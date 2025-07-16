Get On Board for Carthage Area United Way's Road Rally!!

Hosted by
About this event
Carthage, MO- CWEP Community Room
Complete to reserve your seat on the bus! This is for the morning tour. Lunch and prize chance tickets will be provided after the tour.
Complete to reserve your seat on the bus! This is for the afternoon tour. Lunch and prize chance tickets will be provided before the tour.
Feel free to join us for lunch only, if you are unable to attend either session of the bus tour. We appreciate your support and interest!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!