Georgia Mocha Moms ~ Mothers' Weekend Getaway! May 2nd-4th

Special Add-on $10: High Tea Attire Induction Ceremony Sunday 5/4/24 Our Regional Director Cree Davis will officiate the most beautiful induction ceremony with Flowers, Candles, Cards and more (ALL non-getaway mochas are welcomed) at Chateau Elan. Arrive by 9:45am to dine (self -pay) and/or 12pm for only the Ceremony. Breakfast is self pay $29.99
Special Add-on $10: High Tea Attire Induction Ceremony Sunday 5/4/24 Our Regional Director Cree Davis will officiate the most beautiful induction ceremony with Flowers, Candles, Cards and more (ALL non-getaway mochas are welcomed) at Chateau Elan. Arrive by 9:45am to dine (self -pay) and/or 12pm for only the Ceremony. Breakfast is self pay $29.99
1 King Single Occupancy Room
$1,095
A spacious room with one King beds, perfect for finding comfort and solace alone.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
A spacious room with one King beds, perfect for finding comfort and solace alone.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
DEPOSIT Queen Room (Double Occupancy)
$200
A spacious room with two queen beds, perfect for sharing and bonding with your Sista.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
A spacious room with two queen beds, perfect for sharing and bonding with your Sista.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
DEPOSIT Final Queen Room (Double Occupancy)
$395
A spacious room with two queen beds, perfect for sharing and bonding with your Sista.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
2nd installment due by 4/30/25
A spacious room with two queen beds, perfect for sharing and bonding with your Sista.
NON REFUNDABLE
Please remember to unselect the optional fees to zeffy
2nd installment due by 4/30/25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!