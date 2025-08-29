Georgia Kinship Project's Inaugural Silent Auction

Sales closed

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Tickets for Two:
Experience the magic of world-class music with this exclusive gift certificate for two tickets to a performance of your choice in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-2026 Delta Classical series (retail value: $200). Perfect for music lovers, this flexible package allows the recipient to select from iconic performances such as:

-Deck the Halls: A festive holiday celebration.
-West Side Story: Timeless orchestral storytelling.
-Beethoven’s Ninth: A triumphant finale to the Beethoven Project.
-Halloween at Hogwarts: Enchanting film scores from the Harry Potter series.
-Christmas with the ASO: Seasonal classics performed live.

Bidding starts at $50—a fraction of the ticket value! Your bid supports the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide kinship caregivers with essential resources like beds, car seats, and educational tools.

Why Bid?
Flexibility: Choose from multiple performances to suit your schedule.

Exclusive Value: Enjoy a $200 experience at a fraction of the cost.

Impact: Funds raised directly empower Georgia families in need.

Savannah Bananas Swag Bag item
Savannah Bananas Swag Bag
$10

Starting bid

Savannah Bananas Swag Bag:
Bring home the fun of "The Greatest Show in Baseball" with this spirited Savannah Bananas swag bag, valued at $35! The package includes:

-Official Savannah Bananas T-shirt (one size, style/color may vary).
-Assorted Promotional Items (e.g., stickers, mini foam bananas, rally gear).


Starting Bid: $5

Why Bid?
Unique Collectibles: Perfect for baseball fans, families, or anyone who loves quirky team spirit!


Low-Cost Entry: A steal for iconic Bananas merchandise.


Impact: Proceeds support the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide beds, car seats, and resources for kinship caregivers.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Tickets item
Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Georgia Great Wolf Lodge Splash Pass for Four
Dive into family fun with this Splash Pass to Georgia’s Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark! Valued at $200, this pass grants day access for up to 4 guests to Wiley’s Waterpark, featuring thrilling slides, wave pools, and kid-friendly splash zones. Children under 2 enjoy free admission!


Key Details:

  • Expiration: July 16, 2026 (flexible redemption!)
  • Includes: Full-day waterpark access (no overnight accommodations).
  • Starting Bid: $5075% off retail value!

Why Bid?

  • Family Adventure: Perfect for birthdays, school breaks, or a summer escape.
  • Budget-Friendly: Experience a $200 getaway for a fraction of the cost.
  • Impact: Proceeds support the Georgia Kinship Project’s work providing beds, car seats, and resources to kinship caregivers.
Family of Four (4) Zoo Tickets item
Family of Four (4) Zoo Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Zoo Atlanta Family Adventure Pack: Four Admission Tickets


Treat your family or friends to a day of exploration and discovery with this Family Adventure Pack featuring four general admission tickets to Zoo Atlanta (total value: $112). Dive into unforgettable exhibits like the Giant Panda Conservation Center, the African Savanna, and the Boundless Budgies Aviary, perfect for animal enthusiasts of all ages.


Package Highlights:

  • Four (4) General Admission Tickets (valid for any regular operating day).
  • Full Access: Explore 100+ acres of wildlife habitats, educational programs, and interactive experiences.
  • Flexibility: Children and adults alike will love encounters with elephants, gorillas, and red pandas!

Starting Bid: $25 (over 75% off retail value!)
Why Bid?

  • Memorable Experience: Ideal for family outings, school breaks, or a fun weekend escape.
  • Budget-Friendly: Enjoy a $112 zoo adventure at a fraction of the cost.
  • Charitable Impact: Proceeds support the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide kinship caregivers with beds, car seats, and vital resources.
Top Golf Game Play item
Top Golf Game Play
$30

Starting bid

Topgolf Atlanta $50 Game Play Certificate
Swing into fun with this $50 Topgolf Game Play Certificate, perfect for friends, family, or a lively group outing! Bid now to enjoy high-tech golf games, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere at any Topgolf location—including Atlanta.


