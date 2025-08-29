Georgia Kinship Project's Inaugural Silent Auction

Starting bid
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Tickets for Two:
Experience the magic of world-class music with this exclusive gift certificate for two tickets to a performance of your choice in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-2026 Delta Classical series (retail value: $200). Perfect for music lovers, this flexible package allows the recipient to select from iconic performances such as:
-Deck the Halls: A festive holiday celebration.
-West Side Story: Timeless orchestral storytelling.
-Beethoven’s Ninth: A triumphant finale to the Beethoven Project.
-Halloween at Hogwarts: Enchanting film scores from the Harry Potter series.
-Christmas with the ASO: Seasonal classics performed live.
Bidding starts at $50—a fraction of the ticket value! Your bid supports the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide kinship caregivers with essential resources like beds, car seats, and educational tools.
Why Bid?
Flexibility: Choose from multiple performances to suit your schedule.
Exclusive Value: Enjoy a $200 experience at a fraction of the cost.
Impact: Funds raised directly empower Georgia families in need.
Starting bid
Savannah Bananas Swag Bag:
Bring home the fun of "The Greatest Show in Baseball" with this spirited Savannah Bananas swag bag, valued at $35! The package includes:
-Official Savannah Bananas T-shirt (one size, style/color may vary).
-Assorted Promotional Items (e.g., stickers, mini foam bananas, rally gear).
Starting Bid: $5
Why Bid?
Unique Collectibles: Perfect for baseball fans, families, or anyone who loves quirky team spirit!
Low-Cost Entry: A steal for iconic Bananas merchandise.
Impact: Proceeds support the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide beds, car seats, and resources for kinship caregivers.
Starting bid
Georgia Great Wolf Lodge Splash Pass for Four
Dive into family fun with this Splash Pass to Georgia’s Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark! Valued at $200, this pass grants day access for up to 4 guests to Wiley’s Waterpark, featuring thrilling slides, wave pools, and kid-friendly splash zones. Children under 2 enjoy free admission!
Key Details:
Why Bid?
Starting bid
Zoo Atlanta Family Adventure Pack: Four Admission Tickets
Treat your family or friends to a day of exploration and discovery with this Family Adventure Pack featuring four general admission tickets to Zoo Atlanta (total value: $112). Dive into unforgettable exhibits like the Giant Panda Conservation Center, the African Savanna, and the Boundless Budgies Aviary, perfect for animal enthusiasts of all ages.
Package Highlights:
Starting Bid: $25 (over 75% off retail value!)
Why Bid?
Starting bid
Topgolf Atlanta $50 Game Play Certificate
Swing into fun with this $50 Topgolf Game Play Certificate, perfect for friends, family, or a lively group outing! Bid now to enjoy high-tech golf games, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere at any Topgolf location—including Atlanta.
Package Details:
Why Bid?
Starting bid
Dive into an unforgettable adventure with Two Anytime General Admission Tickets to the Georgia Aquarium, valued at $130! This is your chance to explore one of the largest aquariums in the world, featuring breathtaking exhibits and incredible marine life.
Starting Bid: $35 (a fantastic deal!)
Bid Increments: $5
Value: $130
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day of exploration while making a meaningful impact in your community! Bid now and help us support those who care for our children.
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed experience with 2 Andretti 2-Packs, generously donated by Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Marietta! Each 2-Pack includes:
Starting Bid: $35 (a fantastic deal!)
Bid Increments: $5
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a day of fun while supporting a worthy cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable adventure at Andretti!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with this Orlando Attraction Package, featuring 2 All Access Tickets to WonderWorks Orlando, 2 Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience, and a Family 4 Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America, valued at over $183!
WonderWorks Orlando:
Crayola Experience:
Fun Spot America:
Starting Bid: $75
Bid Increments: $10
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a day of fun at WonderWorks, the Crayola Experience, and Fun Spot while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now and make unforgettable memories!
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting night of hockey with Four Center-Ice Ticket Vouchers to any 2025–2026 regular season Atlanta Gladiators home game! These tickets are perfect for a family outing, allowing two adults and two children to enjoy the action from a prime location.
Ticket Value: $46 per ticket
Total Value: $184 (for four tickets)
Location: Home games at Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the thrill of live hockey while supporting a great cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable evening at the arena!
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live theater with this voucher for two tickets to any show in the 2025/2026 season at the prestigious Alliance Theatre! Valued at $150, this is your chance to enjoy a night of captivating performances.
Voucher Details:
Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a night at the theater while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable experience!
Starting bid
Step into the world of real-life video games with this exciting voucher for a Paint, Slime, or Foam Mission Experience at Beat The Bomb Atlanta! This thrilling adventure is designed for teams of 4 to 6 players who will gear up in hazmat suits and navigate through five high-tech video game rooms, including a challenging Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. Use that time in the final room to disarm a Paint, Foam, or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED!
Retail Value: $300.00
Voucher Details:
Redeem By: November 30, 2026
Donated By: Beat The Bomb
Website: beatthebomb.com
Contact: [email protected]
Location: 1483 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to engage in a fun and interactive team-building experience while supporting a great cause! Bid now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Beat The Bomb Atlanta!
Starting bid
Voucher Details:
Retail Value: $54.00
Experience: A pair of tickets to any one upcoming production from the 2025/2026 season at Macon Little Theatre.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live theater while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now for your chance to enjoy a fantastic show at Macon Little Theatre!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $115.80
Explore the beauty and tranquility of the Atlanta Botanical Garden with this exclusive 4-pack of admission tickets! Wander through stunning landscapes, vibrant floral displays, and serene walking paths that showcase the natural beauty of the garden. This is a perfect opportunity for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a day immersed in nature.
Don’t miss this chance to experience the enchanting beauty of the Atlanta Botanical Garden! Bid now for your opportunity to enjoy a delightful day surrounded by nature!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150.00
Experience the vibrant world of art and culture with a 6-month dual family membership to the High Museum of Art! This membership provides families with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibitions and programs, fostering a love for the arts in both children and adults.
As a member, you will enjoy unlimited access to the museum, allowing you to visit as often as you like and engage with the art in a meaningful way. The membership also includes exclusive invitations to special events and programs, such as HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Jazz, which offer unique experiences that blend art with music and community engagement.
Proceeds from the auction will help fund essential resources for kinship families, including grandparents and relatives raising children in need. By participating in art programs and events, children can develop creativity, critical thinking, and social skills, all while enjoying quality time with their family.
Bid now for this incredible opportunity to support the arts and help families in Georgia thrive!
Starting bid
Why You Should Bid:
This signed football makes the perfect gift for any Falcons fan, especially with the holiday season approaching. It’s a memorable addition to any sports collection and a great way to show your team spirit.
Impact on Children and Families in Georgia:
Proceeds from the auction will directly support essential resources for kinship families, including grandparents and relatives raising children in need. By participating in art programs and events, children can develop creativity, critical thinking, and social skills, all while enjoying quality time with their families.
Bid now for this incredible opportunity to own a piece of NFL history, support the arts, and help families in Georgia thrive! Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for their generous donation and commitment to our community.
