Georgia Haitian Real Estate Association's Sponsorship

Our highest level of sponsorship, the Platinum tier is for partners who are deeply committed to advancing our mission. As a Platinum Sponsor, your brand will receive premium visibility, speaking opportunities, and year-round recognition across all GHREA platforms and events. This tier is ideal for organizations looking to make a meaningful impact in the Haitian real estate community and build long-term relationships with both professionals and consumers.

Logo placement on website homepage with link

Speaking opportunity at a GHREA signature event

Dedicated sponsor spotlight in newsletter & social media (2 posts/month)

Logo on all event flyers and printed materials

Complimentary vendor table at 2 events

1-year GHREA business membership

Inclusion in GHREA sponsor directory