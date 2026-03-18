Get Lucky Disco BINGO Silent Auction - Benefiting KC Bulldog Rescue

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2 nail trims/grind downs
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Custom dog necklace up to $50 value, and a bling phone chain
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Conditioning treatment and blow out
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Independence, MO
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$300 towards aesthetic medical services
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1 Digital pet portrait
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Assorted flavors
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60 minute canine massage session
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4 admissions to the KC Wheel and 4 admissions to Pennway Putt
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Valid for one personalized oversized cutout (average 6’ tall)
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Silver Package Dog Training Session: includes 1 in home session (value $185)
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One night stay, complimentary valet parking, breakfast for 2, concierge lounge access and a $25 voucher to VOO Lounge.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Large 16”-22” dog collar
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LN 16”-22” dog collar
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Medium 12”-18” dog collar
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Starting bid
38cm plush authentic PopMart Labubu
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Custom etched decanter and rocks glass set
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Authentic PopMart set of 6 Labubu
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750ml hand crafted bulldog decanter with tequila and dog house
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1 bottle of Tito’s Vodka and swag
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Louis Vuitton crossbody purse, Chanel tote bag, Fendi dog coat, 2 Louis Vuitton Frenchie keychains
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Starting bid
$100 gift card, and $100 of dog goodies
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Includes: Zoey singing doll, tote bag, water bottle, blanket, hair brush, stationary, hair clips, beanie and gloves, sticker, nails, figures, mini back pack and more
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Basket filled with SeneGence anti-aging skincare infused clean beauty: Mascara, Lash Primer, Plumping Gloss, Lip Color, EyeShadows, Eyeliner, Blush, and more.
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Basket with SeneGence simple skincare that is vegan, gluten free, clean and anti-aging focused: Cleanser, Serums, Moisturizers and more.
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CBD Wellness basket filled with: CBN Gummies (sleep), comprehensive immune support peppermint, topical cream, topical serum, CBG gummies (energy and focus), extra strength CBD gummy drops, and more
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Basket includes: White Vein 30ct
• White Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)
• Red Vein 30ct
• Red Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)
• Green Vein 30ct
• Green Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)
Starting bid
• D9 Gummies Blueberry 25ct -
• D9 Gummies Strawberry 25ct -
• D9 Gummies Sweet Tropical -
• D9 Gummies Watermelon -
• D8 Caramels 40ct -
• HHC Chocolates 50ct -
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THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. The 10th anniversary authentic PopMart The Monsters Zimomo Labubu.
Starting bid
THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. This is an autographed KC Chiefs jersey featuring Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver.
Starting bid
THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. This is an autographed KC Chiefs jersey featuring Hollywood Brown, Wide Receiver.
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THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. Winner has choice of 3 Saatva King Size mattress models.
Starting bid
Gift basket with year long carwash membership, details accessories and more.
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