Georgia FCCLA x GATFACS Theme Basket Silent Auction 2026

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The GOLD Program is a customizable, hands-on leadership and team-building field trip for student organizations. Hosted at the Camp John Hope FFA-FCCLA Center, this experience may include team initiatives, low-ropes challenges, recreation, leadership workshops, chapter planning time, and optional adventure add-ons. This voucher is good for up to 20 people.
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BASIC Training: Building and Achieving Success in Chapters
BASIC Training is a customizable, Monday–Friday leadership and team-building field trip for CTSOs. Hosted at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center, the experience may include team initiatives, a mud obstacle course, high-ropes challenges, recreation activities, chapter planning time, and optional meals and lodging. This voucher is good for up to 20 people.
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Loganville High School
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East Forsyth High School
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TBD
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TBD
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Commerce High School
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TBD
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North Forsyth High School
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Troup High School
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TBD
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TBD
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TBD
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Lisette Crawford
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Bradwell Institue
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Bradwell Institue
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Lowndes High School
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Lowndes High School
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Irwin High School
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Colquitt County High School
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Bonaire Middle School
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Bonaire Middle School
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Monroe Area High School
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Monroe Area High School
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Glynn Academy
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Coffee High School
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Chamblee High School
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Brantley High School
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Olgethorpe County Middle School
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Carroll County College and Career Academy North Campus
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Statesboro High School
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Jekins County High School
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Houston County High School
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Houston County High School
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Cedar Grove High School
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Lanier County High School
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Southeast Bulloch High School
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Indian Creek Middle School
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Emma Pittman and Graham Mull
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Tift County High School
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Tift County High School
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Bleckley County High School
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Berrien High School
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Newton College and Career Academy
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Trion High School
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Perry Career Academy
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Wheeler County High School
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Ridgeland High School
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Bacon County High School
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South Gwinnett High School
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