GGAFL Playing Dues 2025

Male Player
$170

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Male Player
Female Player
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Female Player
1st Year & Student Male Player
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

1st Year & Student Male Player
1st Year & Student Female Player
$80

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

1st Year & Student Female Player
Board Members
$80

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Thank you for volunteering your free time to be a committee member of the 2025 GGAFL Board
Social Member
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

We're calling on all friends, family, ex-players, pets and supporters to help cheer on the GGAFL in 2025. Can't slap on the boots, but still want to get in on the action? Join us as an official GGAFL social member. You 2025 membership pack includes: - Exclusive GGAFL scarf & a GGAFL membership card!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing