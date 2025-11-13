Get your OCSC Gear!

Need a new OCSC cap, we have very limited quantities remaining!
Please only purchase if you have been a State Qualifier.
High quality towels with the baby shark logo. Note, Simply Swimming can embroider your name (we highly recommend). Perfect gift for the holidays!
Only 2 remaining!
Only 1 available!
(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)
Only 1 available!
(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)
Only 1 available!
(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)
Only 2 available!
(Sorry for the wrinkley picture)
Very limited quantities!
Very limited quantities!
One left!
Only 1 left!
Very limited quantities!
Show your OCSC pride on your car. Magnetic so it can easily be removed.
Show your OCSC pride all over town!
A good quality kickboard (sorry, oregon pool kickboards), will keep your swimmer afloat while working those legs!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing