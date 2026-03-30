GGBF Women's Weekend

We are excited for the Women's Weekend to begin this Friday night at the Silver Spring Retreat Center at 404 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA! For some of you, this is your first time coming, so here are some key info points:

You can arrive as early as 3:00 pm on Friday to get settled in your room. Dinner will start at 6:00 pm.

Be sure to bring bedding - the beds are twin-sized.

Be sure to bring a towel and shower items - there are 3 showers that we will need to share.

Bring layers - plan for warm and cool weather.

Bring a camp chair if you can.

Bring a throw blanket if you would like to have one by the fire.

Bring games if you would like to play with others.

Check out on Sunday will be 2:00 PM. Pastor Jon will be sharing at the Retreat Center at 9:00 AM on Sunday for the women.

We look forward to seeing you there!