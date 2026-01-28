Hosted by

Georgia FCCLA

About this event

Sales closed

Georgia FCCLA x GATFACS Theme Basket Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$50

Starting bid

The GOLD Program is a customizable, hands-on leadership and team-building field trip for student organizations. Hosted at the Camp John Hope FFA-FCCLA Center, this experience may include team initiatives, low-ropes challenges, recreation, leadership workshops, chapter planning time, and optional adventure add-ons. This voucher is good for up to 20 people.

BASIC Training at GFFC item
BASIC Training at GFFC
$50

Starting bid

BASIC Training: Building and Achieving Success in Chapters
BASIC Training is a customizable, Monday–Friday leadership and team-building field trip for CTSOs. Hosted at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center, the experience may include team initiatives, a mud obstacle course, high-ropes challenges, recreation activities, chapter planning time, and optional meals and lodging. This voucher is good for up to 20 people.

Perk Up Basket item
Perk Up Basket
$20

Starting bid

Loganville High School

Puppy Love Basket item
Puppy Love Basket
$20

Starting bid

East Forsyth High School

Self Care Isn't Selfish Basket item
Self Care Isn't Selfish Basket
$20

Starting bid

TBD

I Love NY Basket item
I Love NY Basket
$20

Starting bid

TBD

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Commerce High School

Valentines Supply Basket item
Valentines Supply Basket
$20

Starting bid

TBD

Valentine's Basket item
Valentine's Basket
$20

Starting bid

North Forsyth High School

Happy Valentines Basket item
Happy Valentines Basket
$20

Starting bid

Troup High School

Journal of Love Basket item
Journal of Love Basket
$20

Starting bid

TBD

Love at First Sip item
Love at First Sip
$20

Starting bid

TBD

Boots and Bible Basket item
Boots and Bible Basket
$20

Starting bid

TBD

Floral Ribbon Board item
Floral Ribbon Board
$20

Starting bid

Lisette Crawford

Blooming Ribbon Board item
Blooming Ribbon Board
$20

Starting bid

Bradwell Institue

Petals Ribbon Board item
Petals Ribbon Board
$20

Starting bid

Bradwell Institue

America 250 Basket item
America 250 Basket
$20

Starting bid

Lowndes High School

Char "cute" erie Basket item
Char "cute" erie Basket
$20

Starting bid

Lowndes High School

Brew-tiful Morning Basket item
Brew-tiful Morning Basket
$20

Starting bid

Irwin High School

"FACS"tastic Survival Kit item
"FACS"tastic Survival Kit
$20

Starting bid

Colquitt County High School

Sweet Tooth Basket item
Sweet Tooth Basket
$20

Starting bid

Bonaire Middle School

Ultimate Clean Kit item
Ultimate Clean Kit
$20

Starting bid

Bonaire Middle School

Signature Santa Claus Figurine item
Signature Santa Claus Figurine
$20

Starting bid

Monroe Area High School

Tailgate Picnic Pack item
Tailgate Picnic Pack
$20

Starting bid

Monroe Area High School

Breakfast in Bed item
Breakfast in Bed
$20

Starting bid

Glynn Academy

Luxury Day Escape Basket item
Luxury Day Escape Basket
$20

Starting bid

Coffee High School

Classic Game Night Basket item
Classic Game Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Chamblee High School

Georgia "Go Dawgs" Basket item
Georgia "Go Dawgs" Basket
$20

Starting bid

Brantley High School

Vera, Vera Stylish item
Vera, Vera Stylish
$20

Starting bid

Olgethorpe County Middle School

Coffee Bar item
Coffee Bar
$20

Starting bid

Carroll County College and Career Academy North Campus

Perfectly Popped Basket item
Perfectly Popped Basket
$20

Starting bid

Statesboro High School

Be My Valentine Basket item
Be My Valentine Basket
$20

Starting bid

Jekins County High School

Cook and Carry Basket item
Cook and Carry Basket
$20

Starting bid

Houston County High School

"Are We There Yet" Basket item
"Are We There Yet" Basket
$20

Starting bid

Houston County High School

It's Game Time item
It's Game Time
$20

Starting bid

Cedar Grove High School

Southern GA Pecan Basket item
Southern GA Pecan Basket
$20

Starting bid

Lanier County High School

Baking Basket item
Baking Basket
$20

Starting bid

Southeast Bulloch High School

Treat Yourself Basket item
Treat Yourself Basket
$20

Starting bid

Indian Creek Middle School

Burr Basket item
Burr Basket
$20

Starting bid

Emma Pittman and Graham Mull

Craft Tub item
Craft Tub
$20

Starting bid

Tift County High School

Slow Cooker Basket item
Slow Cooker Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tift County High School

Bleckley's Favorite Finds Basket item
Bleckley's Favorite Finds Basket
$20

Starting bid

Bleckley County High School

Chasing Grace Basket item
Chasing Grace Basket
$20

Starting bid

Berrien High School

Beach Fun Basket item
Beach Fun Basket
$20

Starting bid

Newton College and Career Academy

I Love FCCLA Basket item
I Love FCCLA Basket
$20

Starting bid

Trion High School

Bath Essentials Basket item
Bath Essentials Basket
$20

Starting bid

Perry Career Academy

South Georgia Homemade Basket item
South Georgia Homemade Basket
$20

Starting bid

Wheeler County High School

Tea Time with Pooh Basket item
Tea Time with Pooh Basket
$20

Starting bid

Ridgeland High School

All You Need is Cheese Basket item
All You Need is Cheese Basket
$20

Starting bid

Bacon County High School

Fun Movie Night Basket item
Fun Movie Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

South Gwinnett High School

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!