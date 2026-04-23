Germanna Records

Ancestry and Descendants of the Nassau Siegen Immigrants to Virginia, 1714-1750 (Special Edition)

By Dr. Benjamin C. Holtzclaw and Editor, Dr. Katharine Brown

$65 (+$6 shipping) 621 pages

This is a special update to the 1964 book which contains an account of the early German ancestry of 12 families from Nassau-Siegen represented at the 1714 Fort Germanna in Virginia, based on research carried out in German archives by Flender. Brumbach, Coons, Fishback, Haeger (including Friesenhagen), Hitt, Holtzclaw, (including Busch, Flender, Sohlbach, Patt, Fick), Hitt, Hoffman of Eisern, Kemper, Martin, Rector, Spilman, Utterback, (including Stuell and Beer), and Weaver. It also contains an account of early generations in Germany and Little Fork of the Back, Button, Coons (Koontz), Crim, Hanback, Hardin, Huffman of Bockseifen (including Huettenhen), Miller, Nay, Wayman, Whitescarver and Young families. The book has a complete index and is considered the Gold Standard for First Colony research and genealogy.





This special edition is in a larger format (8.5×11) to provide more room for notes, contains scanned as-is images of the original text/pages (as such the original text is not edited), numerous additional photographs throughout of people and buildings, photos of original documents, a chart on the interrelatedness of the immigrants, updated map, new preface and introduction, and three additional Germanna Foundation articles referenced by or related to the book including a 1971 additions and corrections to the volume.