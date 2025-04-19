Purses with a Purpose - Raising Money for the Beacon House
Cole Haan Large Gray Leather Hobo – Chic, Functional
$40
Starting bid
Step into effortless sophistication with this stunning Cole Haan Large Gray Leather Hobo Bag, generously donated in excellent, gently loved condition. Crafted from soft, high-quality gray leather, this roomy carryall is perfect for everyday use or travel in style.
What sets this bag apart? The luxe patent leather handles, sleek patent leather, and suede accent stripe running down the center add a designer finish that turns heads. It features a top zip closure to keep your essentials secure, two exterior slip pockets for easy access on the go, and a spacious interior with a zippered compartment for organized storage.
Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or escaping for a weekend getaway, this bag offers both sophistication and practicality. The photo doesn't do it justice; stop by Barr Team - Keller Williams to see it and all the gorgeous bags in this auction. MSRP $250
Step into effortless sophistication with this stunning Cole Haan Large Gray Leather Hobo Bag, generously donated in excellent, gently loved condition. Crafted from soft, high-quality gray leather, this roomy carryall is perfect for everyday use or travel in style.
What sets this bag apart? The luxe patent leather handles, sleek patent leather, and suede accent stripe running down the center add a designer finish that turns heads. It features a top zip closure to keep your essentials secure, two exterior slip pockets for easy access on the go, and a spacious interior with a zippered compartment for organized storage.
Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or escaping for a weekend getaway, this bag offers both sophistication and practicality. The photo doesn't do it justice; stop by Barr Team - Keller Williams to see it and all the gorgeous bags in this auction. MSRP $250
KATE SPADE NEW YORK SATCHEL
$50
Starting bid
You will be bidding on this new Kate Spade New York Satchel. This gorgeous handbag embodies timeless style. Crafted in a rich, warm cognac hue with refined leather and structured silhouette, this purse is a staple for any wardrobe, from weekday meetings to weekend outings. With top handles and sleek detailing, it’s the kind of handbag that turns heads quietly, letting its quality and craftsmanship do the talking. New with tags. Retail price: $429.
You will be bidding on this new Kate Spade New York Satchel. This gorgeous handbag embodies timeless style. Crafted in a rich, warm cognac hue with refined leather and structured silhouette, this purse is a staple for any wardrobe, from weekday meetings to weekend outings. With top handles and sleek detailing, it’s the kind of handbag that turns heads quietly, letting its quality and craftsmanship do the talking. New with tags. Retail price: $429.
FFC New York Tan & Shearling-Style Tote – Cozy Meets Chic
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to turn heads with this FFC New York designer tote, the perfect blend of cozy sophistication and everyday practicality. This eye-catching bag features rich tan faux leather with ultra-soft cream shearling-style sides, combining city style with just the right touch of rustic charm.
The structured silhouette gives it a polished look, while the top flap with gold-tone hardware adds a hint of elegance. Designed with both top handles and a detachable crossbody strap, this versatile piece transitions seamlessly from your workday to weekend brunch. Dimensions 7.5” in height, 12 at its longest, 4.5” wide, 4” handle drop, adjustable crossbody strap included. This beautiful purse is like new hardly used. MSRP 50
Get ready to turn heads with this FFC New York designer tote, the perfect blend of cozy sophistication and everyday practicality. This eye-catching bag features rich tan faux leather with ultra-soft cream shearling-style sides, combining city style with just the right touch of rustic charm.
The structured silhouette gives it a polished look, while the top flap with gold-tone hardware adds a hint of elegance. Designed with both top handles and a detachable crossbody strap, this versatile piece transitions seamlessly from your workday to weekend brunch. Dimensions 7.5” in height, 12 at its longest, 4.5” wide, 4” handle drop, adjustable crossbody strap included. This beautiful purse is like new hardly used. MSRP 50
Dooney & Bourke Brown Pebble Leather Pocket Satchel
$40
Starting bid
Refined, durable, and effortlessly chic—this Genlty Used Dooney & Bourke Brown Pebble Leather Pocket Satchel is a true standout piece that combines timeless design with everyday function. Crafted from Dooney’s signature textured pebble leather, this satchel is built to last and designed to impress.
With a structured silhouette and beautifully stitched rolled leather handles, it offers classic sophistication while multiple pockets—inside and out—provide modern convenience. Gold-tone hardware and tassel details give it a polished finish, and it comes with a matching leather wristlet pouch, making it a practical two-in-one treasure.
MSRP $298
Refined, durable, and effortlessly chic—this Genlty Used Dooney & Bourke Brown Pebble Leather Pocket Satchel is a true standout piece that combines timeless design with everyday function. Crafted from Dooney’s signature textured pebble leather, this satchel is built to last and designed to impress.
With a structured silhouette and beautifully stitched rolled leather handles, it offers classic sophistication while multiple pockets—inside and out—provide modern convenience. Gold-tone hardware and tassel details give it a polished finish, and it comes with a matching leather wristlet pouch, making it a practical two-in-one treasure.
MSRP $298
Fossil Kinley Crossbody Bag
$25
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless charm to your wardrobe with this Fossil Kinley Crossbody Bag, where classic materials meet modern practicality. Gently loved and in great pre-owned condition, this compact bag is ideal for the woman on the go who values both function and flair.
Crafted from durable cotton canvas in a black/dark gray and cream striped pattern and finished with rich brown leather trim, this versatile piece blends seamlessly with casual jeans or a sharp blazer. The flap design features a sleek magnetic snap pocket in front, while the back includes an easy-access slip pocket. The zip-top closure secures your belongings, and the adjustable leather crossbody strap offers comfort and style. Dimensions: 8⅝" W x 7" H x 2.5" D. MSRP$148
Add a touch of timeless charm to your wardrobe with this Fossil Kinley Crossbody Bag, where classic materials meet modern practicality. Gently loved and in great pre-owned condition, this compact bag is ideal for the woman on the go who values both function and flair.
Crafted from durable cotton canvas in a black/dark gray and cream striped pattern and finished with rich brown leather trim, this versatile piece blends seamlessly with casual jeans or a sharp blazer. The flap design features a sleek magnetic snap pocket in front, while the back includes an easy-access slip pocket. The zip-top closure secures your belongings, and the adjustable leather crossbody strap offers comfort and style. Dimensions: 8⅝" W x 7" H x 2.5" D. MSRP$148
KATE SPADE JULIA SMALL SHOULDER BAG - SEAWEED
$50
Starting bid
Crisp. Classic. Completely Elegant.
Presenting a new, with tags, "Julia" by Kate Spade! A small, chic shoulder bag to hold all your essentials —wallet, keys, and phone —and has a pocket to stash snacks (be it gummy bears or almonds) because those are essential, too. Original Retail Price: $299.
Crisp. Classic. Completely Elegant.
Presenting a new, with tags, "Julia" by Kate Spade! A small, chic shoulder bag to hold all your essentials —wallet, keys, and phone —and has a pocket to stash snacks (be it gummy bears or almonds) because those are essential, too. Original Retail Price: $299.
KATE SPADE NEW YORK WHITE CROSSBODY
$50
Starting bid
Designed for multitaskers who are always on the go — or for those who simply love to travel light — Kate Spade crossbody bags are the ultimate, companion. Dress it up or down, you'll always be on point with this bag. Clean lines, simple design. Classic. White saffiano leather. New with tags. Original retail price of $175.
Designed for multitaskers who are always on the go — or for those who simply love to travel light — Kate Spade crossbody bags are the ultimate, companion. Dress it up or down, you'll always be on point with this bag. Clean lines, simple design. Classic. White saffiano leather. New with tags. Original retail price of $175.
MELIE BIANCO YELLOW JENNIE
$30
Starting bid
The Melie Bianco bags tell a story: of quality, craftsmanship, and luxury, all while making a difference. These premium cruelty-free vegan leather bags are crafted and sold using fair trade principles, and remain affordable. Ours is the Jennie, in a beautiful mustard shade, adding just that right pop of color to any outfit, day or night. An optional shoulder strap is included. New, regular retail of $98.
The Melie Bianco bags tell a story: of quality, craftsmanship, and luxury, all while making a difference. These premium cruelty-free vegan leather bags are crafted and sold using fair trade principles, and remain affordable. Ours is the Jennie, in a beautiful mustard shade, adding just that right pop of color to any outfit, day or night. An optional shoulder strap is included. New, regular retail of $98.
