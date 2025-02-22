Goodrich Foundation On-Line Auction

Donated by The Saint Louis Blues: autographed by Thomas
Donated by The Saint Louis Blues: autographed by Thomas
St. Louis City SC: Swag Bag
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Saint Louis City SC
Donated by The Saint Louis City SC
2 St. Louis Cardinal Baseball Tickets
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Saint Louis Cardinals
*Rules and regulations may apply*
Donated by The Saint Louis Cardinals
*Rules and regulations may apply*
Robot Roomba
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by the Townsend Family
Donated by the Townsend Family
Lavender Self-Care Gift Basket
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax and rejuvenate with this exhilarating self-care basket. Take a long bath with the Dr. Teals Lavender Epsom salt, 3 lavender candles, bath bombs, lavender lotion, shower gel, hand glove body scrub, Be Well Self-Care book, Broken to Be Healed: Healing After the Hurt book, and a few more lavender items.
Relax and rejuvenate with this exhilarating self-care basket. Take a long bath with the Dr. Teals Lavender Epsom salt, 3 lavender candles, bath bombs, lavender lotion, shower gel, hand glove body scrub, Be Well Self-Care book, Broken to Be Healed: Healing After the Hurt book, and a few more lavender items.