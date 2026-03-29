Hosted by

Beta Phi Chi Sorority Incorporated

About this event

Get Out of the Grind

General Admission
$4

Enjoy the full program and get access to the event pdf that includes local resources!


All proceeds from both ticket options go back into the organization so that we can continue to hold low cost events that have a high impact on the communities we serve.

General Admission + Donation
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program and get access to the event pdf that includes local resources!


All proceeds from both ticket options go back into the organization so that we can continue to hold low cost events that have a high impact on the communities we serve.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!