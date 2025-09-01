GGCN & Guardians of the Sacred

🌱 Every seed matters. Your gift plants roots for GGCN’s presence with Guardians of the Sacred. Your name will appear on the Supporter Page of the magazine, a seed of love that grows with the whole.
🌳 One line, one prayer, one light.
Add your prayer to the Prayer Tree in the magazine. Each prayer is like a leaf—unique, shining, and part of the great canopy of blessings offered for our world.
Your gift helps cover travel expenses for an elder’s journey to this gathering. Many grandmothers face challenges in traveling; your generosity helps bring their wisdom into the circle.
🕊️ Be a voice among voices.
Join GGCN for a 20-minute recorded interview to share your prayers, practices, and wisdom connected to Guardians of the Sacred. Your message will be shared with the community attending this sacred gathering.
A quarter-page offering in the special edition of Global Grandmothers’ Magazine. A beautiful way to share your words, images, or prayers in harmony with this gathering.
Place a half-page feature in the special edition of Global Grandmothers’ Magazine. Use this space for your prayers, your intentions, or your sacred offerings.
🌿 Bring Guardians of the Sacred to your community.
Bring the circle home. Host a Watch Party in your community to livestream the gathering. Join a private circle with other hosts before and after the event. Host Watch Parties will be featured in the Special Edition Magazine. You become part of a global sacred circle, each fire lit in harmony.
🌸 Your voice, your prayer, your sacred work—featured.
Submit a full-page article or ad for our special edition of Global Grandmothers’ Magazine: Guardians of the Sacred. Share your prayers, intentions, or sacred work with a global community honoring the sacred.
