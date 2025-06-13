Georgetown Pride

Georgetown Pride

Georgetown Pride Sponsor Form (2025)

🔴 Red Tier
$200

- Social Media post shoutout - Logo listed on Georgetown Pride website (1yr) - Sponsorship appreciation announcement during the event

🟠 Orange Tier
$300

- All benefits from Red Tier - Shoutout in Georgetown Pride Newsletter - 2 free Georgetown Pride T-shirts

🟡 Yellow Tier
$500

- All benefits from Orange Tier - Small-sized Logo listed on sponsorship paper fan - Free 10x10 booth space (can be donated if not needed) - 4 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts

🟢 Green Tier
$1,000

- All benefits from Yellow Tier - Medium-sized Logo listed on sponsorship paper fan - 6 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts

🔵 Blue Tier
$2,000

- All benefits from Green Tier - Large sized Logo on Sponsorship paper fan - Free 10x20 booth space (can be donated if not needed) - 8 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts

🟣 Purple Tier
$5,000

- All benefits from Blue Tier - Full Stage sponsorship - 10 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts

In-Kind Donation
Free

By making an in-kind donation, you’ll be contributing an item to our silent auction. During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of exciting items throughout the event. Each silent auction table will feature information cards highlighting the generous businesses—like yours—that donated these fabulous gifts, giving you meaningful recognition and visibility within our community.

Donate a Booth to a Non-Profit
$50

Optional

