESS historic opportunity. Private flight for 1 person with Tom Buck in his WWII SNJ trainer.

Donated by: Tom Buck
Estimated Value: $600

#110: Artisan Bread Basket item
#110: Artisan Bread Basket
$30

Starting bid

The contents of the basket are a honey dispenser, Habanada pear, jelly, blueberry barbecue sauce, and pickled Korean ramps. They are all from an organic farm called Willow Thorne farm. It also contains dehydrated starter with instructions to restart, a glass starter jar with measuring band, whisk, four different size wooden spoons, two silicone spatulas,  a glass honey dispenser, and two loaves (one organic classic and one organic maple cinnamon raisin) of bread freshly baked March 14.

Donated by: Stacey Wachowski & Shhh pretend you baked it Microbakery
Estimated Value: $100

#111: Nintendo Switch 2 item
#111: Nintendo Switch 2
$175

Starting bid

You've been eyeing it.. its time to get it!! Nintendo Switch Gaming System 2.


Donated by: Friends of BGC

Estimated Value: $500

#112: Karaoke Party Night item
#112: Karaoke Party Night
$50

Starting bid

Bring the party home with a karaoke machine plus fun accessories like wigs and novelty glasses for a night of laughter and music with family or friends.


Donated by: The Gough Family

Estimated Value: $175

#113: Go Pro Adventure Kit & Grit RX item
#113: Go Pro Adventure Kit & Grit RX
$150

Starting bid

Capture your adventures with a GoPro waterproof camera, mounting accessories for different activities, and a MicroSD card so you’re ready to record memories right away. & 1 month of Grit RX membership.


Donated By: Grit RX | Austin Miller

Estimated Value: $450

#114: Wine Lover's Collection item
#114: Wine Lover's Collection item
#114: Wine Lover's Collection item
#114: Wine Lover's Collection
$150

Starting bid

A curated wine experience featuring a magnum bottle of wine, 6 bottles of red from Portland vineyard, Eto wine saver, stemless wine glasses and a beautiful wooden wine display.

Donated By: Kelly Rohder Tonelli | Jessica VanOflen | Larry Sorich

Estimated Value: $500

#115: Summer in Style item
#115: Summer in Style
$100

Starting bid

Summer purse, gold wallet, Hand Massager, PAUME hand and foot mask and Barre 3 - 1 month membership

Donated by: Barre 3 Naperville | Althea Ford | The Gough Family
Estimated Value: $350

#116: Pampered Pet Basket item
#116: Pampered Pet Basket
$50

Starting bid

Spoil your pet with treats, toys, grooming tools, pet shampoo, a cozy blanket, Stella and Chewy topper, and a travel water bottle.

Donated By: The Lamore Family

Estimated Value: $200

#117: Camping & Outdoor Adventure Set item
#117: Camping & Outdoor Adventure Set
$175

Starting bid

Everything needed for camping including a tent, elevated camping beds, sleeping bags, lanterns, flashlights, wagon, portable fire pit, bug spray, and a s’mores kit.


Donated by: The Williams Family

Estimated Value: $615

#118: Home Barista Bundle item
#118: Home Barista Bundle item
#118: Home Barista Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Create café-quality drinks at home with a coffee or espresso machine, premium coffee beans, and a selection of teas.

Donated by: The Shimer Family | Social Butterfly Coffee
Estimated Value: $450

#119: Bourbon Lover's Basket item
#119: Bourbon Lover's Basket
$90

Starting bid

A premium bourbon selection - Willett, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses & Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch. Paired with a Brookstone drink smoker to elevate your at-home cocktail experience.

Donated By: The Holifield Family

Estimated Value: $350

#120: For your favorite Lady item
#120: For your favorite Lady
$500

Starting bid

Stunning earrings perfect for a special occasion or everyday elegance. 14KT Dangle earrings set with Seventy-Four (74) full cut diamonds.


Donated By: Mark & Judy Inserra
Estimated Value: $2,595

#121: Vinyl Music Experience item
#121: Vinyl Music Experience
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy music the classic way with a record player, curated collection of classic vinyl records, and record holder.

Donated by: The Adler Family

Estimated Value: $300

#122: Cozy Home Comfort item
#122: Cozy Home Comfort item
#122: Cozy Home Comfort
$50

Starting bid

Relax at home with handmade crochet pillows - Fall, Holidays and the 4th of July, a soft throw blanket, & candle warmer with candles


Donated by: Design by Georgia | Althea Ford

Estimated Value: $250

#123: Blackhawks Signed Hockey Stick item
#123: Blackhawks Signed Hockey Stick
$150

Starting bid

Chicago Blackhawks signed hockey stick - from season 19-20. Some notable Players:

  • Duncan Keith
  • Patrick Kane
  • Jonathan Toews
  • Brandon Saad
  • Andrew Shaw
  • Connor Murphy
  • Brent Seabrook
  • Corey Crawford
  • Alex DeBrincat
  • Dylan Strome

Donated By: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation
Estimated Value: Priceless


#124: For the Kids who love to craft item
#124: For the Kids who love to craft
$50

Starting bid

Basket full of Kids Arts & Crafts

Donated By: The George J. Buck Family

Estimated Value: $200

#125: Traveler’s Essentials Package item
#125: Traveler’s Essentials Package
$125

Starting bid

Travel comfortably with carry-on luggage, packing cubes, travel-size personal care items, and $100 in Amazon gift cards.

Donated By: The Gunter Family
Estimated Value: $450

#126 - Lights, Sirens, Action! item
#126 - Lights, Sirens, Action!
$50

Starting bid

Ride to school in a police car! For Joliet schools and residents only!

Donated By: The Joliet Police Department

Estimated Value: Priceless

#127: Working on my Fitness item
#127: Working on my Fitness
$175

Starting bid

A wellness-focused package including yoga gear, pickleball set, gym accessories, massage and facial certificates, Reform Pilates classes, apparel, and a one-month HotWorx membership.

Donated by: The Russell Family | Game Changers Pickleball, The Center, Salon Esthetics, Reform Pilates, HotWorx
Estimated Value: $600

#128: Girls Creative Basket item
#128: Girls Creative Basket
$75

Starting bid

A large collection of arts and crafts, games, and sensory toys designed to keep kids entertained.


Donated by: The George J. Buck Family

Estimated Value: $250

#129: I've been Influenced item
#129: I've been Influenced
$200

Starting bid

Includes a red light therapy mask, and a curated assortment of premium Clean beauty products and 20ML of Botox from Lush MedSpa, MUMM Sparkling Rose, Necessair body wash and lotion


Donated by: Lush MedSpa | The Gough Family
Estimated Value: $720

#130: Gift Card Bouquet item
#130: Gift Card Bouquet
$70

Starting bid

Collection of Gift Cards from: McCormick and Schmicks, Sur La Table, Sephora, Sage Spa Gift Certificate, $100 to Harrahs Casino Steakhouse


Donated By: Sage Spa | The Gough Family | Harrah's Casino Steakhouse
Estimated Value: $325

#131: Get your Golf on item
#131: Get your Golf on
$75

Starting bid

$75 gift card to XGolf - Shorewood, Hat & GPS enabled Bluetooth Speaker

Donated by: XGolf Shorewood & Friends of BGC
Estimated Value: $275

# 132: GOLF #1 - Inwood/Morris Country Club item
# 132: GOLF #1 - Inwood/Morris Country Club
$250

Starting bid

Inwood Foursome, Morris Country Club Foursome & Golf Cart, Talon Air Hat and Shirt


Donated By: Inwood | Morris Country Club | Talon Air

Estimated Value: $700

#133: Golf #2 - Inwood/ Mistwood Golf Course item
#133: Golf #2 - Inwood/ Mistwood Golf Course
$250

Starting bid

Inwood Foursome, Mistwood Golf Course -Foursome & Cart, Talon Air Hat and shirt


Donated By: The Brandolino Family | Mistwood Golf Course | Talon Air
Estimated Value: $700

#134: Golf #3- Schaumburg Golf Club item
#134: Golf #3- Schaumburg Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Schaumburg Golf Club - Foursome & $100 gift certificate to Chandlers Chophouse at Schaumburg Golf Club, Talon Air Hat and Shirt

Donated By: Schaumburg Golf Club | Chandlers Chophouse| Talon Air

Estimated Value: $500

#135: Playtime! item
#135: Playtime!
$80

Starting bid

A bundle of fun experiences for kids including Sky Zone, Hyper Kids and activities to keep em' off the screens


Donated by: Kisha Barefield | Hyper Kids | Skyzone

Estimated Value: $250

#136: Diamond Necklace item
#136: Diamond Necklace
$400

Starting bid

14Kt Diamond Pendant - Diamond is set with forty-three (43) Diamonds on a 14KW Box Chain


Donated by: Mark & Judy Inserra

Estimated Value: $2,200

#137: Date Night item
#137: Date Night
$45

Starting bid

Curated package for a great date night including a super tuscan wine, wine glasses, $100 Coopers Hawk GC

Donated By: Evergreen Insurance
Estimated Value: $200

#138: The Ultimate Summer Night item
#138: The Ultimate Summer Night item
#138: The Ultimate Summer Night
$125

Starting bid

The ultimate Summer Night is calling!! Speaker, projector, screen & Cornhole Set

Donated By: The Brandolino Family | The Rooney Family
Estimated Value: $600

#139: American Red Cross item
#139: American Red Cross
$45

Starting bid

A special basket donated by the American Red Cross of Will County. Featuring a blanket, lantern, camping supplies and medical kit.


Estimated Value: $150

#142: Alice in Wonderland #1 item
#142: Alice in Wonderland #1
$12

Starting bid

One ticket for Alice’s tea party at We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, and Alice in Wonderland book, headband, jewelry, pins, and bracelets

Donated By: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym | Stacey Wachowski
Estimated Value: $40

#143: Alice in Wonderland #2 item
#143: Alice in Wonderland #2
$12

Starting bid

One ticket for Alice’s tea party at We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, and Alice in Wonderland book, headband, jewelry, pins, and bracelets

Donated By: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym | Stacey Wachowski
Estimated Value: $40

#142: Lego Mania item
#142: Lego Mania
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to build 3 Hot Wheels, a Ferrari and a Porsche for days!

Donated by: Associated Clubs of Will County
Estimated Value: $150

#143: Sterling Silver - Blue Topaz Bracelet item
#143: Sterling Silver - Blue Topaz Bracelet
$300

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Blue Topaz bracelet with heavy braided design accented by one genuine oval shaped London blue topaz. Bracelet weighs 50 Grams


Donated by: David Nelson Exquisite Jewelry
Estimated Value: $1200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!