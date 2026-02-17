George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club's 2026 Silent Auction

Catch the Chicago Cubs in action this season with (2) premium tickets to Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2nd Cubs vs Arizona DiamondBacks @ 1:20PM.



Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or new to the excitement of baseball, this is your chance to make lasting memories at one of the most iconic ballparks in the country. Tickets have W Club at Wrigley Field access; food, beer & soft drinks included. Section 4 Row 12 Seats 3-4





Cubs KANGA cooler & 12 pack of Miller Lite included



Donated by: The Adler Family

Estimated Retail Value: $800