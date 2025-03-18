Georgia FBLA Collegiate's Silent Auction

Ready for a fun little gamble? Bid on this mystery gift card!
Are you going to the movies or shopping on Amazon? Ice cream at Cold Stone or a trip to Old Navy? This gift card could be anything!
You are bidding on a gift card worth at least $20.
To make it extra spicy, one of our mystery gift card boxes has an extra gift card thrown in! Which one? You'll have to bid to find out if you are the lucky winner!
Mystery Gift Card 2
$20
Starting bid
Mystery Gift Card 3
$20
Starting bid
Mayhaw Lane Naturals Shaving Bundle
$10
Starting bid
Get ready for warm weather with the Mayhaw Lane shave bundle. This Whipped Shave Soap gives a slick, smooth shave. Follow up with this luxurious body butter for smooth, soft skin!
Mayhaw Lane Naturals is a Georgia-based, Women-Owned business located in Thomasville, Georgia.
Scent: Citrus Garden
Retail Price $15
https://mayhawlane.com/
Mayhaw Lane Naturals Sampler Basket
$40
Starting bid
Mayhaw Lane Naturals is a Georgia-based, Women-Owned business located in Thomasville, Georgia. Sample a few of their scents and product lines in this sample basket.
Car Diffuser: Vanilla Chia
Bath Bomb: Brown Sugar & Fig
Lip Balm: Strawberry
Whipped Lotion: Cashmere Sweater
Shampoo Bar: Dragon Fruit
Sugar Scrub Soap: Strawberry Pound Cake
Soap Bar: Pineapple Palms
Retail Price: $50+
https://mayhawlane.com/
2 Tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
$50
Starting bid
Dive into Adventure!
Explore the wonders of the deep with 2 tickets to the Georgia Aquarium! From playful penguins to majestic whale sharks, this unforgettable experience will have you swimming in awe. Whether you're a sea creature enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this aquatic adventure is the perfect way to make a splash with family or friends. Dive in and let the ocean magic begin!
Chill & Thrill on the Go!
$25
Starting bid
Say hello to your new favorite adventure buddy! This leakproof insulated backpack cooler fits up to 40 cans and keeps your drinks cold (or hot!) for up to 20 hours. With 3 included ice packs, you'll be ready for everything from a day at the beach to a tailgate party. Hands-free carrying and ultimate cooling power make this the perfect blend of convenience and fun. Stay refreshed wherever you roam!
Brew Like a Barista!
$40
Starting bid
Wake up to the ultimate caffeine experience with the Farberware Dual Brew Coffee + Espresso Machine! This sleek black and stainless steel beauty lets you brew both coffee and espresso, making it perfect for any mood or occasion. With a simple touchscreen display and a 10-cup capacity, you’ll be ready to impress your guests or enjoy a quiet morning with your favorite brew. Plus, it’s brand new and ready to elevate your kitchen!
Hop into Spring with Charm!
$15
Starting bid
Add some festive fun to your Easter decor with this adorable pair of ceramic Easter bunnies! With their sweet, delicate details and pastel-colored accents, these bunnies are the perfect way to celebrate the season. Whether displayed on a mantel or nestled among your favorite spring flowers, they’ll bring joy and whimsy to any home. A charming duo that’s sure to hop right into your heart!
Egg-cellent Easter Delight!
$15
Starting bid
Bring some whimsical fun to your Easter spread with this deviled egg tray featuring a cute bunny figurine right in the middle! Perfectly designed to hold your delicious deviled eggs, this tray adds a festive touch to any gathering. The charming bunny at the center brings just the right amount of springtime cheer to your table. Whether you're serving up appetizers or simply adding a little Easter magic, this tray is sure to hop its way into everyone's hearts!
Easter Hop and Egg-tastic Tree
$15
Starting bid
Celebrate Easter in style with this delightful whimsical Easter egg tree! The adorable colorful egg tree brings a burst of springtime cheer to any space. The tree, crafted from vibrant Easter eggs, creates a playful, eye-catching centerpiece that will be the talk of your holiday festivities. Perfect for decorating any room or adding that extra sparkle to your Easter table, this duo is sure to hop straight into your heart!
