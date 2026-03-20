Chicago Grows Food (Gardeneers)

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Chicago Grows Food (Gardeneers)

About this shop

Get Your Own Garden

Beginner Starter Kit item
Beginner Starter Kit item
Beginner Starter Kit item
Beginner Starter Kit
$30

Each kit comes in a box with a 1-gallon fabric grow bag, soil, seeds, and an education booklet. This planter does not need to be buried in the soil, it can be put on a deck, porch, windowsill, patio, etc... Kit can be used inside or outside if you have the right sun. And you can use the plastic bag the soil comes in as a mini greenhouse!

Beginner Planter item
Beginner Planter item
Beginner Planter item
Beginner Planter
$50

Each kit is a 5-gallon fabric grow bag, filled with soil and compost, and includes the seedling of your choice along with an education booklet. This planter does not need to be buried in the soil, it can be put on a deck, porch, windowsill, patio, etc...

Seedling item
Seedling
$5

Chicago Grows Food will deliver the seedlings of your choice to your house. We cannot be specific on variety, but we usually have in stock - sweet peppers, hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, larger tomatoes, tomatillos, okra, bush beans, onions, beets, collards, kale, mustard greens, and more.


Email [email protected] if you would like to confirm what seedlings are available before purchasing.

Education Booklet item
Education Booklet
$10

The Education Booklet includes information about soil health, sunlight, watering, seasonal planting, pests, diseases, and more! We offer this information in both English & Spanish. Get one for yourself, or order a bunch to distribute to your community!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!