The 5th Annual Getting in Good Trouble Awards & Scholarship Luncheon

As a Title sponsor, you will receive a speaking opportunity during the Awards program and enjoy an exclusive private meet-and-greet with the honorees. Your sponsorship includes VIP seating for 24 guests and prominent logo placement on the event invitation, the front cover of the program booklet, and all event marketing materials. Additionally, you will receive a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition throughout the event, ensuring maximum visibility and appreciation for your support.