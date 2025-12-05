Oregon Community Swim Club

Offered by

Oregon Community Swim Club

About this shop

The OCSC Outlet

Cap- Black silicon item
Cap- Black silicon item
Cap- Black silicon
$15

Need a new OCSC cap, we have very limited quantities remaining!

OCSC Kickboard item
OCSC Kickboard
$30

A good quality kickboard (sorry, oregon pool kickboards), will keep your swimmer afloat while working those legs!

OCSC Shark towels item
OCSC Shark towels
$55

High quality towels with the baby shark logo. Note, Simply Swimming can embroider your name (we highly recommend). Perfect gift for the holidays!

Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Small item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Small
$10

Very limited quantities!

Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Medium item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Medium
$10

Very limited quantities!

OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Medium item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Medium
$3
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Large item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Large
$3
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Extra-Large item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Extra-Large
$3
Car magnet item
Car magnet
$3

Show your OCSC pride on your car. Magnetic so it can easily be removed.

OCSC car decal item
OCSC car decal item
OCSC car decal
$3

Show your OCSC pride all over town!

State Qualifier caps item
State Qualifier caps item
State Qualifier caps
$15

Please only purchase if you have been a State Qualifier.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!