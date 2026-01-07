The 5th Annual Getting in Good Trouble Awards & Scholarship Luncheon

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About this event
Purchase an individual ticket to attend the Getting in Good Trouble Awards and Scholarship Luncheon. Your ticket includes admission to the event, a plated luncheon, our digital souvenir booklet, and a special souvenir gift to commemorate this inspiring celebration of leadership, service, and scholarship.
As a Title sponsor, you will receive a speaking opportunity during the Awards program and enjoy an exclusive private meet-and-greet with the honorees. Your sponsorship includes VIP seating for 24 guests and prominent logo placement on the event invitation, the front cover of the program booklet, and all event marketing materials. Additionally, you will receive a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition throughout the event, ensuring maximum visibility and appreciation for your support.
As a Presenting sponsor, you will receive verbal recognition during the Awards program and an exclusive private meet-and-greet with the honorees. Your sponsorship includes VIP seating for 16 guests and prominent logo placement on the event invitation, the front cover of the program booklet, and all event marketing materials. Additionally, you will receive a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special acknowledgment throughout the event, ensuring your generous support is recognized and celebrated.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive VIP seating for 16 guests, along with prominent logo placement on the event invitation and all event marketing materials. Your sponsorship also includes a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition during the event, highlighting your commitment to our mission and community impact.
As a Technology Sponsor, you will receive VIP seating for 8 guests, along with prominent logo placement on the event invitation and all event marketing materials. Your sponsorship also includes a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition as our technology sponsor during the event, highlighting your commitment to our mission and community impact.
As a Gold sponsor, you will receive VIP seating for 8 guests, along with prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials. Your sponsorship also includes a full-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition during the event, showcasing your support and commitment to our mission.
As a Silver sponsor, you will receive VIP seating for 8 guests, along with prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials. Your sponsorship also includes a half-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition during the event, showcasing your support and commitment to our mission.
As a Bronze sponsor, you will receive VIP seating for 8 guests, along with logo placement on all event marketing materials. Your sponsorship also includes a quarter-page ad in the Awards Program Booklet and special recognition during the event, highlighting your support and commitment to our mission.
Full Page (5" x 8")
Half Page (5" x 3.875")
Quarter Page (2.375" x 3.875")
Bus. Card (2.375" x 1.8125")
Assistance with Ad Design: $25.00
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