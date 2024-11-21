Georgia Home-Based Business Chamber of Commerce Partner Membership

This Membership is designed for Local Retailers, Restaurants, Churches, and small businesses that want to grow. This membership provides several opportunities for business development, promotion of your business, and the ability to showcase your products and services to potential clients, customers, and buyers. This level provides access to expert resources, consulting, and opportunities to connect and learn from like-minded entrepreneurs and to help you tackle the top pain points most small business owners face. MEMBER BENEFITS *Opportunity to host or sponsor, Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Lunch & Learns, and Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, or GreenWorks) *A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links. *Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings. *GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants. *GAHBBC Meet & Greets *Ribbon Cuttings and Grand Openings, with social media posts. *Discounted entry to all Chamber networking events: Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc... *And other additional perks that we are working on

This Membership is designed for Local Retailers, Restaurants, Churches, and small businesses that want to grow. This membership provides several opportunities for business development, promotion of your business, and the ability to showcase your products and services to potential clients, customers, and buyers. This level provides access to expert resources, consulting, and opportunities to connect and learn from like-minded entrepreneurs and to help you tackle the top pain points most small business owners face. MEMBER BENEFITS *Opportunity to host or sponsor, Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Lunch & Learns, and Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, or GreenWorks) *A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links. *Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings. *GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants. *GAHBBC Meet & Greets *Ribbon Cuttings and Grand Openings, with social media posts. *Discounted entry to all Chamber networking events: Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc... *And other additional perks that we are working on

More details...