Package Details:

  • Value: $50 (starting bid at just $20—over 60% off!).
  • Bid Increments: $5.
  • Flexibility: Redeemable at any Topgolf venue nationwide.
  • Pickup: Available next Saturday (confirm date/time with Georgia Kinship Project).

Why Bid?

  • Unlimited Fun: Perfect for date nights, team-building, or weekend adventures.
  • Budget-Friendly: Maximize your entertainment budget with a $50 experience for less.
  • Impact: Proceeds support the Georgia Kinship Project’s mission to provide kinship caregivers with beds, car seats, and critical resources.
Two Georgia Aquarium Anytime General Admission Tickets item
Two Georgia Aquarium Anytime General Admission Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Dive into an unforgettable adventure with Two Anytime General Admission Tickets to the Georgia Aquarium, valued at $130! This is your chance to explore one of the largest aquariums in the world, featuring breathtaking exhibits and incredible marine life.

Starting Bid: $35 (a fantastic deal!)
Bid Increments: $5

Value: $130

Why You Should Bid:

  • Explore the Wonders of the Ocean: Experience the beauty of diverse marine ecosystems, from vibrant coral reefs to majestic sea creatures.
  • Flexible Admission: These tickets allow you to visit at your convenience, making it easy to plan your trip.
  • Support a Worthy Cause: Proceeds from this auction go directly to our caregiver resource fund, helping us provide essential items like beds, car seats, school supplies, and financial support to kinship families in need.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day of exploration while making a meaningful impact in your community! Bid now and help us support those who care for our children.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Marietta item
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Marietta
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for an action-packed experience with 2 Andretti 2-Packs, generously donated by Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Marietta! Each 2-Pack includes:

  • 2 Free 7D Experiences: Immerse yourself in a thrilling 7D adventure with cutting-edge technology and stunning visuals.
  • 2 Free Laser Tag Experiences: Engage in an exciting laser tag battle with friends or family in a dynamic arena.
  • 2 Free $10 Game Cards: Enjoy even more fun with $20 worth of game credits to use on a variety of arcade games!

Starting Bid: $35 (a fantastic deal!)
Bid Increments: $5

Why You Should Bid:

  • Ultimate Fun Experience: Perfect for a day out with friends, family, or team-building activities.
  • Support a Great Cause: Proceeds from this auction will help fund essential resources for kinship families in need.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a day of fun while supporting a worthy cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable adventure at Andretti!

Orlando Adventure: WonderWorks, Crayola Experience &Fun Spot item
Orlando Adventure: WonderWorks, Crayola Experience &Fun Spot
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with this Orlando Attraction Package, featuring 2 All Access Tickets to WonderWorks Orlando, 2 Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience, and a Family 4 Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America, valued at over $183!

Package Includes:

WonderWorks Orlando:

  • 2 All Access Tickets: Each ticket grants you access to over 100 interactive exhibits, a thrilling Ropes Course, an exhilarating 4D Motion Ride, and an action-packed Laser Tag experience!
  • Ticket Validity: Available for use between February 1, 2025 - July 31, 2026.

Crayola Experience:

  • 2 Admission Tickets: Dive into a world of creativity and color at the Crayola Experience, where you can enjoy interactive exhibits and hands-on activities that are fun for all ages!

Fun Spot America:

  • Family 4 Pack of FUN: Enjoy a day of excitement at any Fun Spot location in Orlando, Kissimmee, or Atlanta. This pack includes access to a variety of rides and attractions, perfect for a family outing!

Total Package Value:

  • WonderWorks Tickets: $74
  • Crayola Experience Tickets: $60
  • Fun Spot Family 4 Pack: Over $183
  • Combined Value: Over $300

Starting Bid: $75
Bid Increments: $10

Important Details:

  • The WonderWorks certificate must be printed and presented for redemption.
  • Fun Spot America tickets will be mailed to the address you provide.
  • Not valid for field trips, birthday parties, or special events.

