Germanna Records

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$65+$6 shipping 720 pages
This genealogy chronicles the first four generations of descendants of 1717 immigrants John Broyles and his wife Ursula Ruop. This in-depth, thoroughly researched volume updates information available in Keith’s circa 1940 manuscript and is well documented with over 12,000 source notes, a 31-page bibliography, and is indexed.
Family members intermarried with other Germanna Second Colony families such as Blankenbaker, Garr, Crisler, Wayland, Carpenter, Finks, Yager, Utz, Wilhoit, Fleshman, etc., making this book an invaluable addition to research of that interconnected group.
By Cathi Clore Frost
$54 (+$6 shipping) 660 pages
This fully documented and annotated book with 660 pages of rich, in-depth Willheit genealogy research is invaluable for Germanna Second Colony research as it includes not only the Willheits many of the 1717 and later families that came to the Robinson River Valley and intermarried with Willheits. With index.
$10 (+$4 shipping)
Dr. Katharine L. Brown’s definitive history of The Germanna Foundation for the Golden Anniversary in 2006 relies on original records beginning in 1927 with the first stirrings of inquiry into the Germanna Colonies. Brown traces the chain of events that led to the Memorial Foundation’s 1956 incorporation and its accomplishments since then. 200 pages, fully documented, annotated, indexed and illustrated with rare photos from the 1920s through 2006.
$25 (+$6 shipping)
The first four generations of the Michael Clore Family in America. This fully documented and annotated book is invaluable for Second Colony Research as it includes not only the Clores many of the 1717 and later families that came to the Robinson River Valley and intermarried with Clores. 8.5″x 11″ format, 436 pages. Surname index.
$10 (+$4 shipping)
This record includes the three Blankenbaker brothers, John/Nicholas, Matthias and Balthaser by Yowell, 19 pages; B.C. Holtzclaw on Peter Weaver and early descendants, 24 pages, and John Connie Wilhite, Jr. on Michael Willheit, Wilhoit/Wilhite and his descendants,57 pages. 112 pages total. 1971. Third printing in 2006 has the new four-color cover but content is unrevised.
$10 (+$4 shipping)
Sarah Aylor Lewis presents the genealogy of the Aylor family to the seventh generation; Claude L. Yowell on the descendants of John Snyder, and Dr. B.C. Holtzclaw on the early descendants of Robert Tanner. 116 pages. 1970, reprinted 1978.
By Dr. B.C. Holtzclaw
$10 (+$4 shipping)
John Carpenter (Zimmerman) and his descendants to the 1850 census of Madison County, pages 1-62 and Thomas Wayland (Wieland), pages 63-106, with documentary references. 106 pages. 1968, reprinted 1982.
By Dr. Charles Herbert Huffman
$10 (+$4 shipping)
This volume discusses the founding and objectives of the Germanna Foundation, its work in its first decade, and also highlights three events that were background to the formation of the foundation: the 1927 Muesen Tri-centennial, the 1934 Orange County, Virginia Bicentennial, and the 1953 dedication of the first Granite Shaft Memorial. Illustrated. 116 pages. 1966. Reprinted 1978.
$65 (+$6 shipping) 621 pages
This is a special update to the 1964 book which contains an account of the early German ancestry of 12 families from Nassau-Siegen represented at the 1714 Fort Germanna in Virginia, based on research carried out in German archives by Flender. Brumbach, Coons, Fishback, Haeger (including Friesenhagen), Hitt, Holtzclaw, (including Busch, Flender, Sohlbach, Patt, Fick), Hitt, Hoffman of Eisern, Kemper, Martin, Rector, Spilman, Utterback, (including Stuell and Beer), and Weaver. It also contains an account of early generations in Germany and Little Fork of the Back, Button, Coons (Koontz), Crim, Hanback, Hardin, Huffman of Bockseifen (including Huettenhen), Miller, Nay, Wayman, Whitescarver and Young families. The book has a complete index and is considered the Gold Standard for First Colony research and genealogy.
This special edition is in a larger format (8.5×11) to provide more room for notes, contains scanned as-is images of the original text/pages (as such the original text is not edited), numerous additional photographs throughout of people and buildings, photos of original documents, a chart on the interrelatedness of the immigrants, updated map, new preface and introduction, and three additional Germanna Foundation articles referenced by or related to the book including a 1971 additions and corrections to the volume.
$10 (+$4 shipping)
An account of the 1714 colonist who married a daughter of Pastor Haeger and of their descendants. Appendices also discuss various branches of the Hoffman (Huffman) families in adjacent counties. First published 1963, reprinted 1989 with a detailed index prepared by Robert A. Hodge, and an errata sheet. 99 pages.
By Dr. B.C. Holtzclaw and Dr. W. B. Hackley
$10 (+$4 shipping)
Separate essays by two early trustee scholars unraveling the details of the Germantown grant boundaries, the twenty individual lots and families to which each was granted, and the change of ownership as the original Germanna families sold them. A valuable book for every 1714 colony descendant to have. Includes a facsimile of the original grant from Lord Fairfax in 1724 and a schematic map of the Germantown lots. Index. 1962, 2nd printing 1980, 3rd printing with modern 4-color cover 2005.
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