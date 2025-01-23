Get on the Bus 2025 Gala Sponsorship

Named on all media for Gala and featured on Gala signage (main logo)
Minimum of 4 social media posts (2 per club) and 2 emails (1 per club)
Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing
6ft table to use for entire Gala with opportunity to provide promotional item for participants
4 free tickets to Gala
Acknowledgement during Gala, sponsor main highlight
First option at next year's Gala
Gold Sponsor
$7,500
Named on sponsor list on social media and at Gala (large logo)
Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing
6ft table to use for first hour of Gala with opportunity to provide promotional item for participants
2 free tickets to Gala
Acknowledgement during Gala
First option for Gold Tier at next year's Gala
Silver Sponsor
$3,750
Named on sponsor list on social media and at Gala (medium logo)
Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing
Acknowledgement during Gala
