Georgia Mocha Moms ~ Mothers' Weekend Getaway! May 2nd-4th

Special Add-on $10: High Tea Attire Induction Ceremony Sunday 5/4/24 Our Regional Director Cree Davis will officiate the most beautiful induction ceremony with Flowers, Candles, Cards and more (ALL non-getaway mochas are welcomed) at Chateau Elan. Arrive by 9:45am to dine (self -pay) and/or 12pm for only the Ceremony. Breakfast is self pay $29.99

Special Add-on $10: High Tea Attire Induction Ceremony Sunday 5/4/24 Our Regional Director Cree Davis will officiate the most beautiful induction ceremony with Flowers, Candles, Cards and more (ALL non-getaway mochas are welcomed) at Chateau Elan. Arrive by 9:45am to dine (self -pay) and/or 12pm for only the Ceremony. Breakfast is self pay $29.99

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