HALSTON BLACK BACKPACK
$50
Starting bid
The backpack has made a comeback, and this Lilly from Halston is packing some classic style, in black leather and gold accents. Once size fits all, making this the ideal Mother's Day gift for the mom who needs to live hands-free at times. New with tags, MRSP: $168
The backpack has made a comeback, and this Lilly from Halston is packing some classic style, in black leather and gold accents. Once size fits all, making this the ideal Mother's Day gift for the mom who needs to live hands-free at times. New with tags, MRSP: $168
COLE HAAN PEBBLED LEATHER TOTE
$50
Starting bid
Meet your all-day bag. Payson's go-everywhere attitude and structured look make this tote a 24/7 essential. With slender shoulder straps and a magnetic snap closure, Payson is made of premium leather that looks polished from commute to cocktail hour. From the personal collection of Lupe Izzo, who is clearly a woman of impeccable taste! In Peach Blush. Gently Loved, MSRP: $270
Meet your all-day bag. Payson's go-everywhere attitude and structured look make this tote a 24/7 essential. With slender shoulder straps and a magnetic snap closure, Payson is made of premium leather that looks polished from commute to cocktail hour. From the personal collection of Lupe Izzo, who is clearly a woman of impeccable taste! In Peach Blush. Gently Loved, MSRP: $270
QUINCE ITALIAN LEATHER BASKETWEAVE CROSSBODY TOTE
$50
Starting bid
From Quince, this Italian leather handwoven satchel combines luxury with functionality. Handcrafted from high-quality Italian leather, this satchel features a handwoven exterior that adds texture to your look. With a spacious interior and multiple pockets, this satchel is perfect for carrying all your essentials in style. Whether you're heading to the office or need a trusty companion for a night on the town, this statement piece is sure to turn heads. Gently loved by Lupe Izzo, we are so grateful for this donation to our auction. Traditional Retail: $295.
From Quince, this Italian leather handwoven satchel combines luxury with functionality. Handcrafted from high-quality Italian leather, this satchel features a handwoven exterior that adds texture to your look. With a spacious interior and multiple pockets, this satchel is perfect for carrying all your essentials in style. Whether you're heading to the office or need a trusty companion for a night on the town, this statement piece is sure to turn heads. Gently loved by Lupe Izzo, we are so grateful for this donation to our auction. Traditional Retail: $295.
VERA PELLE ITALIAN LEATHER ENVELOPE PURSE
$50
Starting bid
Vera Pelle means "genuine leather" in Italian and is often associated with luxury craftsmanship, especially when it is also stamped "Made in Italy". One touch of this bag and you'll know it's something special. There is no specific brand, but our research suggests that a gently loved handbag with both a wristlet strap and a guitar strap retails at $150. Thank you, Gayle, for your beautiful contribution! The Beacon House Marquette gift shop graciously donated the gift items included.
Vera Pelle means "genuine leather" in Italian and is often associated with luxury craftsmanship, especially when it is also stamped "Made in Italy". One touch of this bag and you'll know it's something special. There is no specific brand, but our research suggests that a gently loved handbag with both a wristlet strap and a guitar strap retails at $150. Thank you, Gayle, for your beautiful contribution! The Beacon House Marquette gift shop graciously donated the gift items included.
SOURCED ITALY MODERN CROSSBODY WITH HOOP HANDLES
$50
Starting bid
The Modern Crossbody Bag: Indulge in timeless elegance with this modern crossbody bag crafted from exquisite Italian leather sourced from Florence. The sleek design seamlessly blends fashion and functionality, offering a versatile accessory for any occasion. With meticulous craftsmanship and a touch of Florentine artistry, this crossbody bag epitomizes luxury and sophistication, making it a statement piece for the discerning individual. Gently loved and generously donated by Gayle Mariucci, this bag retails for $150. Included when you win your bid on this bag are some beautiful items donated from the Beacon House Marquette gift shop!
The Modern Crossbody Bag: Indulge in timeless elegance with this modern crossbody bag crafted from exquisite Italian leather sourced from Florence. The sleek design seamlessly blends fashion and functionality, offering a versatile accessory for any occasion. With meticulous craftsmanship and a touch of Florentine artistry, this crossbody bag epitomizes luxury and sophistication, making it a statement piece for the discerning individual. Gently loved and generously donated by Gayle Mariucci, this bag retails for $150. Included when you win your bid on this bag are some beautiful items donated from the Beacon House Marquette gift shop!
BETSY JOHNSON PINK W/BOWS
$30
Starting bid
Looking for a party/cocktail clutch that packs a punch when it comes to style?! With a Betsey Johnson, you can't go wrong! With a fashion-forward lining and built-in card holders, all you need to add is shades, phone, and some gloss! The MSRP is $88 on this crossbody cutie.
