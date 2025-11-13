Get your OCSC Gear!

Cap- Black silicon item
$15

Need a new OCSC cap, we have very limited quantities remaining!

State Qualifier caps item
State Qualifier caps
$15

Please only purchase if you have been a State Qualifier.

OCSC Shark towels
$55

High quality towels with the baby shark logo. Note, Simply Swimming can embroider your name (we highly recommend). Perfect gift for the holidays!

Dark Gray OCSC shirt- Youth Small item
Dark Gray OCSC shirt- Youth Small
$5
Dark Gray OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Large item
Dark Gray OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Large
$5
OCSC Hat item
OCSC Hat
$30

Only 2 remaining!

White OCSC Shirt- Size Youth Large item
White OCSC Shirt- Size Youth Large
$5

Only 1 available!

(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)

White OCSC Shirt- Size Youth X-Large item
White OCSC Shirt- Size Youth X-Large
$5

Only 1 available!

(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)

White OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Small item
White OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Small
$5

Only 1 available!

(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)

White OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Medium item
White OCSC Shirt- Size Adult Medium
$5

Only 2 available!
(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)

Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Small item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Small
$10

Very limited quantities!

Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Medium item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Medium
$10

Very limited quantities!

Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Large item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Large
$10
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Extra-Large item
Light gray OCSC - Size Youth Extra-Large
$10

One left!

Light gray OCSC - Size Adult Medium item
Light gray OCSC - Size Adult Medium
$10

Only 1 left!

Light gray OCSC - Size Adult Large item
Light gray OCSC - Size Adult Large
$10

Very limited quantities!

Car magnet item
Car magnet
$3

Show your OCSC pride on your car. Magnetic so it can easily be removed.

OCSC car decal item
OCSC car decal item
OCSC car decal
$3

Show your OCSC pride all over town!

OCSC Kickboard item
OCSC Kickboard
$30

A good quality kickboard (sorry, oregon pool kickboards), will keep your swimmer afloat while working those legs!

OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Medium item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Medium
$3
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Large item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Large
$3
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Extra-Large item
OCSC Orange Volunteer shirt- Adult Extra-Large
$3

