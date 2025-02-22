Goodrich Foundation On-Line Auction

Relax and rejuvenate with this exhilarating self-care basket. Take a long bath with the Dr. Teals Lavender Epsom salt, 3 lavender candles, bath bombs, lavender lotion, shower gel, hand glove body scrub, Be Well Self-Care book, Broken to Be Healed: Healing After the Hurt book, and a few more lavender items.

Relax and rejuvenate with this exhilarating self-care basket. Take a long bath with the Dr. Teals Lavender Epsom salt, 3 lavender candles, bath bombs, lavender lotion, shower gel, hand glove body scrub, Be Well Self-Care book, Broken to Be Healed: Healing After the Hurt book, and a few more lavender items.

seeMoreDetailsMobile