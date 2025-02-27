Get Moving Classic

Register as a group of four and enjoy a day on the course together! Your ticket includes green fees for all four players, a golf cart, tournament swag, access to on-course contests and prizes, and entry to the luncheon and silent auction.

Register as a group of four and enjoy a day on the course together! Your ticket includes green fees for all four players, a golf cart, tournament swag, access to on-course contests and prizes, and entry to the luncheon and silent auction.

More details...