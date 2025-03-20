Hosted by
Majestic Empire Foundation
Get Featured at The 2025 Joci Awards – Reserve Your 2025 Playbill Ad Today
1/4 Page Color - (4.25" x 2.25")
$250
Half Page Color (4.25" x 5.5")
$500
Full Page Color (8.5" x 5.5")
$1,000
Full Page Color (8.5" x 5.5") + Social Media Shoutout
$1,500
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for the 2025 Joci Awards)
Inside Back Cover (8.5" x 5.5")
$1,500
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for 2025 Joci Awards on April 13th)
Inside Back Cover (8.5" x 5.5") + Social Media Shoutout
$2,000
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for the 2025 Joci Awards)
Inside Front Cover (8.5" x 5.5")
$1,500
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for 2025 Joci Awards on April 13th)
Inside Front Cover + Social Media Shoutout
$2,000
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for the 2025 Joci Awards)
Outside Back Cover (8.5" x 5.5")
$2,000
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for the 2025 Joci Awards)
Outside Back Cover (8.5" x 5.5") + Social Media Shoutout
$2,500
(includes two complimentary suite seats + valet parking for the 2025 Joci Awards)
