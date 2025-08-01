Georgia Haitian Real Estate Association's Sponsorship

Offered by
Our Silver tier is designed for small businesses and local supporters who want to align with our mission and gain grassroots exposure. Sponsors at this level receive introductory recognition across GHREA materials, as well as presence at our signature events. It’s the perfect entry point to support the community and grow your brand.
The Gold Sponsorship is perfect for companies and professionals seeking to expand their reach while supporting community development. This tier provides mid-level exposure through online, print, and event visibility, including featured mentions and promotional perks at select GHREA events. It’s a great way to stay engaged and visible throughout the year.
Our highest level of sponsorship, the Platinum tier is for partners who are deeply committed to advancing our mission. As a Platinum Sponsor, your brand will receive premium visibility, speaking opportunities, and year-round recognition across all GHREA platforms and events. This tier is ideal for organizations looking to make a meaningful impact in the Haitian real estate community and build long-term relationships with both professionals and consumers.
