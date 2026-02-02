AHA Parent Craft Night!

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About this event
Bring your own favorite brand of shirt, hoodie or sweatshirt and we will supply the materials to customize! Limits buyer to unlimited customizations for one item. Additional customizations at a discounted rate are available for purchase.
As a kind reminder, if you choose to bring your own gear to customize, cotton or polyester blends work best with our heat-press logos! Avoid heavy ribbing and waterproof coatings!
Choose one item from our inventory of hoodies, sweatshirts and shirts to customize it on the spot!
Limits buyer to unlimited customizations for one garment. Additional item customizations available at a discounted rate for purchase.
Can’t figure out which option is best for you? Choose this option to hold your spot and let us know your coming!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!