Power Up Your Projects!
$30
Starting bid
Get ready to tackle any DIY task with this Hyper Tough 70-piece tool kit! Featuring a cordless drill and an array of essential tools, this set has everything you need to take on repairs, improvements, and creative projects around the house. With 70 pieces in total, you’ll have the right tool for every job, all neatly organized and ready for action. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, this kit will make sure you’re prepared to power through it all!
Grill Master’s Delight: Cuisinart Outdoor 5-Piece Grill Set
$25
Starting bid
Take your grilling game to the next level with this Cuisinart 5-Piece Outdoor Grill Set. Perfect for the backyard chef, this high-quality set includes essential tools for grilling perfection: a spatula, tongs, basting brush, fork, and grill brush. Crafted for durability and comfort, each piece is designed with ergonomic handles and stainless steel to make grilling easier and more enjoyable. Whether you’re hosting a summer BBQ or cooking up a family dinner, this set is the perfect companion for any grilling enthusiast.
Crisp'n Bake: Black + Decker AirFry
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy healthier, crispy meals with the Black and Decker Air Fryer! This versatile kitchen appliance uses rapid air circulation to cook your favorite foods with little to no oil, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen. Whether you're frying, baking, roasting, or grilling, this air fryer offers quick and easy cooking for everything from crispy fries to delicious chicken wings. Compact yet powerful, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to prepare tasty meals with less guilt and more flavor.
Slow & Steady: Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker
$30
Starting bid
Transform your cooking with the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker! Perfect for busy days, this reliable appliance lets you prepare mouthwatering meals with minimal effort. Simply set it, forget it, and let the slow cooker do the work—whether it’s tender stews, savory roasts, or hearty soups. With a large capacity, easy-to-use settings, and a sleek design, this slow cooker is perfect for family dinners or meal prepping. It’s the ultimate kitchen companion for making delicious meals with ease and convenience.
The Ultimate Wellness & Comfort Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a bundle filled with comfort, relaxation, and style! This thoughtfully curated package includes a variety of items perfect for everyday use, work, or winding down after a long day. Here's what you'll find in your bundle:
Schwinn Black Backpack: A sleek and durable bag, perfect for carrying your essentials in style.
Dunkin' Donuts Coffee: Brew a cup of your favorite Dunkin’ blend for a pick-me-up any time of the day.
40 oz Black Stanley Tumbler: Keep your drinks hot or cold for hours with this high-quality, insulated tumbler.
Blue Clipboard Folio: Stay organized with this stylish clipboard that doubles as a sleek folio for all your work documents.
The New Corporate Facts of Life by Diana Rivenburgh: A must-read for professionals looking to navigate today’s corporate world.
Reclaiming Me by Corina Stewart: Empower yourself with this inspiring book designed for personal growth and transformation.
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Squares: Indulge in the rich, smooth taste of these decadent chocolate treats.
Two Cuccio Nail Polishes: Pamper yourself with vibrant and high-quality nail polishes.
Umbrella: Be ready for any weather with a sleek, compact umbrella.
Schwinn Water Bottle: Hydrate in style with a durable water bottle perfect for workouts or daily use.
Sock Guy Performance Black Socks: Comfort and performance for your feet with these high-quality black socks.
Flower Growing Kit: Grow your own beautiful flowers with this easy-to-use kit, perfect for brightening up any space.
Room Refresher Spray: Keep your home or office smelling fresh and inviting.
Two Candles from Winters Candle Co.: Light up your space with two beautifully-scented candles, perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere.