Looking for a party/cocktail clutch that packs a punch when it comes to style?! With a Betsey Johnson, you can't go wrong! With a fashion-forward lining and built-in card holders, all you need to add is shades, phone, and some gloss! The MSRP is $88 on this crossbody cutie.
KARL LAGERFELD PARIS MAYBELLE CAMERA CROSSBODY
$50
Starting bid
Whoa! We did a double-take when we saw thIS Karl Lagerfeld Paris Medallion Camera Crossbody! It features a double top zipper, a long adjustable logo strap with attached coin purse, and multiple pockets and card slots on the interior. Whether you carry a camera in it or not, you'll be sporting STYLE with this fun carryall! New with tags. Regular retail price is $178.
Whoa! We did a double-take when we saw thIS Karl Lagerfeld Paris Medallion Camera Crossbody! It features a double top zipper, a long adjustable logo strap with attached coin purse, and multiple pockets and card slots on the interior. Whether you carry a camera in it or not, you'll be sporting STYLE with this fun carryall! New with tags. Regular retail price is $178.
PATRICIA NASH FOLDOVER WRISTLET CLUTCH
$30
Starting bid
Patricia Nash leather products are timeless, combining artisanal ways of old with modern functionality. This one, the Valerie, in soft green (think Emerald green) is classic and would make a lovely gift she'll carry a long time. Tooled leather and quality hardware, this new with tag beauty retails for $99.
Patricia Nash leather products are timeless, combining artisanal ways of old with modern functionality. This one, the Valerie, in soft green (think Emerald green) is classic and would make a lovely gift she'll carry a long time. Tooled leather and quality hardware, this new with tag beauty retails for $99.
MADISON WEST EVIE CELL PHONE BAG
$20
Starting bid
The Madison West Evie cellphone crossbody bag features a gray and cream striped pattern with gray vegan leather trim and a canvas strap. This is a fun, go everywhere summer bag! Designed to carry just the basics, including your cell, ours is new with tags and regularly retails for $40.
The Madison West Evie cellphone crossbody bag features a gray and cream striped pattern with gray vegan leather trim and a canvas strap. This is a fun, go everywhere summer bag! Designed to carry just the basics, including your cell, ours is new with tags and regularly retails for $40.
BLACK EMBOSSED LION CROSSBODY
$25
Starting bid
This is a really unique crossbody bag from Sharif of New York. It's a smooth and croc embossed leather bag, featuring one of their signature looks: the Lion's Gate door knocker on the front flap. The back of the bag opens with a 3 sided zipper, allowing you to lay it open, book style, with phone, pen, and card holders. Gently loved vintage piece with an original retail price of $200, these bags have held their value and are increasingly difficult to find - one lucky person will win this one!
This is a really unique crossbody bag from Sharif of New York. It's a smooth and croc embossed leather bag, featuring one of their signature looks: the Lion's Gate door knocker on the front flap. The back of the bag opens with a 3 sided zipper, allowing you to lay it open, book style, with phone, pen, and card holders. Gently loved vintage piece with an original retail price of $200, these bags have held their value and are increasingly difficult to find - one lucky person will win this one!
WILO ACTIVE BLACK CRESCENT BAG
$30
Starting bid
Wilo the Label crescent bag in black is the ideal travel or gym bag - you'll be shocked at how light this bag is! Designed in Australia with an adjustable strap. New with tags, this bag retails for $88.
Wilo the Label crescent bag in black is the ideal travel or gym bag - you'll be shocked at how light this bag is! Designed in Australia with an adjustable strap. New with tags, this bag retails for $88.
STEVE MADDEN BWEBBER BAG IN BABY BLUE
$30
Starting bid
I scream...you scream...we all scream for this one! The Steve Madden Bwebber Blue Haze Satchel. An ice cream run and a round of mini-golf couldn't be more fun than when you grab this baby blue bag done in faux leather and canvas strapping. Comes with an earbud case, this baby is new with tags and retails at $98. So much value for so much style! (P.S. A 19-year-old was involved in this donation, making it a potential great graduation gift idea!)
I scream...you scream...we all scream for this one! The Steve Madden Bwebber Blue Haze Satchel. An ice cream run and a round of mini-golf couldn't be more fun than when you grab this baby blue bag done in faux leather and canvas strapping. Comes with an earbud case, this baby is new with tags and retails at $98. So much value for so much style! (P.S. A 19-year-old was involved in this donation, making it a potential great graduation gift idea!)
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