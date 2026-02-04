GFWC Marianna Woman's Club's 50's Sock Hop Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
2902 Caledonia Street, Marianna, FL 32446
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, including refreshments.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, including refreshments.
1 Ticket for $5.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
3 Tickets for $10.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
8 Tickets for $20.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
1 Ticket for $5.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
3 Tickets for $10.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
8 Tickets for $20.00
Do not have to be present to win.
Drawing will be on March 26.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!