Georgetown Pride Sponsor Form (2025)

- Social Media post shoutout - Logo listed on Georgetown Pride website (1yr) - Sponsorship appreciation announcement during the event
- All benefits from Red Tier - Shoutout in Georgetown Pride Newsletter - 2 free Georgetown Pride T-shirts
- All benefits from Orange Tier - Small-sized Logo listed on sponsorship paper fan - Free 10x10 booth space (can be donated if not needed) - 4 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts
- All benefits from Yellow Tier - Medium-sized Logo listed on sponsorship paper fan - 6 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts
- All benefits from Green Tier - Large sized Logo on Sponsorship paper fan - Free 10x20 booth space (can be donated if not needed) - 8 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts
- All benefits from Blue Tier - Full Stage sponsorship - 10 free Georgetown Pride t-shirts
By making an in-kind donation, you’ll be contributing an item to our silent auction. During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of exciting items throughout the event. Each silent auction table will feature information cards highlighting the generous businesses—like yours—that donated these fabulous gifts, giving you meaningful recognition and visibility within our community.
