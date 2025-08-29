Georgia Kinship Project's Inaugural Silent Auction

6-Month Dual Family Membership to the High Museum of Art

Retail Value: $150.00

Voucher Details:

Membership Type : 6-Month Dual Family Membership

Benefits :

Unlimited free admission to the High Museum of Art and most special exhibitions Free parking Invitations to members-only previews and events Member tickets to monthly programs such as HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Jazz

Redemption Deadline : Certificates must be redeemed by December 31, 2025

Experience Overview:

Experience the vibrant world of art and culture with a 6-month dual family membership to the High Museum of Art! This membership provides families with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibitions and programs, fostering a love for the arts in both children and adults.

As a member, you will enjoy unlimited access to the museum, allowing you to visit as often as you like and engage with the art in a meaningful way. The membership also includes exclusive invitations to special events and programs, such as HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Jazz, which offer unique experiences that blend art with music and community engagement.

Impact on Children and Families in Georgia:

Proceeds from the auction will help fund essential resources for kinship families, including grandparents and relatives raising children in need. By participating in art programs and events, children can develop creativity, critical thinking, and social skills, all while enjoying quality time with their family.

Bid now for this incredible opportunity to support the arts and help families in Georgia thrive!