George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Catch the Chicago Cubs in action this season with (2) premium tickets to Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2nd Cubs vs Arizona DiamondBacks @ 1:20PM.
Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or new to the excitement of baseball, this is your chance to make lasting memories at one of the most iconic ballparks in the country. Tickets have W Club at Wrigley Field access; food, beer & soft drinks included. Section 4 Row 12 Seats 3-4
Cubs KANGA cooler & 12 pack of Miller Lite included
Donated by: The Adler Family
Estimated Retail Value: $800
Starting bid
Create your own home bar with premium bottles of bourbon, vodka, tequila, and whiskey, along with cocktail mixers, a cocktail recipe book, and a stylish bar cart.
Donated by: Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Board & Carrie & Joe Buck
Estimated Retail Value: $1,350
Starting bid
Still putting up and taking down your holiday lights?! It's time to hire a professional to help!! Comfort & Joy Holiday lighting company has donated their services - up to a $1,000 credit to decorate the outside of your home for the 2026 holiday season! Must be in the SW suburbs.
Wreath and storage included!
Donated by: Comfort & Joy Holiday Lighting
Estimated Retail Value: $1,150
Starting bid
Enjoy a private art session at Dottie’s Art Studio where you’ll create your own masterpieces together. Up to 8 adults OR 10 children
Donated by: Dottie's Art Studio
Estimated Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Cheer on the White Sox from 100 level seats with (4) tickets to a 2025 regular season game of your choice (excluding Opening Day and Cubs matchups)
Donated by: Chicago White Sox
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Everything needed for a cozy family movie night including $50 gift cards to Netflix, Fandango, and AMC, plus gourmet popcorn, seasonings, and classic movie candy.
Also... Pizza for a year at Cemenos!!!
Donated by: The Dempster Family | Cemeno's Pizza
Estimated Retail Value: $520
Starting bid
Indulge in the Ultimate Italian Dining Experience at La Dolce Vita! Treat yourself and your guests (up to 25 people) to an unforgettable 5-course Italian feast, paired with exquisite wines. La Dolce Vita offers a truly exceptional dining experience that will transport your guests straight to Italy. Bid to win a night of indulgence, laughter, and unforgettable flavors. Must be redeemed in a single visit. Expires 3/1/2027
Donated by: The Prisoner & Wagner Family
Estimate Retail Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious experience at Divas Salon & Spa, a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Shorewood area since 1997. Treat yourself or someone special to an indulgent day of pampering with this ($200) gift certificate and gift basket. Whether you're looking to unwind with a soothing massage, refresh your look with a new hairstyle, or experience one of our signature spa treatments, Divas has something for everyone.
Donated by: Divas Salon & Spa
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
If you're from Joliet, you have probably heard him in the sky!!!
Get your ear plugs ready - you are in for a loud ride!! We are thrilled to offer this PRICELESS historic opportunity. Private flight for 1 person with Tom Buck in his WWII SNJ trainer.
Donated by: Tom Buck
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
The contents of the basket are a honey dispenser, Habanada pear, jelly, blueberry barbecue sauce, and pickled Korean ramps. They are all from an organic farm called Willow Thorne farm. It also contains dehydrated starter with instructions to restart, a glass starter jar with measuring band, whisk, four different size wooden spoons, two silicone spatulas, a glass honey dispenser, and two loaves (one organic classic and one organic maple cinnamon raisin) of bread freshly baked March 14.
Donated by: Stacey Wachowski & Shhh pretend you baked it Microbakery
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
You've been eyeing it.. its time to get it!! Nintendo Switch Gaming System 2.
Donated by: Friends of BGC
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Bring the party home with a karaoke machine plus fun accessories like wigs and novelty glasses for a night of laughter and music with family or friends.
Donated by: The Gough Family
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Capture your adventures with a GoPro waterproof camera, mounting accessories for different activities, and a MicroSD card so you’re ready to record memories right away. & 1 month of Grit RX membership.
Donated By: Grit RX | Austin Miller
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
A curated wine experience featuring a magnum bottle of wine, 6 bottles of red from Portland vineyard, Eto wine saver, stemless wine glasses and a beautiful wooden wine display.
Donated By: Kelly Rohder Tonelli | Jessica VanOflen | Larry Sorich
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Summer purse, gold wallet, Hand Massager, PAUME hand and foot mask and Barre 3 - 1 month membership
Donated by: Barre 3 Naperville | Althea Ford | The Gough Family
Estimated Value: $350
Starting bid
Spoil your pet with treats, toys, grooming tools, pet shampoo, a cozy blanket, Stella and Chewy topper, and a travel water bottle.
Donated By: The Lamore Family
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Everything needed for camping including a tent, elevated camping beds, sleeping bags, lanterns, flashlights, wagon, portable fire pit, bug spray, and a s’mores kit.
