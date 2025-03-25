GG MicShop Season 3!!!

this ticket is for visual artists who want to participate in the show & sell list. Artists can submit 1 piece up to 20"x20" maximum. if a piece is larger than the maximum size, purchase the number of tickets that equals its measurements. All works submitted with this ticket have option to be included in our monthly raffle and will be paid a % of all raffle tickets sold. The ticket also includes 5 mins on mic to speak to the audience about submitted work. The artist agrees to 5% commission fee on artwork sold.