Tropical Charm: Large Tail Bromeliads in 3-Gallon Pots
$20
Starting bid
Add a burst of vibrant color and tropical flair to your home or garden with these stunning Large Tail Bromeliads! Known for their striking, elongated leaves and colorful blooms, these beauties are the perfect way to bring the essence of the tropics into your space. Each plant comes in a 3-gallon pot, ready to flourish in your home or patio. These low-maintenance plants thrive in indirect light and need only occasional watering, making them an ideal choice for plant lovers of all levels. Brighten up any corner with the beauty and elegance of bromeliads!
Tropical Elegance: Large Tail Bromeliads in 3-Gallon Pots
$20
Starting bid
Bring a touch of the tropics into your home or garden with these stunning Large Tail Bromeliads! Known for their striking, long, vibrant leaves and beautiful, colorful blooms, these plants are sure to catch the eye. Each bromeliad comes in a 3-gallon pot, making it easy to add a pop of color and life to any space. They’re low-maintenance and thrive in indirect light, perfect for both novice and seasoned plant lovers. Add a splash of nature and elegance to your decor with these gorgeous, tropical beauties!
Cozy Reading Escape Basket
$35
Starting bid
Dive into a world of imagination and comfort with this perfect reading bundle! This basket is filled with everything you need for the ultimate cozy reading experience:
Comics and Books: A carefully curated collection of comics and books that will transport you into new worlds and exciting stories.
$20 Barnes & Noble Gift Card: Treat yourself to more books or reading accessories with this gift card.
Soft Blanket: Snuggle up with a plush, cozy blanket that will make every reading session even more enjoyable.
Whether you're a comic fan, a book lover, or simply enjoy relaxing with a good read, this basket is the perfect way to indulge in your favorite hobby.
Mystery Gift Card 4
$20
Starting bid
Ready for a fun little gamble? Bid on this mystery gift card!
Are you going to the movies or shopping on Amazon? Ice cream at Cold Stone or a trip to Old Navy? This gift card could be anything!
Mystery Gift Card 5
$20
Starting bid
Ready for a fun little gamble? Bid on this mystery gift card!
Are you going to the movies or shopping on Amazon? Ice cream at Cold Stone or a trip to Old Navy? This gift card could be anything!
Caffeine & Style: NTHS Tumbler + $20 Starbucks Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Stay refreshed and stylish with this perfect duo! This bundle features:
NTHS Tumbler: A sleek and durable tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks at the ideal temperature while showcasing your NTHS pride.
$20 Starbucks Gift Card: Treat yourself to your favorite Starbucks beverages and snacks with this convenient gift card.
Whether you’re on the go or enjoying a relaxing moment, this set is the perfect way to fuel your day with a touch of style!
Easter Joy: Metal Decor
$15
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of Easter with this charming Metal Hanging Decor! Featuring vibrant colors and playful designs, this piece is perfect for adding a festive touch to your home or garden. Whether hung on a door, wall, or porch, it’s a cheerful reminder of the season's joy. Crafted from durable metal, this decor is built to last for many Easter seasons to come. Brighten up your space and embrace the festive vibes with this delightful piece!
Prickly Perfection: Cactus Tumbler
$10
Starting bid
Add a fun and refreshing touch to your drinkware collection with this quirky Cactus Tumbler! Designed with a playful cactus pattern, this tumbler is perfect for keeping your beverages cold or hot while bringing a bit of desert charm to your day. Whether you're sipping iced coffee, water, or juice, the durable design ensures your drink stays at the right temperature while you stay stylish on the go.
Stay Hydrated: Swig Life Water Bottle
$10
Starting bid
Keep your drinks perfectly cold (or hot!) with the Swig Life Water Bottle. This stylish, insulated bottle features double-walled stainless steel to maintain your beverage’s temperature for hours. Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or relaxing outdoors, the sleek design and easy-to-carry handle make it the perfect companion for staying hydrated on the go. Say goodbye to lukewarm drinks and hello to the Swig Life experience!
War (The Four Horsemen Book 2)
$3
Starting bid
They came to earth—Pestilence, War, Famine, Death—four horsemen riding their screaming steeds, racing to the corners of the world. Four horsemen with the power to destroy all of humanity. They came to earth, and they came to end us all.
