Germantown Avenue Food Truck Festival

Hosted by
About this event
Grants access to the event with a 25ft x 10ft space on the block for a food truck, trailer, cart, or table. Participation is subject to approval by the Philadelphia Department of Health, which requires a licensing fee, insurance, and inspection.
Grants entry to the event with a 10ft x 10ft space on the block. Does not include tables, chairs, or canopies.
Grants entry to the event with a 10ft x 10ft space on the block. Does not include a canopy/tent.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!