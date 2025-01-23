Get on the Bus 2025 Gala Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$15,000
Named on all media for Gala and featured on Gala signage (main logo) Minimum of 4 social media posts (2 per club) and 2 emails (1 per club) Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing 6ft table to use for entire Gala with opportunity to provide promotional item for participants 4 free tickets to Gala Acknowledgement during Gala, sponsor main highlight First option at next year's Gala
Gold Sponsor
$7,500
Named on sponsor list on social media and at Gala (large logo) Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing 6ft table to use for first hour of Gala with opportunity to provide promotional item for participants 2 free tickets to Gala Acknowledgement during Gala First option for Gold Tier at next year's Gala
Silver Sponsor
$3,750
Named on sponsor list on social media and at Gala (medium logo) Rights to use photos/club names for own marketing Acknowledgement during Gala
Supporting Sponsor
$2,000
Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$3,000
Shuttle Sponsor
$2,000
Dessert Sponsor
$1,500
Signing Sponsor
$1,000