The day Jerusalem falls, Miriam Elmahdy knows her life is over. Houses are burning, the streets run red with blood, and a traitorous army is massacring every last resident. There is no surviving this, especially not once Miriam catches the eye of War himself. But when the massive and terrifying horseman corners Miriam, he calls her his wife, and instead of killing her, he takes her back to his camp.
Now Miriam faces a terrifying future, one where she watches her world burn town by town, and the one man responsible for it all is her seemingly indestructible “husband”. But there’s another side to him, one that’s gentle and loving and dead set on winning her over, and she might not be strong enough to resist.
However, if there’s one thing Miriam has learned, it’s that love and war cannot coexist. And so she must make the ultimate choice: surrender to War and watch humankind fall, or sacrifice everything and stop him
Boss Man by Vi Keeland
$3
Starting bid
Get ready for an irresistible, page-turning romance with Boss Man by Vi Keeland. This steamy, witty novel brings together the perfect combination of chemistry, humor, and irresistible attraction between a tough, successful boss and the woman who is determined not to fall for him. With captivating characters and an engaging storyline, Boss Man is a must-read for fans of contemporary romance that’s both fun and full of heart.
Always Mine by Laura Pavlov
$3
Starting bid
Fall in love with Always Mine by Laura Pavlov, a heartfelt romance that will have you hooked from the first page. In this captivating story, two people find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways, sparking a connection that’s impossible to ignore. With its blend of emotional depth, steamy chemistry, and real-life struggles, this book is perfect for fans of contemporary romance looking for a story full of passion and heart.
Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten
$3
Starting bid
Enter a captivating, dark fantasy world with Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten. This mesmerizing tale is filled with intrigue, magic, and dangerous secrets, as the protagonist navigates a world where power, love, and betrayal collide. With rich world-building and complex characters, Foxglove King is perfect for fans of epic fantasy and twisted romance. Prepare for a story full of twists and turns that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
Golden Dreams by Anna Jacobs
$3
Starting bid
Golden Dreams by Anna Jacobs is an enchanting historical romance that will transport you to a world of love, adventure, and heartache. Set against a rich backdrop of passion and perseverance, this novel follows a compelling journey of its characters as they navigate the trials and triumphs of life. With Anna Jacobs’ signature storytelling, Golden Dreams will keep you hooked from beginning to end, perfect for fans of historical fiction and sweeping romances.
Blood of Hercules by Jasmine Mas
$3
Starting bid
Blood of Hercules by Jasmine Maas is a captivating tale that weaves together mythology, power, and ancient secrets. In this gripping story, the protagonist embarks on a journey filled with danger and intrigue, discovering the legacy of Hercules while facing formidable challenges. Full of fierce action, complex characters, and ancient lore, this book will appeal to fans of mythology and fantasy, offering a thrilling experience from start to finish.
The Art of Catching Feelings by Alicia Thompson
$3
Starting bid
The Art of Catching Feelings by Alicia Thompson is a delightful and heartfelt romance that explores love, vulnerability, and the unexpected twists that come with opening your heart. When a woman unexpectedly finds herself falling for someone she never saw coming, the story takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, tenderness, and the complexities of modern relationships. Perfect for fans of witty rom-coms with a touch of real-world depth, this book is sure to capture your heart.
The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
$3
Starting bid
The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore is a heartwarming, cozy romance perfect for fall. Set in a charming café filled with the rich aroma of pumpkin spice lattes, this story follows a protagonist who finds love and self-discovery amidst the cozy atmosphere of a small town. With a blend of sweet romance, delightful characters, and the warmth of autumn, this book is ideal for fans of feel-good reads that celebrate love, community, and the magic of the season.
