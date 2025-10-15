Individual and Family Partnership

Trailblazer Partner
$35

Valid for one year

Explor the past, shape the future. Get your name in our monthly newsletter and a private tour of the Brown-Stetson-Sanford House for you and a guest.

Heritage Family Partner
$75

Valid for one year

Connect generations through shared history. Enjoy two tickets to the Central State Hospital Museum, plus a private tour of the BSSH and your name in the monthly newsletter.

Community Friend Partner
$200

Valid for one year

Be a part of our community. Get a private tour of the BSSH and rental discounts. Plus, 4 CSH Museum tickets and your name in the monthly newsletter.

Lagacy Patron
$400

Valid for one year

Preserve heritage, shape narratives. Enjoy all the perks of a Community Friend and a walking or driving tour of the former campus of Central State Hospital.

Founder's Circle
$600

Valid for one year

Forge the future through history. Get your name on our Partner sign, event sponsorships, increased BSSH rental discount, a CSH and BSSH tour, 6 tickets to the CSH Museum, and your name in our monthly newsletter.

Add a donation for Georgias Old Capital Heritage Center at The Depot Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!