Georgia Home-Based Business Chamber of Commerce Partner Membership
I am a Home-Based Business Partner of GAHBBC
$275
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for Home-Based Businesses, Solopreneurs, Artpreneurs, Greenpreneurs, Seniorpreneurs, Consultants, Direct Sales, Food Trucks, Techs, Chefs, Media Specialist, Writers, Startups and Early-Stage Small Businesses looking for knowledge and support to put your business on a path to success, generate new business connections, and expand their network.
MEMBER BENEFITS
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Discounted rate at GAHBBC Home office Premiere Event Space to host Ribbon Cuttings, Grand Openings, and Groundbreaking events with representation from Chamber staff, members, and City Officials.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber events including Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
I am a Local Partner of GAHBBC
$475
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for Local Retailers, Restaurants, Churches, and small businesses that want to grow. This membership provides several opportunities for business development, promotion of your business, and the ability to showcase your products and services to potential clients, customers, and buyers.
This level provides access to expert resources, consulting, and opportunities to connect and learn from like-minded entrepreneurs and to help you tackle the top pain points most small business owners face.
MEMBER BENEFITS
*Opportunity to host or sponsor, Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Lunch & Learns, and Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, or GreenWorks)
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Ribbon Cuttings and Grand Openings, with social media posts.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber networking events: Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
I am a Corporate Partner of GAHBBC
$975
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for emerging companies and mid-market firms looking to enhance their community presence, take a more active role in advocating for business interests, gain access to valuable business intel, and deepen their connections with peers, elected officials, and the city’s business leadership.
*Acknowledgment and visibility at events and on all platforms as a corporate partner including website, GAHHBC Voice Newsletter, publications, directories, website, and social media presence.
*Opportunity to host or sponsor, Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Lunch & Learns, and Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, or GreenWorks)
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Ribbon Cuttings and Grand Openings, with social media posts.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber networking events: Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
I am a Non-Profit Partner of GAHBBC
$175
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for Non-Profit Organizations looking for knowledge and support in putting their non-profit business on a path to success, generating new partnerships, and community, connections, and expanding their network.
MEMBER BENEFITS
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Discounted rate at GAHBBC Home office Premiere Event Space to host Ribbon Cuttings, Grand Openings, and Groundbreaking events with representation from Chamber staff, members, and City Officials.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber events including Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
I am a Young Professional Partner of GAHBBC
$100
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for Young Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and College Students who want to network, start, or grow a business.
MEMBER BENEFITS
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Discounted rate at GAHBBC Home office Premiere Event Space to host Ribbon Cuttings, Grand Openings, and Groundbreaking events with representation from Chamber staff, members, and City Officials.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber events including Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
I am a Youth Partner of GAHBBC
$50
Valid until March 2, 2027
This Membership is designed for Student Entrepreneurs who want to network, start, or grow a business.
MEMBER BENEFITS
*A business listing in the Chamber online directory on georgiahbbc.com with business name, contact info, website, and social media links.
*Business Advocacy at local organizations and governmental entity meetings.
*GAHBBC Voice Newsletter - informs you about events, business and vendor opportunities, educational workshops, and grants.
*GAHBBC Meet & Greets
*Discounted rate at GAHBBC Home office Premiere Event Space to host Ribbon Cuttings, Grand Openings, and Groundbreaking events with representation from Chamber staff, members, and City Officials.
*Discounted entry to all Chamber events including Business & Breakfasts, Leadership Luncheons, Business After Hours (The Art of Connecting, Wine Down Wednesdays, Business & Bowling, Green Works) Conferences, Expos, etc...
*And other additional perks that we are working on
