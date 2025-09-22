Georgetown Pride Vendor Form ($100)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
This is for a 10x10 vendor space with no electricity. Tents and tables are not supplied. Free water will be available to all vendors.
Booth spaces for non-profit organizations are free, but limited!
(Optional) By making an in-kind donation, you’ll be contributing an item to our silent auction. During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of exciting items throughout the event.
Each silent auction table will feature information cards highlighting the generous businesses—like yours—that donated these fabulous gifts, giving you meaningful recognition and visibility within our community.
(Optional) Helps us ensure our festival is free to attend, and non-profit organizations have a presence at our festival.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!