Georgia Grand Council

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Georgia Grand Council

About this event

Georgia Grand Council 2026 Unit Registration

January 2026 - Unit Registration
$15

January 2026 - Unit Registration. All Chapter and Lodges are responsible for paying this yearly.

March 2026 - Unit Registration
$15

March 2026 - Unit Registration. All Chapters and Lodges are responsible for paying this yearly.

June 2026 - Unit Registration
$15

June 2026 - Unit Registration. All Chapters and Lodges are responsible for paying this yearly.

September 2026 - Unit Registration
$25

September 2026 - Unit Registration. All Chapters and Lodges are responsible for paying this yearly.

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