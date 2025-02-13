GFHA Membership 2025

10 week Spring League
10 week Fall League
Atlanta Cup
Field Rental Fees for open play
USFHA Local Member (full membership for other tournaments needs to be purchased separately)
GFHA 2025 Pennie
You will see an extra "contribution" percentage - you can select $0 for that. It doesnt go to us, it goes to the payment platform we use for free :)
GFHA Membership - Half Payment
$125
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Remaining amount due June/July
Remaining amount due June/July
GFHA Membership - Quarterly Payments
$62.50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Remaining amount due quarterly through the rest of the year.
Remaining amount due quarterly through the rest of the year.
