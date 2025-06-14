Hosted by

The Achievement Foundation

About this event

Germantown Avenue Food Truck Festival

5400 Block of Germantown Avenue (Between Coulter Street & School House Lane)

Food Vendor
$300

Grants access to the event with a 25ft x 10ft space on the block for a food truck, trailer, cart, or table. Participation is subject to approval by the Philadelphia Department of Health, which requires a licensing fee, insurance, and inspection.

Non-Food Vendor (Economy)
$75

Grants entry to the event with a 10ft x 10ft space on the block. Does not include tables, chairs, or canopies.

Non-Food Vendor (Premium)
$200

Grants entry to the event with a 10ft x 10ft space on the block. Does not include a canopy/tent.

Add a donation for The Achievement Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!