Why You Should Bid:

  • Endless Fun: Perfect for a day of exploration and excitement with family or friends.
  • Support a Great Cause: Proceeds from this auction will benefit the Georgia Kinship Project, helping provide essential resources for kinship families in need.
  • Future Group Events: Interested in hosting a group event? Contact Fun Spot America for group rates and event planning!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a day of fun at WonderWorks, the Crayola Experience, and Fun Spot while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now and make unforgettable memories!

Four (4) Center-Ice Ticket Vouchers to Atlanta Gladiators item
Four (4) Center-Ice Ticket Vouchers to Atlanta Gladiators
$35

Starting bid

Get ready for an exciting night of hockey with Four Center-Ice Ticket Vouchers to any 2025–2026 regular season Atlanta Gladiators home game! These tickets are perfect for a family outing, allowing two adults and two children to enjoy the action from a prime location.


Ticket Value: $46 per ticket
Total Value: $184 (for four tickets)

Location: Home games at Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Why You Should Bid:

  • Prime Seating: Enjoy the game from center-ice, providing an excellent view of all the action.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a family night out or a fun outing with friends.
  • Flexible Use: Choose any home game during the 2025–2026 season. Check the schedule for your preferred game at Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the thrill of live hockey while supporting a great cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable evening at the arena!

Alliance Theatre Voucher: Two Tickets to Any 2025/2026 Show item
Alliance Theatre Voucher: Two Tickets to Any 2025/2026 Show
$30

Starting bid

Experience the magic of live theater with this voucher for two tickets to any show in the 2025/2026 season at the prestigious Alliance Theatre! Valued at $150, this is your chance to enjoy a night of captivating performances.

Voucher Details:

  • Value: $150 for two tickets
  • Valid For: Any show in the 2025/2026 season, including upcoming performances such as:
    • A Christmas Carol
    • Fiddler on the Roof
    • The Great Ant Sleepover
    • Milo Imagines the World
    • Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit Tale, an more!
  • Season Concludes: June 30, 2026

Important Information:

  • The voucher and donation information will be mailed to the address you provide.
  • Enjoy a memorable evening filled with exceptional storytelling and artistry.

Why You Should Bid:

  • Cultural Experience: Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of theater with a variety of shows to choose from.
  • Perfect for Any Occasion: Whether it’s a date night, a family outing, or a special celebration, this voucher offers a fantastic experience.
  • Support a Great Cause: Proceeds from this auction will benefit the Georgia Kinship Project, helping provide essential resources for kinship families in need.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a night at the theater while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

Beat The Bomb Atlanta Experience item
Beat The Bomb Atlanta Experience
$50

Starting bid

Step into the world of real-life video games with this exciting voucher for a Paint, Slime, or Foam Mission Experience at Beat The Bomb Atlanta! This thrilling adventure is designed for teams of 4 to 6 players who will gear up in hazmat suits and navigate through five high-tech video game rooms, including a challenging Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. Use that time in the final room to disarm a Paint, Foam, or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED!


Retail Value: $300.00
Voucher Details:

  • Experience: Paint, Slime, or Foam Mission Experience
  • Session Duration: 1 Hour
  • Team Size: Minimum of 4 players, Maximum of 6 players
  • Age Requirement: Suitable for ages 8 and up (please check the website for specific time restrictions)
  • Includes: Photos and videos from the Bomb Room

Redeem By: November 30, 2026
Donated By: Beat The Bomb

Websitebeatthebomb.com
Contact[email protected]

Location: 1483 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Important Information:

  • The voucher is only valid for the Paint, Slime, or Foam Mission Experiences.
  • Must be booked online in advance using the provided Redemption Code at checkout.
  • This voucher cannot be applied to events.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to engage in a fun and interactive team-building experience while supporting a great cause! Bid now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Beat The Bomb Atlanta!

Pair of Tickets to Macon Little Theatre item
Pair of Tickets to Macon Little Theatre
$25

Starting bid

Voucher Details:

Retail Value: $54.00
Experience: A pair of tickets to any one upcoming production from the 2025/2026 season at Macon Little Theatre.

