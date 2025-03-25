GG MicShop Season 3!!!

this ticket is for visual artists who want to participate in the show & sell list. Artists can submit 1 piece up to 20"x20" maximum. if a piece is larger than the maximum size, purchase the number of tickets that equals its measurements. All works submitted with this ticket have option to be included in our monthly raffle and will be paid a % of all raffle tickets sold. The ticket also includes 5 mins on mic to speak to the audience about submitted work. The artist agrees to 5% commission fee on artwork sold.
This ticket is for any performance artists who wish to secure a spot on our limited open mic list. An open mic spot entitles performer to 6 mins for their act and an additional 4 mins of optional conversation about their work.
(100% of this ticket is tax-deductible)
This ticket is available in advance ONLY for visual artists to participate in show & sell list. Visual artists can purchase W:5' x H"8' wall to exhibit their work. Ticket includes 10 mins on mic to speak about exhibited art work. Artists retain all monies from artwork sold.
(100% of this ticket is tax deductible)
For the folks who wanna support the event as audience members but may be on a budget, we appreciate you. THIS IS A GROUP TICKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Click this for discounted entry. EARLY BIRD ONLY. Ticket sales close 4:20pm on Sun 4/20
General audience admission to enjoy the artist salon. Your ticket directly supports the artists & programming we create. As a think you, you'll receive a ticket that can be used at concessions to redeem 1 food or drink item of your choice.
(100% of this ticket is tax deductible)
General audience admission to enjoy the artist salon. Your ticket directly supports the artists & programming we create. As a thank you for your patronage, you'll have reserve table seating, a free raffle ticket entry & 2 tickets that can be used at concessions to redeem food or drink items.
(100% of this ticket is tax-deductible)
Enter to win a piece from our seasonal raffle. Every entry has a chance to win one of the original art pieces that are put up by show & sell artists. Raffle ticket rolls over to future monthly pulls.
(100% of this ticket is tax deductible)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!