Beautiful Villain by Rebecca Kenney
$3
Starting bid
Beautiful Villain by Rebecca Kenney is a dark, gripping romance that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With an alluring mix of danger, passion, and mystery, this story delves into the complexities of love, power, and betrayal. The protagonist finds themselves drawn to a character who is as dangerous as they are captivating, exploring the fine line between love and obsession. This book is perfect for readers who enjoy intense, emotionally charged stories with a touch of villainous allure.
Night Shift by Annie Crown
$3
Starting bid
Night Shift by Annie Crown is a thrilling, suspenseful romance that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Set against the backdrop of late-night encounters and unexpected connections, this story explores love, danger, and the complexities of relationships in a high-stakes setting. With a perfect blend of tension and passion, Night Shift is a must-read for fans of steamy romances and edge-of-your-seat suspense.
Corrupt by Penelope Douglas
$3
Starting bid
Corrupt by Penelope Douglas is a gripping, dark romance that will leave you breathless. This intense, provocative novel follows the story of forbidden attraction, secrets, and power dynamics that turn everything upside down. With its thrilling plot and complex characters, Corrupt delves deep into obsession, revenge, and love's darker sides. If you're a fan of bold, steamy, and emotionally charged stories, this book will captivate you from beginning to end.
Pestilence by Laura Thalassa
$3
Starting bid
Pestilence by Laura Thalassa is a gripping, dark fantasy that will pull you into a world of danger, passion, and apocalyptic stakes. The first book in The Four Horsemen series, it introduces Pestilence, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, and a powerful, intense romance that grows between him and the protagonist. With its blend of tension, emotion, and high stakes, this book is perfect for fans of fantasy, forbidden romance, and complex, dark characters.
Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan
$3
Starting bid
Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan is an intense, emotional romance that will captivate you from the very first page. This powerful story follows the journey of two people navigating love, trauma, and second chances. With themes of overcoming obstacles, healing, and finding strength in the face of adversity, Long Shot is a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and the raw vulnerability that comes with love. Perfect for readers who enjoy deeply emotional and thought-provoking romance.
The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella
$3
Starting bid
The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella is a witty and heartwarming rom-com that will leave you laughing and smiling. In this delightful story, the protagonist crashes a family party, only to discover that the event holds more surprises than she ever expected. With Kinsella’s signature humor and charm, this book is a perfect blend of family drama, self-discovery, and unexpected love. If you're a fan of Sophie Kinsella's lighthearted and fun writing, The Party Crasher is a must-read for your collection!
Custom Metalwork American Flag Art
$25
Starting bid
This striking piece of art combines the rugged beauty of metalwork with the patriotic spirit of the United States. Crafted by a skilled artisan, the artwork features the American flag as the backdrop, with bold metal elements shaped into the stars and stripes of Old Glory. The metal is meticulously cut, welded, and treated to create a visually stunning contrast with the vibrant flag background. Whether displayed in your home, office, or garden, this custom piece is sure to become a conversation starter and a tribute to American pride.
Handcrafted Metal Minion Artwork
$25
Starting bid
Bring some whimsical charm to your space with this unique, handcrafted metal artwork of a Minion! Created with intricate detail and precision, this piece features the iconic yellow character from Despicable Me, skillfully crafted from high-quality metal. Each curve and contour has been carefully shaped and welded, capturing the Minion's playful personality and mischievous spirit. Whether you're a fan of the films or simply love quirky art, this metal masterpiece will make a fun and eye-catching addition to any room.
Arduino Engineering Kit Rev2
$50
Starting bid
A versatile, hands-on learning tool that provides students a strong understanding of basic engineering concepts, core mechatronics, and MATLAB® and Simulink® programming through fun projects connected to real-world industries.
Beats Solo Buds
$30
Starting bid
The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North
$300
Starting bid
2-night stay in a Living Room Suite with VIP Welcome Amenity, Parking and Breakfast included.
Mystery Gift Card 6
$20
Starting bid
Ready for a fun little gamble? Bid on this mystery gift card!
Are you going to the movies or shopping on Amazon? Ice cream at Cold Stone or a trip to Old Navy? This gift card could be anything!