Donated by: The Williams Family
Estimated Value: $615
Starting bid
Create café-quality drinks at home with a coffee or espresso machine, premium coffee beans, and a selection of teas.
Donated by: The Shimer Family | Social Butterfly Coffee
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
A premium bourbon selection - Willett, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses & Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch. Paired with a Brookstone drink smoker to elevate your at-home cocktail experience.
Donated By: The Holifield Family
Estimated Value: $350
Starting bid
Stunning earrings perfect for a special occasion or everyday elegance. 14KT Dangle earrings set with Seventy-Four (74) full cut diamonds.
Donated By: Mark & Judy Inserra
Estimated Value: $2,595
Starting bid
Enjoy music the classic way with a record player, curated collection of classic vinyl records, and record holder.
Donated by: The Adler Family
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Relax at home with handmade crochet pillows - Fall, Holidays and the 4th of July, a soft throw blanket, & candle warmer with candles
Donated by: Design by Georgia | Althea Ford
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Chicago Blackhawks signed hockey stick - from season 19-20. Some notable Players:
Donated By: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Basket full of Kids Arts & Crafts
Donated By: The George J. Buck Family
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Travel comfortably with carry-on luggage, packing cubes, travel-size personal care items, and $100 in Amazon gift cards.
Donated By: The Gunter Family
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
Ride to school in a police car! For Joliet schools and residents only!
Donated By: The Joliet Police Department
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
A wellness-focused package including yoga gear, pickleball set, gym accessories, massage and facial certificates, Reform Pilates classes, apparel, and a one-month HotWorx membership.
Donated by: The Russell Family | Game Changers Pickleball, The Center, Salon Esthetics, Reform Pilates, HotWorx
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
A large collection of arts and crafts, games, and sensory toys designed to keep kids entertained.
Donated by: The George J. Buck Family
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes a red light therapy mask, and a curated assortment of premium Clean beauty products and 20ML of Botox from Lush MedSpa, MUMM Sparkling Rose, Necessair body wash and lotion
Donated by: Lush MedSpa | The Gough Family
Estimated Value: $720
Starting bid
Collection of Gift Cards from: McCormick and Schmicks, Sur La Table, Sephora, Sage Spa Gift Certificate, $100 to Harrahs Casino Steakhouse
Donated By: Sage Spa | The Gough Family | Harrah's Casino Steakhouse
Estimated Value: $325
Starting bid
$75 gift card to XGolf - Shorewood, Hat & GPS enabled Bluetooth Speaker
Donated by: XGolf Shorewood & Friends of BGC
Estimated Value: $275
Starting bid
Inwood Foursome, Morris Country Club Foursome & Golf Cart, Talon Air Hat and Shirt
Donated By: Inwood | Morris Country Club | Talon Air
Estimated Value: $700
Starting bid
Inwood Foursome, Mistwood Golf Course -Foursome & Cart, Talon Air Hat and shirt
Donated By: The Brandolino Family | Mistwood Golf Course | Talon Air
Estimated Value: $700
Starting bid
Schaumburg Golf Club - Foursome & $100 gift certificate to Chandlers Chophouse at Schaumburg Golf Club, Talon Air Hat and Shirt
Donated By: Schaumburg Golf Club | Chandlers Chophouse| Talon Air
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
A bundle of fun experiences for kids including Sky Zone, Hyper Kids and activities to keep em' off the screens
Donated by: Kisha Barefield | Hyper Kids | Skyzone
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
14Kt Diamond Pendant - Diamond is set with forty-three (43) Diamonds on a 14KW Box Chain
Donated by: Mark & Judy Inserra
Estimated Value: $2,200
Starting bid
Curated package for a great date night including a super tuscan wine, wine glasses, $100 Coopers Hawk GC
Donated By: Evergreen Insurance
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
The ultimate Summer Night is calling!! Speaker, projector, screen & Cornhole Set
Donated By: The Brandolino Family | The Rooney Family
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
A special basket donated by the American Red Cross of Will County. Featuring a blanket, lantern, camping supplies and medical kit.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
One ticket for Alice’s tea party at We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, and Alice in Wonderland book, headband, jewelry, pins, and bracelets
Donated By: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym | Stacey Wachowski
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
One ticket for Alice’s tea party at We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, and Alice in Wonderland book, headband, jewelry, pins, and bracelets
Donated By: We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym | Stacey Wachowski
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
Get ready to build 3 Hot Wheels, a Ferrari and a Porsche for days!
Donated by: Associated Clubs of Will County
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Blue Topaz bracelet with heavy braided design accented by one genuine oval shaped London blue topaz. Bracelet weighs 50 Grams
Donated by: David Nelson Exquisite Jewelry
Estimated Value: $1200
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