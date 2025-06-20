Georgians for Responsible Marijuana Policy Annual Policy Summit 2025 Sponsorships

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About this event
• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all summit materials • Opportunity to present a 5-minute address during the summit • Exhibit table at the summit • Full-page ad in the summit program • Inclusion of your organization's flyer in summit attendee bags • Four (4) complimentary summit registrations
• Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in all summit materials • Exhibit table at the summit • Half-page ad in the summit program • Inclusion of your organization's flyer in summit attendee bags • Two (2) complimentary summit registrations
• Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in all summit materials • Shared exhibit space at the summit • Quarter-page ad in the summit program • One (1) complimentary summit registration
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