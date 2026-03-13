Georgia Association for Play Therapy's 2026 Silent Auction

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1775 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite A, Duluth, GA 30096, USA (Georgia Ballroom)
Starting bid
· 1- Robin Finger Puppet
· 1- Mouse Finger Puppet
· 1-Wilma Jean the Worry Machine
· 1- A Terrible Thing Happened
· 1- Kinetic Sand Bag (3lbs)
· 1- Relaxation Singing Bowl
· 1-Superhero Puppet Girl
· 1- NeeDoh Nice Berg Fidget
· 1-Analu Therapy Dough Sampler
· 1- Frankl the Weighted Fox Toy
· 1- Cotton Doll Basket that doubles as a bassinet
Starting bid
· Blue Kinetic Sand Shimmer
· 3 Fidget Toys (Star Fidget, Twist Fidget Ball, Gear Ball)
· 18 Sandtray Miniatures Including:
o 3D Printed
Starting bid
With this 25-pound bag of Sandtastik® White Play Sand, your kids are ready to play at home or school. This nontoxic kinetic play sand invites everyone to sit down and mold or shape for sensory play. The bright white shade makes it easier for you to keep clean because you can see any dirt or debris.
Starting bid
With this 25-pound bag of Sandtastik® White Play Sand, your kids are ready to play at home or school. This nontoxic kinetic play sand invites everyone to sit down and mold or shape for sensory play. The bright white shade makes it easier for you to keep clean because you can see any dirt or debris.
Starting bid
The full-sized Folkmanis Peacock has won multiple awards. Now with the same fabulous colors highlighting the male bird, the 10-inch SMALL PEACOCK is a wonderful new addition to any toy box. Easy to use by simply placing an open hand in the "feathers" like a glove and wiggling the finger, puppet movement is endless. Amazing detail and unlimited play value make Folkmanis proud to present this Small Peacock.
Starting bid
Get swallowed whole in fun puppet antics with the Folkmanis® Great White Shark! Realistic details feature unique custom printed shark skin and an articulated swallowing mouth for lively and active amusement.
Starting bid
Get swallowed whole in fun puppet antics with the Folkmanis® Great White Shark! Realistic details feature unique custom printed shark skin and an articulated swallowing mouth for lively and active amusement.
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