Upcoming Shows Include:

  • The Rocky Horror Show
    • October 24, 2025 - November 2, 2025
  • Shrek The Musical
    • December 5, 2025 - December 14, 2025
  • The Lion King Jr.
    • December 19, 2025 - December 21, 2025
  • And Then There Were None
    • January 30, 2026 - February 8, 2026
  • Footloose
    • February 20, 2026 - February 22, 2026
  • The Unpredictable Times
    • March 20, 2026 - March 29, 2026
  • Heathers The Musical
    • May 8, 2026 - May 17, 2026
  • Once Upon a Mattress
    • June 12, 2026 - June 14, 2026
  • The Wizard of Oz
    • July 17, 2026 - July 26, 2026

Why You Should Bid:

  • Cultural Enrichment: Enjoy a night of live theater and immerse yourself in the vibrant storytelling and artistry that Macon Little Theatre offers.
  • Perfect for Any Occasion: Whether it’s a date night, a family outing, or a special celebration, these tickets provide a fantastic experience for all.
  • Support Local Arts: Proceeds from this auction will help support the Georgia Kinship Project, which provides essential resources for kinship families in need.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live theater while supporting a meaningful cause! Bid now for your chance to enjoy a fantastic show at Macon Little Theatre!

Atlanta Botanical Garden Tickets item
Atlanta Botanical Garden Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Atlanta Botanical Garden Admission Tickets

Retail Value: $115.80

Voucher Details:

  • Experience: (4) Pack of Admission Tickets to the Atlanta Botanical Garden
  • Expiration Date: June 24, 2026
  • Validity: Tickets are valid during regular operating hours and cannot be used for special events.
  • Restrictions: Tickets cannot be used for evening events, concerts, classes, or other ticketed events.

Experience Overview:

Explore the beauty and tranquility of the Atlanta Botanical Garden with this exclusive 4-pack of admission tickets! Wander through stunning landscapes, vibrant floral displays, and serene walking paths that showcase the natural beauty of the garden. This is a perfect opportunity for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a day immersed in nature.

Important Information:

  • Tickets are valid for regular operating hours only.
  • Not valid for special events, evening events, concerts, classes, or other ticketed events.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the enchanting beauty of the Atlanta Botanical Garden! Bid now for your opportunity to enjoy a delightful day surrounded by nature!

6-Month Dual Family Membership item
6-Month Dual Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

6-Month Dual Family Membership to the High Museum of Art

Retail Value: $150.00

Voucher Details:

  • Membership Type: 6-Month Dual Family Membership
  • Benefits:
    • Unlimited free admission to the High Museum of Art and most special exhibitions
    • Free parking
    • Invitations to members-only previews and events
    • Member tickets to monthly programs such as HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Jazz
  • Redemption Deadline: Certificates must be redeemed by December 31, 2025

Experience Overview:

Experience the vibrant world of art and culture with a 6-month dual family membership to the High Museum of Art! This membership provides families with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibitions and programs, fostering a love for the arts in both children and adults.

As a member, you will enjoy unlimited access to the museum, allowing you to visit as often as you like and engage with the art in a meaningful way. The membership also includes exclusive invitations to special events and programs, such as HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Jazz, which offer unique experiences that blend art with music and community engagement.

Impact on Children and Families in Georgia:

Proceeds from the auction will help fund essential resources for kinship families, including grandparents and relatives raising children in need. By participating in art programs and events, children can develop creativity, critical thinking, and social skills, all while enjoying quality time with their family.

Bid now for this incredible opportunity to support the arts and help families in Georgia thrive!

Atlanta Falcons: Signed NFL Chris Lindstrom Football item
Atlanta Falcons: Signed NFL Chris Lindstrom Football
$30

Starting bid

Why You Should Bid:
This signed football makes the perfect gift for any Falcons fan, especially with the holiday season approaching. It’s a memorable addition to any sports collection and a great way to show your team spirit.


Impact on Children and Families in Georgia:
Proceeds from the auction will directly support essential resources for kinship families, including grandparents and relatives raising children in need. By participating in art programs and events, children can develop creativity, critical thinking, and social skills, all while enjoying quality time with their families.

Bid now for this incredible opportunity to own a piece of NFL history, support the arts, and help families in Georgia thrive! Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for their generous donation and commitment to our community.

