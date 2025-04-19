Purses with a Purpose - Raising Money for the Beacon House

Step into effortless sophistication with this stunning Cole Haan Large Gray Leather Hobo Bag, generously donated in excellent, gently loved condition. Crafted from soft, high-quality gray leather, this roomy carryall is perfect for everyday use or travel in style. What sets this bag apart? The luxe patent leather handles, sleek patent leather, and suede accent stripe running down the center add a designer finish that turns heads. It features a top zip closure to keep your essentials secure, two exterior slip pockets for easy access on the go, and a spacious interior with a zippered compartment for organized storage. Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or escaping for a weekend getaway, this bag offers both sophistication and practicality. The photo doesn't do it justice; stop by Barr Team - Keller Williams to see it and all the gorgeous bags in this auction. MSRP $250

Step into effortless sophistication with this stunning Cole Haan Large Gray Leather Hobo Bag, generously donated in excellent, gently loved condition. Crafted from soft, high-quality gray leather, this roomy carryall is perfect for everyday use or travel in style. What sets this bag apart? The luxe patent leather handles, sleek patent leather, and suede accent stripe running down the center add a designer finish that turns heads. It features a top zip closure to keep your essentials secure, two exterior slip pockets for easy access on the go, and a spacious interior with a zippered compartment for organized storage. Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or escaping for a weekend getaway, this bag offers both sophistication and practicality. The photo doesn't do it justice; stop by Barr Team - Keller Williams to see it and all the gorgeous bags in this auction. MSRP $250

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