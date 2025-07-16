Carthage Area United Way

Hosted by

Carthage Area United Way

About this event

Get On Board for Carthage Area United Way's Road Rally!!

627 W Centennial Ave

Carthage, MO- CWEP Community Room

Bus Seat- Morning Tour
Free

Complete to reserve your seat on the bus! This is for the morning tour. Lunch and prize chance tickets will be provided after the tour.

Bus Seat- Afternoon Tour
Free

Complete to reserve your seat on the bus! This is for the afternoon tour. Lunch and prize chance tickets will be provided before the tour.

Kick Off Lunch only
Free

Feel free to join us for lunch only, if you are unable to attend either session of the bus tour. We appreciate your support and interest!

Add a donation for Carthage Area United Way

$

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