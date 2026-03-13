Georgia Association for Play Therapy

Hosted by

Georgia Association for Play Therapy

About this event

Sales closed

Georgia Association for Play Therapy's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1775 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite A, Duluth, GA 30096, USA (Georgia Ballroom)

ViewPoint Gift Basket item
ViewPoint Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

·       1- Robin Finger Puppet

·       1- Mouse Finger Puppet

·       1-Wilma Jean the Worry Machine

·       1- A Terrible Thing Happened

·       1- Kinetic Sand Bag (3lbs)

·       1- Relaxation Singing Bowl

·       1-Superhero Puppet Girl

·       1- NeeDoh Nice Berg Fidget

·       1-Analu Therapy Dough Sampler

·       1- Frankl the Weighted Fox Toy

·       1- Cotton Doll Basket that doubles as a bassinet

Grow Within Counseling Basket item
Grow Within Counseling Basket
$20

Starting bid

·       Blue Kinetic Sand Shimmer

 

·       3 Fidget Toys (Star Fidget, Twist Fidget Ball, Gear Ball)

 

·       18 Sandtray Miniatures Including:

 

o   3D Printed

  • The Traveler, Love’s Embrace, Emotional Cloud, Family Embrace, Tornado, Resonance, Introspection)
  • Handmade Polymer Clay Miniatures (Angel & Devil, Fire, Calm-Meditation, Mix Color Heart, Healing Heart, Heart within Heart, Flower, Fetus position, Emptiness, within the wall)
Sandtastik (Box 1) item
Sandtastik (Box 1)
$20

Starting bid

With this 25-pound bag of Sandtastik® White Play Sand, your kids are ready to play at home or school. This nontoxic kinetic play sand invites everyone to sit down and mold or shape for sensory play. The bright white shade makes it easier for you to keep clean because you can see any dirt or debris.

Sandtastik (Box #2) item
Sandtastik (Box #2)
$20

Starting bid

With this 25-pound bag of Sandtastik® White Play Sand, your kids are ready to play at home or school. This nontoxic kinetic play sand invites everyone to sit down and mold or shape for sensory play. The bright white shade makes it easier for you to keep clean because you can see any dirt or debris.

Peacock Puppet item
Peacock Puppet
$15

Starting bid

The full-sized Folkmanis Peacock has won multiple awards. Now with the same fabulous colors highlighting the male bird, the 10-inch SMALL PEACOCK is a wonderful new addition to any toy box. Easy to use by simply placing an open hand in the "feathers" like a glove and wiggling the finger, puppet movement is endless. Amazing detail and unlimited play value make Folkmanis proud to present this Small Peacock.

Great White Shark Puppet (#1) item
Great White Shark Puppet (#1)
$15

Starting bid

Get swallowed whole in fun puppet antics with the Folkmanis® Great White Shark! Realistic details feature unique custom printed shark skin and an articulated swallowing mouth for lively and active amusement. 

Great White Shark Puppet (#2) item
Great White Shark Puppet (#2)
$15

Starting bid

Get swallowed whole in fun puppet antics with the Folkmanis® Great White Shark! Realistic details feature unique custom printed shark skin and an articulated swallowing mouth for lively and active amusement. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!