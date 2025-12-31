Riverhills Park Boardwalk Plaques

🌿 Enhance Our Boardwalk: Adopt a Plaque for $75

Support the scenic boardwalk at Riverhills Park by adopting a plaque.

Your $75 adoption includes:

One engraved plaque

Permanently attached to a boardwalk plank

Recognition that lasts for the life of the plaque

This is a meaningful way to honor a loved one, celebrate a milestone, or show community pride—without needing a hard hat or a hammer.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ

Enter your plaque text EXACTLY as you want it engraved.

Spelling, capitalization, punctuation, and line breaks will be engraved as submitted.

Spacing and final formatting are determined by the printer.

👉 Double-check your entry before submitting. If it’s typed wrong, it’ll be immortalized wrong. (Engraving is very forgiving emotionally… not technically.)

Thank you for helping us preserve and enhance Riverhills Park for generations to come 💚