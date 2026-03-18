Hosted by

Kansas City English Bulldog Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

Get Lucky Disco BINGO Silent Auction - Benefiting KC Bulldog Rescue

Pick-up location

9550 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215, USA

$40 Gift Card: Flying Hair item
$40 Gift Card: Flying Hair
$10

Starting bid

2 nail trims/grind downs

$50 Gift Card: Boujee Beads n Bling item
$50 Gift Card: Boujee Beads n Bling
$10

Starting bid

Custom dog necklace up to $50 value, and a bling phone chain

$75 Gift Card: Moss & Mirror Hair Studio item
$75 Gift Card: Moss & Mirror Hair Studio
$10

Starting bid

Conditioning treatment and blow out

$100 Gift Card: Mixed Mutt & Co item
$100 Gift Card: Mixed Mutt & Co
$10

Starting bid

Independence, MO

$300 Gift Card: Leawood Total Wellness item
$300 Gift Card: Leawood Total Wellness
$30

Starting bid

$300 towards aesthetic medical services

$35 Gift Certificate: Lucy Besch Designs item
$35 Gift Certificate: Lucy Besch Designs
$10

Starting bid

1 Digital pet portrait

Nothing Bundt Cakes One Dozen Bundtinis item
Nothing Bundt Cakes One Dozen Bundtinis
$10

Starting bid

Assorted flavors

$80 Gift Certificate: TAG Canine Massage item
$80 Gift Certificate: TAG Canine Massage
$10

Starting bid

60 minute canine massage session

$100 Gift Certificate: KC Wheel & Pennway Putt item
$100 Gift Certificate: KC Wheel & Pennway Putt
$10

Starting bid

4 admissions to the KC Wheel and 4 admissions to Pennway Putt

$100 Gift Certificate: Single Source Dog Cut Out item
$100 Gift Certificate: Single Source Dog Cut Out
$10

Starting bid

Valid for one personalized oversized cutout (average 6’ tall)

K.I.S.S. Dog Training Session item
K.I.S.S. Dog Training Session
$20

Starting bid

Silver Package Dog Training Session: includes 1 in home session (value $185)

KC Downtown Marriott & VOO Lounge item
KC Downtown Marriott & VOO Lounge
$50

Starting bid

One night stay, complimentary valet parking, breakfast for 2, concierge lounge access and a $25 voucher to VOO Lounge.

Bulldog Statue item
Bulldog Statue
$10

Starting bid

Frenchie Wood Carved Wall Art item
Frenchie Wood Carved Wall Art
$10

Starting bid

DubDog Designs Collar item
DubDog Designs Collar
$10

Starting bid

Large 16”-22” dog collar

DubDog Designs Dog Collar item
DubDog Designs Dog Collar
$10

Starting bid

LN 16”-22” dog collar

DubDog Designs Dog Collar item
DubDog Designs Dog Collar
$10

Starting bid

Medium 12”-18” dog collar

Owala 24oz Bottle item
Owala 24oz Bottle
$10

Starting bid

Rock the Universe PopMart Labubu item
Rock the Universe PopMart Labubu
$15

Starting bid

38cm plush authentic PopMart Labubu

KC Chiefs Decanter & Rocks Glass Set item
KC Chiefs Decanter & Rocks Glass Set
$15

Starting bid

Custom etched decanter and rocks glass set

Big Into Energy Set of 6 Labubu item
Big Into Energy Set of 6 Labubu
$15

Starting bid

Authentic PopMart set of 6 Labubu

Bulldog Tequila Reposado item
Bulldog Tequila Reposado
$25

Starting bid

750ml hand crafted bulldog decanter with tequila and dog house

Tito’s Vodka for Dog People item
Tito’s Vodka for Dog People
$10

Starting bid

1 bottle of Tito’s Vodka and swag

Designer Dog Mom Basket item
Designer Dog Mom Basket
$10

Starting bid

Louis Vuitton crossbody purse, Chanel tote bag, Fendi dog coat, 2 Louis Vuitton Frenchie keychains

$100 Four Pretty Paws Dog Gift Card + Gift Basket item
$100 Four Pretty Paws Dog Gift Card + Gift Basket item
$100 Four Pretty Paws Dog Gift Card + Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Land of Paws Gift Basket item
Land of Paws Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card, and $100 of dog goodies

K-pop Gift Basket item
K-pop Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Zoey singing doll, tote bag, water bottle, blanket, hair brush, stationary, hair clips, beanie and gloves, sticker, nails, figures, mini back pack and more

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket filled with SeneGence anti-aging skincare infused clean beauty: Mascara, Lash Primer, Plumping Gloss, Lip Color, EyeShadows, Eyeliner, Blush, and more.

Skincare Spa Basket item
Skincare Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket with SeneGence simple skincare that is vegan, gluten free, clean and anti-aging focused: Cleanser, Serums, Moisturizers and more.

American Shaman CBD Wellness Basket item
American Shaman CBD Wellness Basket
$50

Starting bid

CBD Wellness basket filled with: CBN Gummies (sleep), comprehensive immune support peppermint, topical cream, topical serum, CBG gummies (energy and focus), extra strength CBD gummy drops, and more

American Shaman Alkaloid Wellness Basket item
American Shaman Alkaloid Wellness Basket
$55

Starting bid

Basket includes: White Vein 30ct

• White Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)

• Red Vein 30ct

• Red Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)

• Green Vein 30ct

• Green Vein 20ct (10 packs of 2)

American Shaman THC Wellness Basket item
American Shaman THC Wellness Basket
$55

Starting bid

• D9 Gummies Blueberry 25ct -

• D9 Gummies Strawberry 25ct -

• D9 Gummies Sweet Tropical -

• D9 Gummies Watermelon -

• D8 Caramels 40ct -

• HHC Chocolates 50ct -

LIVE AUCTION ITEM: Zimomo item
LIVE AUCTION ITEM: Zimomo
$1,000

Starting bid

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. The 10th anniversary authentic PopMart The Monsters Zimomo Labubu.

Rashee Rice Chiefs Jersey Autographed item
Rashee Rice Chiefs Jersey Autographed
$1,000

Starting bid

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. This is an autographed KC Chiefs jersey featuring Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver.

Hollywood Brown Chiefs Jersey Autographed (Copy) item
Hollywood Brown Chiefs Jersey Autographed (Copy)
$1,000

Starting bid

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. This is an autographed KC Chiefs jersey featuring Hollywood Brown, Wide Receiver.

Saatva King Size Mattress item
Saatva King Size Mattress
$1,000

Starting bid

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE VIA LIVE AUCTION ONLY AT THE EVENT. Winner has choice of 3 Saatva King Size mattress models.

McBee’s Coffee n Carwash One Year Carwash Membership item
McBee’s Coffee n Carwash One Year Carwash Membership
$1,000

Starting bid

Gift basket with year long carwash membership, details accessories and more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!